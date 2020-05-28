Best Animal Crossing T-Shirts iMore 2020
With the release of Animal Crossing: New Horizons, Animal Crossing has grown into a complete global phenomenon. Due to its explosive popularity, many creative fans of the series have created unique and cool-looking t-shirts based on the game's characters, gameplay, and visual style. Here's a list of our favorites!
- Best overall: Party Like It's Saturday T-Shirt
- Familiar faces: Animal Crossing Character Faces T-Shirt
- For museum enthusiasts: Blathers' Museum T-Shirt
- Bug hunter's outfit: Flick's Bug Off T-Shirt
- Calling all home decorators: Nook's Homes Design Expert T-Shirt
- Adorable family: Nook Family T-Shirt
- The poster boy himself: Raymond T-Shirt
- Subtle style: Animal Crossing Leaf T-Shirt
- Embrace the meme: Rip and Tear T-Shirt
- Customize your own: Custom Villager T-Shirt
Best overall: Party Like It's Saturday T-ShirtStaff favorite
This awesome shirt is designed cleanly, creatively, and it makes a clever reference to K.K. Slider, making it our favorite Animal Crossing shirt overall.
Familiar faces: Animal Crossing Character Faces T-Shirt
This shirt is ideal for folks who love a bunch of different villagers and want to feature a lot of them on a shirt at once. The design is minimalist, too, so it's a great shirt if you want to be low-key.
For museum enthusiasts: Blathers' Museum T-Shirt
If you love Blathers' museum, then this shirt will be right up your alley. Blathers looks awesome in a retro style!
Bug hunter's outfit: Flick's Bug Off T-Shirt
If you're all about winning big in Flick's Bug Off, this shirt will be ideal for you. It has a cool design of Flick's friendly face on it, and you can't go wrong with that.
Calling all home decorators: Nook's Homes Design Expert T-Shirt
This shirt is for people who want to flaunt the fact that they're skilled at decorating their in-game home to the world. Let everyone know who's dominating the Happy Home Academy!
Adorable family: Nook Family T-Shirt
Tom Nook and his nephews are adorable, and this shirt allows you to wear a cute picture of them together! Even though he charges you hundreds of thousands of Bells, it's hard not to admire a great uncle.
The poster boy himself: Raymond T-Shirt
Raymond is, by far, the most popular villager in all of Animal Crossing. If you'd like to show the world that you love him more than anything, this shirt is the perfect way to do just that.
Subtle style: Animal Crossing Leaf T-Shirt
If you want to keep it simple, this shirt is a great pick. It features the iconic Animal Crossing leaf on the front but is otherwise very minimalistic.
Embrace the meme: Rip and Tear T-Shirt
The "Doomguy and Isabelle are best friends" meme is one of the most popular of all time. You can show your love for it by wearing this shirt!
Customize your own: Custom Villager T-Shirt
If you want to have a specific villager on a shirt, this awesome option is available. It lets you put any villager you want on the shirt pocket.
If we had to choose
All of the different Animal Crossing shirts on the list are absolutely stellar. Still, if we had to pick just one, we would go with the Party Like It's Saturday T-Shirt. It features the fan-favorite character K.K. Slider, has a clean and stylish aesthetic, and cleverly references the in-game mechanic where K.K. plays music on Saturdays. What more could you want?
If you want to get something on the cute side, we recommend the Nook Family T-Shirt. It's got Tom Nook, as well as his nephews Timmy and Tommy, all posed together for a family photo-style picture. It's adorable, and since Tom Nook is so recognizable, it's also a great way to let the world know you love Animal Crossing.
Finally, if you want something that has your favorite villager on it, you can't go wrong with the Custom Villager T-Shirt. You can pick any villager that you want to be on the shirt, and the designer will put them in the shirt pocket, which looks incredibly cute.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
