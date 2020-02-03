Best Apple Watch for Women to iMore 2020

When the Apple Watch was first announced, I wasn't sure I could pull it off with my small, female wrist. But after seeing it looking chic on an even smaller woman's wrist, I was convinced. I ordered my Apple Watch the same day, and it's been one of my favorite things ever since. Though it's not in my budget to purchase a new Apple Watch every generation, if it were, I'd absolutely pick up the latest Series 5.

When I worked at the Apple Store, I spent weeks in training learning precisely how to match each person with the right tech for them. There is no one-size-fits-all when it comes to technology. But for most people, I recommended the newest tech that fits in the budget. The newer the technology, the longer Apple will support software updates on it, so you can hold on to it for years to come. The lowest-priced option of this series is a GPS-only 40mm aluminum Apple Watch Series 5 with a Sport Band or Sport Loop. Going up in price from there, you can go for the larger 44mm size, get the cellular model, upgrade the case materials, or get a more expensive band. Unlike previous generations, now you can purchase your Apple Watch with the precise band you want, rather than a few pre-set case and band combinations. The Apple Watch Series 5 (as well as the Series 4 before it) features a slimmer form factor, so it's not as bulky on the wrist. The bezels are smaller in comparison to the Series 3 and earlier models, so you get a larger screen without the case being larger. New to the Series 5 is the much-requested Always-On Retina display, so you don't have to flick your wrist to see the time. Pros: The latest technology

Wide range of colors, materials, sizes, bands, and price

Small bezels

Slim form factor

Always-On Retina display Cons: Somewhat pricey

Best Splurge: Apple Watch Hermès

There is no denying that this is a splurge, and I cannot justify the extra expense from a technology standpoint. Tech-wise, this watch is no better or worse than the rest of the Series 5. Yes, it has the sapphire face, stainless steel case, and cellular capability of upper-middle of the Series 5 price range, as you would expect. But all of the extra money you'd pay for the Apple Watch Hermès on top of that is purely for fashion and brand name recognition. It sure is a beaut. The Apple Watch Hermès comes with your choice of gorgeous, high-quality Hermès leather bands, and the selection is updated seasonally. Additionally, the Hermès watch comes with exclusive Apple Watch faces that you only get if you purchase this particular model. Pros: All of the Series 5 features

Top-quality leather Hermès band

Exclusive faces Cons: Very pricey

Best Splurge Apple Watch Hermès Luxury branding times two For fans of the Hermès brand, this will be a worthy splurge. From $1249 at Apple

Best for Athletes: Apple Watch Nike

This is just another variation of the Apple Watch Series 5, but this has some fun additions. Like the Apple Watch Hermès, there are exclusive bands and faces. Unlike the Apple Watch Hermès, there is no extra charge for them. The Nike bands include a Sport Loop and a Sport Band that has holes in it for added ventilation. Both of the Nike band styles are designed to keep your wrist cool while you work up a sweat. The color options do change seasonally, so don't wait too long if Nike releases a color band you like. In addition to the special Nike bands, you also get exclusive Nike watch faces. While anyone can purchase a Nike band after the fact, the Nike watch faces are only for the Apple Watch Nike and cannot be added later. Pros: All of the Series 5 features

Exclusive Nike watch faces

Comes with perforated Nike Sport Band or a Nike Sport Loop

No extra charge for Nike brand exclusives Cons: Must choose a Nike band

No stainless steel option

Best for Athletes Apple Watch Nike Run, bike, swim, and more Nike fans will enjoy the branded faces and sweat-friendly breathable bands. From $399 at Apple

Best Value: Apple Watch Series 3