We all know that our favorite plumber has been celebrating his 35th anniversary, so what better way to show off your love for Mario and his friends than in one of the best games on the Nintendo Switch? Animal Crossing: New Horizons allows players to not only create their own designs but also allows them to share designs and download from others to create an island getaway that is perfectly tailored to their taste. Whether you want a new set of clothes or some new wallpaper for your house, the Animal Crossing fan base has you more than covered.

We've pulled together some of the best Mario custom designs we've found for Animal Crossing: New Horizons. Be sure to check out our guide on how to use Animal Crossing QR Codes, Creator IDs, and Design IDs to make the most of your design time.

Best Mario Designs for Animal Crossing

Animal Crossing Mario: Mario Outfits

Here are some great Mario-inspired outfits that'll make you feel super.

Mario Cap

Animal Crossing Mario CapSource: @Dryconic on Twitter

Cappy

Animal Crossing CappySource: @Jesse4060 on Twitter

Mario's overalls

Animal Crossing Mario TopSource: @Jesse4060 on Twitter

Luigi's cap

Animal Crossing Luigi CapSource: @Revegelance on Twitter

Luigi's overalls

Animal Crossing Luigi TopSource: @Smube1 on Twitter

Bowser's wedding hat

Animal Crossing Bowser Wedding HatSource: @AutoCreepz on Twitter

Bowser's wedding suit

Animal Crossing Bowser Wedding OutfitSource: @AutoCreepz on Twitter

Princess Peach's dress

Animal Crossing Peach DressSource: @manderzx27 on Twitter

Toad's cap

Animal Crossing Toad HatSource: @manderzx27 on Twitter

Waluigi's cap

Animal Crossing Waluigi CapSource: @Revegelance on Twitter

Waluigi's overalls

Animal Crossing Waluigi TopSource: @LENEMIGOPUBLICO on Twitter

Wario's cap

Animal Crossing Wario CapSource: @Revegelance on Twitter

Wario's overalls

Animal Crossing Wario TopSource: @Pootypie on Twitter

Princess Daisy's dress

Animal Crossing DaisySource: NooksIsland

Mario Jacket

Animal Crossing Mario JacketSource: @CaptainOliver on Twitter

Sunshine vacation outfit

Animal Crossing Mario Sunshine TopSource: @Palamation1 on Twitter

Power-up shirt

Animal Crossing Mario Powerup ShirtSource: @GamerGryffindor on Twitter

Animal Crossing Mario: Mario Decorations

Prefer to decorate your town in Mario fashion instead? Check out these Mario-inspired decorations.

1-up Mushroom

Animal Crossing Green MushroomSource: @mrssquishbeans on Twitter

Cloud

Animal Crossing Mario CloudSource: @mrssquishbeans on Twitter

Warp Pipe

Animal Crossing Warp PipeSource: @mrssquishbeans on Twitter

Coin

Animal Crossing Mario CoinSource: @mrssquishbeans on Twitter

Question Mark Block

Animal Crossing Question Mark BlockSource: @mrssquishbeans on Twitter

Brick Block

Animal Crossing Mario BlockSource: @mrssquishbeans on Twitter

Wario as he appeared in Super Mario Land 2: 6 Golden Coins

Animal Crossing Classic WarioSource: @LJPhil_M on Twitter

Animal Crossing Mario: Celebrate in style

Here are just some of the great custom designs made by the community to honor Mario and his friends. Animal Crossing: New Horizons was one of the best Nintendo Switch games of 2020 and shows no signs of slowing down. The custom content as well as Nintendo's frequent updates are sure to keep the game flush with content through 2021 and beyond. Who knows, maybe Nintendo might grace us with some official Mario merch sometime soon?

Have you found a design you like a lot? Or are you more of a creator? Let us know what your favorite Mario designs are in the comments below.

