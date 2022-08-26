Best HomeKit light strips 2022

Thanks to their flexible nature, the best HomeKit light strips are an excellent way to add a little color or light to your home. Like HomeKit light bulbs, these light strips work with the Home app and Siri, enabling some pretty cool ways to control brightness levels and colors through voice commands, scenes, and automation. We have gathered all of the best HomeKit light strips around to help you decide which is the best for your needs.

Our top picks of the best HomeKit light strips

Light it up with the best HomeKit light strips

Just as you get with HomeKit light bulbs, the best HomeKit light strips can brighten your home with rich colors with just a tap or through voice control via Siri. Scenes can give your room the look of a natural sunset, and HomeKit automation can turn them on or off at set times through custom schedules. They also work great as holiday lighting, with suitable options for the outdoors, enabling some discreet installation options that can be left out all year.

We love the Nanoleaf Essentials Lightstrip, which offers cutting-edge Thread technology and incredible brightness in a wallet-friendly package. Thread makes Nanoleaf's strip incredibly responsive if you have a HomePod mini in your home, and with HomeKit Adaptive Lighting, it automatically adjusts color temperature throughout the day.

Meanwhile, the LIFX Color Zones Lightstrip's ability to display multiple colors simultaneously makes it another clear winner. The LIFX light strip is easy to set up, connecting to your Wi-Fi network without needing an additional hub. The Philips Hue Outdoor LightStrip Plus is another excellent option if you don't mind hubs. The Hue light strip boasts millions of colors and shades of white and works with pre-built scenes in the Hue app.