Best Wi-Fi routers for Apple devices iMore 2022
While we certainly miss the simplicity and reliability of Apple's discontinued AirPort router line, there are plenty of fantastic alternatives today. The best Wi-Fi routers for Apple devices deliver whole-home coverage with mesh networking technology or blazing fast gigabit speeds over the air — all with simple app setup and management. If you are ready to upgrade your network but still want an Apple-like experience, these are our picks for the best Wi-Fi routers for Apple devices.
- It just works: Amazon eero 6 dual-band mesh Wi-Fi 6 system
- Awesomely affordable: TP-Link WiFi 6 AX3000 Smart WiFi Router (Archer AX50)
- Extreme coverage: Linksys MX12600 Velop Intelligent Mesh Wi-Fi 6 System: AX4200
- Super speeds: NETGEAR Orbi Whole Home Tri-band Mesh Wi-Fi 6 System (RBK852)
- Supports them all: Google Nest WiFi Router 3 Pack (2nd Generation)
- Pro power: Introducing Amazon eero Pro 6E tri-band mesh Wi-Fi 6E system
It just works: Amazon eero 6 dual-band mesh Wi-Fi 6 systemStaff Pick
The eero 6 delivers frustration-free Wi-Fi for homes up to 5,000 square feet with a user-friendly app that gets the system running in minutes. Dual-band radios inside each eero 6 node allow the system to cover your entire home, and Wi-Fi 6 offers speeds up to 550Mbps. The eero 6 also supports Apple's HomeKit router feature, which puts you in control of your smart home accessories.
Awesomely affordable: TP-Link WiFi 6 AX3000 Smart WiFi Router (Archer AX50)
TP-Link's single unit Archer AX50 ditches mesh networking in favor of a more affordable price that makes it perfect for smaller homes. Don't let the low cost and smaller size fool you, though, as this router can deliver speeds up to 3Gb, and it supports the latest Wi-Fi 6 standard. This router also includes several ethernet ports, which mesh systems often lack.
Extreme coverage: Linksys MX12600 Velop Intelligent Mesh Wi-Fi 6 System: AX4200
The Linksys MX12600 handles the largest homes with a coverage area of 8,100 square feet. The powerful, tri-band Wi-Fi 6 radios in the MX12600 support 120 devices simultaneously and at speeds of up to 1Gb. Thanks to the incredible range, the four ethernet ports on each node make this system a great addition to game rooms, offices, and even guest houses.
Super speeds: NETGEAR Orbi Whole Home Tri-band Mesh Wi-Fi 6 System (RBK852)
The Orbi RBK852 Mesh Wi-Fi 6 system takes things to the extreme by offering speeds up to a whopping 6Gb. It isn't all about the speed, though, as this tri-band mesh system supports up to 100 devices, and each node provides up to 2,500 square feet of coverage. And if you somehow need more coverage, you can always add additional nodes.
Supports them all: Google Nest WiFi Router 3 Pack (2nd Generation)
While it lacks HomeKit, the Nest Wi-Fi Router is an excellent choice for those wanting to build the smart home of their dreams by supporting 200 devices per access point. Each Nest node covers 2,200 square feet and delivers speeds up to 1.2 Gb, and it is the only router available in multiple colors.
Pro power: Introducing Amazon eero Pro 6E tri-band mesh Wi-Fi 6E system
eero's Pro 6E system goes beyond the base eero by offering expanded coverage, more ethernet ports, and even faster speeds with WiFi 6E. An additional 6 GHz band inside the Pro 6E nodes allows it to reach up to 1.3 Gbps speeds wirelessly and covers up to 6,000 square feet with less network congestion. Despite more power, the eero Pro 6E is still easy to manage with the eero app.
Give your home an instant upgrade with the best Wi-Fi routers for Apple devices
Even though Apple pulled the plug on the AirPort router line a few years ago, you can still get an Apple-like experience for the best iPhone from various router vendors. Whether it is a whole-home mesh networking system or a tried-and-true single unit, the best Wi-Fi routers for Apple devices make it incredibly easy to manage your household phones, tablets, computers, and more from the convenience of an app.
If you are looking for Wi-Fi that just works, look no further than the eero 6 Mesh Wi-Fi System. This three-node Wi-Fi 6 mesh router blankets your home in fast, reliable Wi-Fi that takes just a few taps to set up. For Apple users, the eero 6 also supports Apple's HomeKit Secure Router features, so you can rest assured knowing that your home's network is safe and secure.
On a budget but still want great Wi-Fi? The TP-Link Archer AX50 may be the router for you. Despite sporting a more traditional design, the AX50 packs plenty of power with four antennas that offer speeds up to three gigabits and coverage for 2,000 square feet. Plus, it supports Wi-Fi 6, so you can take advantage of your iPhone's latest and greatest networking capabilities.
