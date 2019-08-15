In the age of the Internet, memes are everywhere and you can't escape them. If you spend any time online at all, then you're probably familiar with what a meme is. If you're a bit out of touch with the current Internet trends, a meme is simply a humorous image, video, piece of text, etc. that is copied (with slight variations) and spread rapidly by Internet users. Grumpy Cat, Doge, Overly Attached Girlfriend, Yes Kid, etc. are all popular examples of memes that you should have at least seen at one point or another. But what if you want to make a meme of your own to go along with something that is happening in your life right now? Or perhaps you just want to share it with your friends and family. Don't worry, we've found some of the best meme maker apps for your iPhone right now! Mematic

Meme Creator: Make Dank Memes

Imgur

Meme !!

Memes Generator + Meme Creator Mematic

Mematic is one of our personal favorite apps when it comes to making our own memes. With Mematic, not only do you get access to all of the existing meme templates out there, but there are thousands of other stock photos that you can use to create inspirational images with quotes, tell stories, comment on the news, celebrate achievements, and more. Or you can use your own images too. The app itself is also very fast and easy to use. With just a few taps, you're able to add captions and then share them immediately. Memes created in Mematic can also be customized with different fonts and colors, stickers, and more fun items. While Mematic is free to download and use, you'll get the most out of it with a Pro subscription that starts at $3 a month. This gets you access to all fonts and colors and other pro features, and there will be no ads. Free with in-app purchases - Download Now Meme Creator: Make Dank Memes

If you want a simple app that lets you create memes in seconds, then Meme Creator: Make Dank Memes is for you. This app contains all of the latest meme templates, as well as the old classics. Find the template you want to use, then just add your own text and share it! The entire app itself is easy and intuitive to use, so you can create your own personalized meme in just a few taps. Then, just share your masterpiece with the rest of the world. The app is free to download and use. However, they do have more meme templates available through in-app purchase if you don't see what you want from the beginning. Free with in-app purchases - Download Now Imgur

When you see hilarious images and GIFs on the Internet, chances are high that it came from Imgur. With Imgur, not only will you be able to lose yourself in a rabbit hole of hilarious media, but you're able to make your own as well. While you may spend more time browsing Imgur than anything, it's still a great app for making memes to share with others too. You just tap on the "Create" button and then you can choose to use your own image or choose from a plethora of existing memes. Then just add your text according to the template, and then save and share! It's easy as pie, and the best part is that Imgur is completely free. That's right—there are no in-app purchases! Free - Download Now Meme !!

Another great simple and easy to use meme maker is Meme !! With this app, you get access to high-quality images of current trending and classic memes templates. When adding your text to the template, you can change the font, alignment, opacity, size, add shadows or not, and more. Meme !! also gives you the option of adding frames and backgrounds to existing memes, or even some fun stickers. As you finish your meme masterpiece, just share it directly with your social networks and relish in your meme genius. Meme !! is free to download and use with basic templates and tools. If you want more, you can always buy extras through in-app purchases. Free with in-app purchases - Download Now Memes Generator + Memes Creator