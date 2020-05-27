Best Animal Crossing Stuffed Animals iMore 2020

With the release of Animal Crossing: New Horizons, Animal Crossing has become more popular around the world than it has ever been before. Due to this, tons of creative fans have worked hard to create unique stuffed animals based on the characters you can find in the Animal Crossing games. Here's a list of the ones we think are the best!

If we had to choose

All of the different plushes we included in this list are incredible. Still, if we had to pick just one, our choice would be the Isabelle Plush. It has awesome detail, looks just like Isabelle in the game, and in general Isabelle is super cute no matter what. For these reasons, she danced her way to our number one spot.

If you're looking for something high-end and top-notch, you can't go wrong with the Flick Plush. Sure, it's pretty pricey, but you're paying for next-level stitching and detailing. It's the best Animal Crossing plush we were able to find in terms of quality, so if that's what you're after, don't miss it.

Finally, if there's a specific villager you want to have a plush of, then the Custom Villager Plush will be perfect for you. The mini-plushes may not be as snuggly or detailed as the larger options on the list, but their small size makes them uniquely adorable, and it's also the only option you have if you want custom-made Animal Crossing plushes.