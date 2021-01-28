We all know that our favorite plumber has been celebrating his 35th anniversary, so what better way to show off your love for Mario and his friends than in one of the best games on the Nintendo Switch? Animal Crossing: New Horizons allows players to not only create their own designs but also allows them to share designs and download from others to create an island getaway that is perfectly tailored to their taste. Whether you want a new set of clothes or some new wallpaper for your house, the Animal Crossing fan base has you more than covered.
We've pulled together some of the best Mario custom designs we've found for Animal Crossing: New Horizons. Be sure to check out our guide on how to use Animal Crossing QR Codes, Creator IDs, and Design IDs to make the most of your design time.
Animal Crossing Mario: Mario Outfits
Here are some great Mario-inspired outfits that'll make you feel super.
Mario Cap
Cappy
Mario's overalls
Luigi's cap
Luigi's overalls
Bowser's wedding hat
Bowser's wedding suit
Princess Peach's dress
Toad's cap
Waluigi's cap
Waluigi's overalls
Wario's cap
Wario's overalls
Princess Daisy's dress
Mario Jacket
Sunshine vacation outfit
Power-up shirt
Animal Crossing Mario: Mario Decorations
Prefer to decorate your town in Mario fashion instead? Check out these Mario-inspired decorations.
1-up Mushroom
Cloud
Warp Pipe
Coin
Question Mark Block
Brick Block
Wario as he appeared in Super Mario Land 2: 6 Golden Coins
Animal Crossing Mario: Celebrate in style
Here are just some of the great custom designs made by the community to honor Mario and his friends. Animal Crossing: New Horizons was one of the best Nintendo Switch games of 2020 and shows no signs of slowing down. The custom content as well as Nintendo's frequent updates are sure to keep the game flush with content through 2021 and beyond. Who knows, maybe Nintendo might grace us with some official Mario merch sometime soon?
Have you found a design you like a lot? Or are you more of a creator? Let us know what your favorite Mario designs are in the comments below.
Animal Crossing: New Horizons
