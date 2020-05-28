Best Animal Crossing T-Shirts iMore 2020

With the release of Animal Crossing: New Horizons, Animal Crossing has grown into a complete global phenomenon. Due to its explosive popularity, many creative fans of the series have created unique and cool-looking t-shirts based on the game's characters, gameplay, and visual style. Here's a list of our favorites!

If we had to choose

All of the different Animal Crossing shirts on the list are absolutely stellar. Still, if we had to pick just one, we would go with the Party Like It's Saturday T-Shirt. It features the fan-favorite character K.K. Slider, has a clean and stylish aesthetic, and cleverly references the in-game mechanic where K.K. plays music on Saturdays. What more could you want?

If you want to get something on the cute side, we recommend the Nook Family T-Shirt. It's got Tom Nook, as well as his nephews Timmy and Tommy, all posed together for a family photo-style picture. It's adorable, and since Tom Nook is so recognizable, it's also a great way to let the world know you love Animal Crossing.

Finally, if you want something that has your favorite villager on it, you can't go wrong with the Custom Villager T-Shirt. You can pick any villager that you want to be on the shirt, and the designer will put them in the shirt pocket, which looks incredibly cute.