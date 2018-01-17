Have you ever wished you could write down every idea in your head, regardless of where you are? Siri can be great to take a quick note or make a quick reminder, but when it comes to long-form text, Siri just doesn't cut the mustard.
If you're tired of typing everything out and would rather use your voice to dictate your text, check out these great apps for transcribing voice to text.
Evernote
Evernote is a robust note taking app that has long been recommended for note-taking and document sharing, and best of all, you can use your voice to type. You can share notes, annotate images, and collaborate on notes so that you can be as productive as possible. If you just need a note taker, Evernote's perfect for that. If you need a robust note-taking/presentation making/word processing app for business or school, then Evernote is perfect too.
It may not have all the features PowerPoint or Word have, but it'll certainly get you started. Plus, you can also sync across all of your devices so that you have access to your ideas no matter where you are or what device you're using.
Evernote is free to use, but you can purchase various levels of storage so that you can upload more, use it on an unlimited number of devices, access your notebooks offline, and much more.
- Free - Download now
Just Press Record
Whether it's a conversation between you and your friends that you want on record or you just want to get some quick thoughts on paper, Just Press Record lets you record anything you want and transcribe it into text.
You can choose to save your files locally or on iCloud so all your devices can access it and there are no recording time limits. Plus, you can even record from your Apple Watch with one tap if you use the Apple Watch complication.
What's really cool about Just Press Record is you can use the built-in microphone on your device or use an external mic hooked up through the lightning port. This makes Just Press Record a great tool for podcasters!
- $4.99 - Download Now
Dragon Anywhere
Nuance Communications has been making their Dragon series of speech-to-text software for years, and they have really done a great job at making it better over time. Dragon Anywhere is the mobile version of its flagship dictation software that has been making desktop users' lives easier.
Not only can you talk to Dragon Anywhere and it will instantly transcribe your words, you can also edit, customize your dictionary, and search through our document all with the power of your voice.
You can upload all your notes and documents to plenty of cloud storage apps like iCloud or Dropbox making it easy to access all your files across your devices.
The app is free to download, but there is a subscription fee to unlock all the useful features.
- Free - Download now
Call Recording by NoNotes
Do you take a lot of business calls that you wish you could recall for later? Call Recording by NoNotes will let you record any call and give you the option to have it transcribed.
You can record any and all outgoing or incoming calls and save the audio recordings and even get them transcribed at any time after recording the call.
The app is free to download and will let you record 20 minutes of phone calls for free every month. If you do want transcribe your calls or record for more time, you'll need to pay for it.
- Free - Download Now
Which apps do you use?
Let us know in the comments!