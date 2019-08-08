Best Apple Watch for Teens for iMore 2019

Whether it's to track exercise routines or listen to music without an iPhone, the Apple Watch is a great tool for teens. Our favorite for those under 20 is the Apple Watch Nike+, although there are other models worth considering depending on your needs.

Make no mistake, the Apple Watch Series 4 Nike+ and Apple Watch Series 4 are nearly the same. The key differences between the two are the former includes the Nike Run Club app pre-installed and offers Nike+ exclusive analog and digital watch faces. For active teens, we're recommending the Nike+ model over the regular Series 4 because of these extras. The Apple Watch Series 4 (Nike+ and otherwise) has larger displays, thinner bezels, and rounded corners than previous versions. The wearable device also features a rounder and thinner chassis with a ceramic back. With an S4 64-bit dual-core processor, the Apple Watch Series 4 doubles the performance of the previous model, the Apple Watch Series 3. This Apple Watch version is also the first to include an electrocardiogram (ECG) system that's capable of detecting whether you're experiencing cardiac abnormalities such as atrial fibrillation. There's also a built-in fall detection tool that automatically contacts emergency services if you fall. The Apple Watch Series 4 also includes a louder speaker, which is ideal when receiving calls, and more storage capacity. The latter means there's more space to load your favorite music, podcasts, and (beginning with watchOS 6) audiobooks. Hardware-wise, the Nike+ version is only available with an aluminum case, and there's no gold finish option. Regardless, note that the unique Nike-branded Apple Watchbands, Sport Loop and Sport Band varieties, are available to everyone, not just to those with a Nike+ watch. The Apple Watch Series 4 Nike+ is available in 44mm and 40mm with GPS only and GPS + Cellular. Pros: Same price as regular aluminum version, more faces

Works with the same bands Cons: Only available with an aluminum case

No gold finish available

Best Overall Apple Watch Series 4 Nike+ More watch faces If you're indifferent to which Apple Watch Series 4 to choose from, you should get this one. For the same price, you'll get extra watch faces. from $399 at Apple

Best Alternative: Apple Watch Series 4

Stainless steel is more much more durable than aluminum, just as sapphire crystal is stronger than Ion-X strengthened glass. If you choose the more expensive Apple Watch Series 4 models, these are the upgrades you'll receive. The aluminum Apple Watch Series 4 models, by contrast, are exactly the same as the Nike+ versions (including the price), but come without the Nike+ watch faces and pre-installed exercise app. The Apple Watch Series 4 is available in 44mm and 40mm with GPS only and GPS + Cellular. Prices differ depending on the size of the display, material of the case, and type of watch band. Pros: Broader selection of colors, bands

Stainless steel version better than any Nike+ model

Yes, there is a gold case option Cons: The aluminum model comes without Nike+ watch faces

Stainless steel models are much more expensive

Best Alternative Apple Watch Series 4 More choices Apple's flagship wearable device version includes an all-new look and features compared to previous versions. from $399 at Apple

Best Value: Apple Watch Series 3

The Apple Watch Series 3 includes a smaller display area than the more recent model and older internals. However, it's still packed with many of the same features that make it worth considering. These include an onboard optical heart sensor, water-resistance up to 50m, a built-in rechargeable lithium-ion battery that lasts up to 18 hours between charges, and a barometric altimeter. Unfortunately, the Series 3 version doesn't include the ECG system or fall detection tool. It's also missing a gold finish option, and it could prove challenging to find a model with a stainless steel body. If the changes and extras Apple added between the Series 3 and Series 4 aren't necessary, we recommend saving some money and buying the older version. Besides, it will support watchOS 6 when it launches later in 2019. You can purchase an Apple Watch Series 3 in 40mm and 38mm variants, with GPS only or GPS + Cellular, in space gray and silver aluminum with regular prices starting at $279. Pros: Look at those discounts

Supports watchOS 6

Great for swimming Cons: Limited selection

No ECG, fall detection

Best Value Apple Watch Series 3 It still packs a punch The 2017 Apple Watch Series 3 is still a great choice. Best of all, it's available at steep discounts through Apple and elsewhere. from $279 at Apple

Best Premium: Apple Watch Hermès

Are you a teen headed to college? Do you have some extra bling to spend? It's time to consider the Apple Watch Hermès. These watches start at $1,249 and go up to $1,499. Each features a stainless case and GPS + Cellular. The main differences are the display size (44mm or 40mm) and the leather band you select. Besides offering high-end leather bands, each Apple Watch Hermès includes an exclusive Hermès orange Sport Band. There are also distinctive Hermès watch faces. Beyond this, the features are identical to what you will find on other Apple Watch Series 4 models. Pros: Unique watch faces

Premium leather bands

All ship with exclusive Hermès Sport Band Cons: Very expensive

Limited selection