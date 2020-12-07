The winter holidays are fast approaching, and that means it's time to dress up our Animal Crossing characters with fun designs and decorations. There are so many creative players out there who have made adorable shirts, hats, dresses, and other designs for you to use. If you get some designs you really like, you could even create fun Animal Crossing Christmas cards with family and friends. I've rounded up the best Animal Crossing Creator IDs and Design IDs I could find, so give them a look! If you're not sure how to get these designs onto your island, check out our how to use Animal Crossing QR codes, Creator IDs, and Design IDs guide

The best Animal Crossing Christmas designs Holiday clothes

Designs & Flooring

Snow queen You'll be ready to rule the snow with this cute dress and coat duo.

Reindeer, Santa, and snowman Three holiday icons, each with their own sweater design. コンペイのセーターを投稿しました💁‍♀️🎄

初投稿やけどちゃんとできてるはず！

住民にも着てほしいなぁ🦍



ぜひぜひカートに入れてください🛒

サンタさんがほーほっほセーターがお気に入り🎅



みんなでクリスマスできたらいいねー#マイデザイン配布 #私のクリスマスマイデザ #AnimalCrossingDesign pic.twitter.com/F5jy1JC7rS — きー@コンペイ島 (@key_Kompeito) November 14, 2020 Santa Clause is comin' This handsome blue sweater shows off the big man himself and will look great in any screenshots.

Be a deer The gorgeous design on this black and grey sweater is sure to bring a fun feeling to any gaming session.

Red Sweater You could proudly wear this to any Animal Crossing Christmas sweater party.