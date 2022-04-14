Best Wi-Fi routers for Apple devices iMore 2022

While we certainly miss the simplicity and reliability of Apple's discontinued AirPort router line, there are plenty of fantastic alternatives today. The best Wi-Fi routers for Apple devices deliver whole-home coverage with mesh networking technology or blazing fast gigabit speeds over the air — all with simple app setup and management. If you are ready to upgrade your network but still want an Apple-like experience, these are our picks for the best Wi-Fi routers for Apple devices.

Give your home an instant upgrade with the best Wi-Fi routers for Apple devices

Even though Apple pulled the plug on the AirPort router line a few years ago, you can still get an Apple-like experience for the best iPhone from various router vendors. Whether it is a whole-home mesh networking system or a tried-and-true single unit, the best Wi-Fi routers for Apple devices make it incredibly easy to manage your household phones, tablets, computers, and more from the convenience of an app.

If you are looking for Wi-Fi that just works, look no further than the eero 6 Mesh Wi-Fi System. This three-node Wi-Fi 6 mesh router blankets your home in fast, reliable Wi-Fi that takes just a few taps to set up. For Apple users, the eero 6 also supports Apple's HomeKit Secure Router features, so you can rest assured knowing that your home's network is safe and secure.

On a budget but still want great Wi-Fi? The TP-Link Archer AX50 may be the router for you. Despite sporting a more traditional design, the AX50 packs plenty of power with four antennas that offer speeds up to three gigabits and coverage for 2,000 square feet. Plus, it supports Wi-Fi 6, so you can take advantage of your iPhone's latest and greatest networking capabilities.