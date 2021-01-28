We all know that our favorite plumber has been celebrating his 35th anniversary, so what better way to show off your love for Mario and his friends than in one of the best games on the Nintendo Switch? Animal Crossing: New Horizons allows players to not only create their own designs but also allows them to share designs and download from others to create an island getaway that is perfectly tailored to their taste. Whether you want a new set of clothes or some new wallpaper for your house, the Animal Crossing fan base has you more than covered.

We've pulled together some of the best Mario custom designs we've found for Animal Crossing: New Horizons. Be sure to check out our guide on how to use Animal Crossing QR Codes, Creator IDs, and Design IDs to make the most of your design time.