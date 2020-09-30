Best Animal Crossing Fan Art T-Shirts, Stickers, Posters, and more! iMore 2020
Since releasing in March, Animal Crossing: New Horizons has become one of the bestselling games of 2020. If you've gotten hooked, you might already have outfitted your Switch with themed accessories, but you don't have to stop there. There's a huge variety of Animal Crossing: New Horizons fan art that you can find on T-shirts, stickers, posters, and other gear. Check out these creative works and pick out your favorite to share your passion. You might even meet another player who will want to visit your island! Here are some of the Best Animal Crossing fan art you can buy.
Perk up: Animal Coffee T-shirtStaff Pick
Isabelle is always there to greet you with the morning's news in Animal Crossing: New Horizons, but she needs a bit of a pick-me-up herself to be so wonderfully perky. Start your day off right by pulling on this shirt and swinging by your favorite coffee shop.
Bad cat: Meme Crossing T-shirt
Regular Twitter, Facebook, and Reddit users may appreciate this reference to the woman yelling at cat meme, which is the first known object-labeling meme. Itself a mashup of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills and Smudge the cat's Instagram account, this version of the meme brings in Isabel for comfort. We're not sure what the cat did wrong.
Specimen collector: Blathers' Museum T-shirt
If you're a regular visitor and contributor to Blathers' museum, you can pick up a souvenir in the form of this shirt showing the scholarly owl. He might not like how close a bug is to him, but he'll surely take great care of it anyways.
Form a family: The Animal Bunch T-shirt
Animal Crossing characters get The Brady Bunch treatment, giving you space to show off your love for Isabelle, Tom Nook, K.K. Slider and more. Even if you're not a Brady Bunch fan, you can imagine your village residents are joining you for a Zoom call.
Stick together: Animal Crossing Sticker Pack
Bring your favorite villagers wherever you go with these removable, vinyl stickers that are perfect for decorating your laptop or water bottle. They're durable, water-resistant, and available in matte or glossy finish or with transparent borders.
Home sweet home: Animal Crossing Poster
Bring your charming island house to your actual home with this poster, showing a perfect night for fishing and shooting down an exciting present. The art comes in three sizes and features a border meant to make framing easier.
Get cozy: Animal Crossing Characters Allover Print Sleep Pants
If you're already bringing your Switch to bed with you, make sure you're comfortable with these pajama pants featuring Tom Nook, K.K. Slider and Isabelle. They're 100% cotton, so they'll feel nice in all seasons as you relax by doing your island chores.
Watch the skies: Starry Owl Hoodie
Stay warm while stargazing with this hoodie featuring Blathers' charming sister Celeste. Hopefully, all your wishes will come true when you wear it.
I'll be there for you: Animal Crossing Friends T-shirt
Merengue is one of our favorite villagers and she's in good company on this Friends-themed T-shirt, which also features some of the most popular island residents including Raymond and Marshal. Those villagers have big personalities so it's nice to see them all getting along here.
For the Zelda fans: Heroes Crossing T-shirt
If you like The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild as much as Animal Crossing: New Horizons you can show off your passion for both games with this shirt that reimagines Zelda characters in Animal Crossing's aesthetic. With a Breath of the Wild sequel in the works, this shirt won't be going out of style any time soon.
Join the fan club
Animal Crossing: New Horizons is a game that rewards creativity and sense of style, so it's no surprise that the game's fans have made some excellent art. All of this gear is super cute, though our favorite is the Animal Coffee T-shirt since a bit of caffeine and a chat with Isabelle make every morning a little bit better.
If you've already got plenty of nerdy T-shirts, change things up and order the Animal Crossing Characters Allover Print Sleep Pants. Whether you're lounging in bed or keeping it casual working from home, you can stay cozy with your favorite island residents.
You can also pick up the Animal Crossing Sticker Pack to add just a touch of love to your laptop, water bottle, or just about anything else. They're removable so you can always peel one off and change up characters on a whim.
