Since releasing in March, Animal Crossing: New Horizons has become one of the bestselling games of 2020. If you've gotten hooked, you might already have outfitted your Switch with themed accessories , but you don't have to stop there. There's a huge variety of Animal Crossing: New Horizons fan art that you can find on T-shirts, stickers, posters, and other gear. Check out these creative works and pick out your favorite to share your passion. You might even meet another player who will want to visit your island! Here are some of the Best Animal Crossing fan art you can buy.

Join the fan club

Animal Crossing: New Horizons is a game that rewards creativity and sense of style, so it's no surprise that the game's fans have made some excellent art. All of this gear is super cute, though our favorite is the Animal Coffee T-shirt since a bit of caffeine and a chat with Isabelle make every morning a little bit better.

If you've already got plenty of nerdy T-shirts, change things up and order the Animal Crossing Characters Allover Print Sleep Pants. Whether you're lounging in bed or keeping it casual working from home, you can stay cozy with your favorite island residents.

You can also pick up the Animal Crossing Sticker Pack to add just a touch of love to your laptop, water bottle, or just about anything else. They're removable so you can always peel one off and change up characters on a whim.