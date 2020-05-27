Best Animal Crossing Stuffed Animals iMore 2020
With the release of Animal Crossing: New Horizons, Animal Crossing has become more popular around the world than it has ever been before. Due to this, tons of creative fans have worked hard to create unique stuffed animals based on the characters you can find in the Animal Crossing games. Here's a list of the ones we think are the best!
- Best overall: Isabelle Plush
- The man himself: Tom Nook Plush
- The perfect shopkeeper: Timmy Nook Plush
- For bug enthusiasts: Flick Plush
- Hot dog: K.K. Slider Plush
- We go way back...: Rover Plush
- Deer to our hearts: Fauna Plush
- Perfect pillows: Animal Crossing Plush Pillows
- One-two combo: Stitches and Bell Bag
- Choose your own villager: Custom Villager Plush
Best overall: Isabelle PlushStaff favorite
This adorable Isabelle plush is perfect for folks who love the iconic character, and the stellar quality of the plush itself makes it our favorite pick.
The man himself: Tom Nook Plush
Fans of Tom Nook will love this plush of him that's based on his new look in New Horizons. He may constantly put you in debt, but we love him anyway.
The perfect shopkeeper: Timmy Nook Plush
This cute plush is based on the adorable outfit that Timmy Nook wears while he keeps your island's shop up-and-running.
For bug enthusiasts: Flick Plush
If you love Flick as much as Flick loves bugs, then this fantastic plush of him will be right up your alley! It's expensive, but the large size and amazing quality make it worth it.
Hot dog: K.K. Slider Plush
K.K. Slider is one of the most iconic members of the Animal Crossing cast, and this plush perfectly captures the character. Rock on!
We go way back...: Rover Plush
Rover is the first character you meet in the first Animal Crossing, and ever since, he has appeared in other games. He's a classic character, so why not get an awesome plush of him?
Deer to our hearts: Fauna Plush
Fauna's kind personality, and pleasant aesthetic has led to her becoming a fan-favorite character, and this plush captures what makes her awesome excellently.
Perfect pillows: Animal Crossing Plush Pillows
These plush pillows are super soft, and you can have them styled after a bag of Bells, Tom Nook's face, and more.
One-two combo: Stitches and Bell Bag
This two-in-one combo allows you to get a little plush of the villager Stitches as well as one of a bag of Bells. How can you pass up two for the price of one?
Choose your own villager: Custom Villager Plush
If you want a plush of a specific character, you can choose one, and this designer will create an amazing mini-plush for you!
If we had to choose
All of the different plushes we included in this list are incredible. Still, if we had to pick just one, our choice would be the Isabelle Plush. It has awesome detail, looks just like Isabelle in the game, and in general Isabelle is super cute no matter what. For these reasons, she danced her way to our number one spot.
If you're looking for something high-end and top-notch, you can't go wrong with the Flick Plush. Sure, it's pretty pricey, but you're paying for next-level stitching and detailing. It's the best Animal Crossing plush we were able to find in terms of quality, so if that's what you're after, don't miss it.
Finally, if there's a specific villager you want to have a plush of, then the Custom Villager Plush will be perfect for you. The mini-plushes may not be as snuggly or detailed as the larger options on the list, but their small size makes them uniquely adorable, and it's also the only option you have if you want custom-made Animal Crossing plushes.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
Get an ultra thin case for your Nintendo Switch so it can fit in the Dock
Docked or undocked, you want your Switch protected. These cases can do the trick.
Which bedside stands are the best to use with your Nintendo Switch?
So, you need a Nintendo Switch stand near your bedside? No worries. We have you covered with these great options.
Make your iPhone or Android a NookPhone with these cases
Want to bring your love of Animal Crossing to your iPhone or Android? These are the best cases for the job!