The winter holidays are fast approaching, and that means it's time to dress up our Animal Crossing characters with fun designs and decorations. There are so many creative players out there who have made adorable shirts, hats, dresses, and other designs for you to use. If you get some designs you really like, you could even create fun Animal Crossing Christmas cards with family and friends. I've rounded up the best Animal Crossing Creator IDs and Design IDs I could find, so give them a look!
If you're not sure how to get these designs onto your island, check out our how to use Animal Crossing QR codes, Creator IDs, and Design IDs guide
Holiday clothes
Looking for a cute Christmas dress? Maybe a fun snowman sweater? Check out the best Animal Crossing Christmas designs from very talented players.
Gingerbread goodness
Use the Creator ID: MA 5732 9045 6542 to check out their adorable gingerbread clothes.
Everything you could want
Check out these cute sweaters, dresses, and holiday clothes created by Fleanor on Reddit.
Oh Christmas tree, oh Christmas tree
Dress like your favorite holiday decorations with this festive dress.
Snow queen
You'll be ready to rule the snow with this cute dress and coat duo.
Reindeer, Santa, and snowman
Three holiday icons, each with their own sweater design.
Santa Clause is comin'
This handsome blue sweater shows off the big man himself and will look great in any screenshots.
Be a deer
The gorgeous design on this black and grey sweater is sure to bring a fun feeling to any gaming session.
Red Sweater
You could proudly wear this to any Animal Crossing Christmas sweater party.
Festive focus
Nothing gives off holiday vibes so as quickly as seeing red and green together. And the wonderful deer design on the middle is absolutely perfect.
Elegant coats
Something fit for Mrs. Clause.
So cute you could eat it
These adorable designs make hats look like cakes. Use the design to decorate your island and bring more festive cheer to your villagers.
Designs and flooring
Skating rink
Create a fun skating rink on your island with this icy design.
Foresty designs
Cover your customizable furniture with this fun pattern.
Candy walkway
Add some color to your island's paths using these vibrant bricks.
The best Animal Crossing Christmas designs
Animal Crossing continues to show just why it's one of the best Nintendo Switch games as we jump into the winter season. There are so many talented people within the Animal Crossing community, and it's awesome that they are willing to share their adorable creations with everyone else.
