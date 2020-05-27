Best Animal Crossing Stuffed Animals iMore 2020

With the release of Animal Crossing: New Horizons, Animal Crossing has become more popular around the world than it has ever been before. Due to this, tons of creative fans have worked hard to create unique stuffed animals based on the characters you can find in the Animal Crossing games. Here's a list of the ones we think are the best!

Best overall: Isabelle Plush

Staff favorite

This adorable Isabelle plush is perfect for folks who love the iconic character, and the stellar quality of the plush itself makes it our favorite pick.

$14 at BoxLunch

The man himself: Tom Nook Plush

Fans of Tom Nook will love this plush of him that's based on his new look in New Horizons. He may constantly put you in debt, but we love him anyway.

$25 at MsHormony

The perfect shopkeeper: Timmy Nook Plush

This cute plush is based on the adorable outfit that Timmy Nook wears while he keeps your island's shop up-and-running.

$13 at BigBadToyStore

For bug enthusiasts: Flick Plush

If you love Flick as much as Flick loves bugs, then this fantastic plush of him will be right up your alley! It's expensive, but the large size and amazing quality make it worth it.

$85 at Etsy

Hot dog: K.K. Slider Plush

K.K. Slider is one of the most iconic members of the Animal Crossing cast, and this plush perfectly captures the character. Rock on!

$18 at BigBadToyStore

We go way back...: Rover Plush

Rover is the first character you meet in the first Animal Crossing, and ever since, he has appeared in other games. He's a classic character, so why not get an awesome plush of him?

$14 at BoxLunch

Deer to our hearts: Fauna Plush

Fauna's kind personality, and pleasant aesthetic has led to her becoming a fan-favorite character, and this plush captures what makes her awesome excellently.

$18 at BigBadToyStore

Perfect pillows: Animal Crossing Plush Pillows

These plush pillows are super soft, and you can have them styled after a bag of Bells, Tom Nook's face, and more.

$26 at MsHormony

One-two combo: Stitches and Bell Bag

This two-in-one combo allows you to get a little plush of the villager Stitches as well as one of a bag of Bells. How can you pass up two for the price of one?

$20 at Etsy

Choose your own villager: Custom Villager Plush

If you want a plush of a specific character, you can choose one, and this designer will create an amazing mini-plush for you!

From $23 at Etsy

If we had to choose

All of the different plushes we included in this list are incredible. Still, if we had to pick just one, our choice would be the Isabelle Plush. It has awesome detail, looks just like Isabelle in the game, and in general Isabelle is super cute no matter what. For these reasons, she danced her way to our number one spot.

If you're looking for something high-end and top-notch, you can't go wrong with the Flick Plush. Sure, it's pretty pricey, but you're paying for next-level stitching and detailing. It's the best Animal Crossing plush we were able to find in terms of quality, so if that's what you're after, don't miss it.

Finally, if there's a specific villager you want to have a plush of, then the Custom Villager Plush will be perfect for you. The mini-plushes may not be as snuggly or detailed as the larger options on the list, but their small size makes them uniquely adorable, and it's also the only option you have if you want custom-made Animal Crossing plushes.

