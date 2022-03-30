Best battery cases for iPhone 13 mini iMore 2022
The iPhone 13 mini is a fantastic phone with a compact form factor loved by many. Unfortunately, a small handset means a small battery. While the iPhone 13 mini improves on its predecessor, the iPhone 12 mini, in the battery department, a single charge may not last you all day if you're a heavy user. In that case, one of the best battery cases for the iPhone mini will come in handy.
- Slim and nicely priced: MAXBEAR Battery Case for iPhone 13 Mini, 6000mAh
- Artist collab: Casely Power 2.0 iPhone 13 mini case
- Color blocking: JERSS Battery Case for iPhone 13 Mini, 6000mAh
- Easy on and off: Gladgogo Battery Case for iPhone 13 Mini
- Bonus kickstand: Slabao Battery Case for iPhone 13 Mini, 5000mAh Charging Case with Kickstand
- Flexible solution: Apple MagSafe Battery Pack
Slim and nicely priced: MAXBEAR Battery Case for iPhone 13 Mini, 6000mAhStaff Pick
Get up to 150% more battery life with this slim and protective case from MAXBEAR. No need to remove the case; you can sync and charge while the case is on your iPhone. Four LED lights on the back let you know how much power the case has left.
Artist collab: Casely Power 2.0 iPhone 13 mini case
A battery case doesn't have to be plain. Casely collaborates with various artists to create some gorgeous iPhone cases. Get up to 100% extra power with this beauty. You can even charge it wirelessly. There are so many designs to choose from, you'll be sure to find one that suits your taste.
Color blocking: JERSS Battery Case for iPhone 13 Mini, 6000mAh
Charge and sync your iPhone without removing this non-bulky case. The four LED lights on the back let you know how much juice you have left. Choose from three colorways: blue, black, and pink.
Easy on and off: Gladgogo Battery Case for iPhone 13 Mini
This 6000mAh battery case is easy to slide on and off since the top portion is soft and flexible. A security chip inside the case protects your phone from short-circuiting, overheating, or over-charging. The LED lights let you know when power is getting low.
Bonus kickstand: Slabao Battery Case for iPhone 13 Mini, 5000mAh Charging Case with Kickstand
Not only do you get extra power, but you also get a kickstand for propping up your iPhone 13 mini at the perfect angle for watching videos. You can quickly charge the case alone, or charge the case and your iPhone together if you're not in a rush.
Flexible solution: Apple MagSafe Battery Pack
One of the great advantages of MagSafe is that you can snap a great MagSafe battery pack like this one onto the back of your phone and it will stay put and charge on the go. When you're not using it, pop it off. Just be sure you're using a good MagSafe-compatible iPhone 13 mini case so the magnets will work properly.
Which of the best battery cases for iPhone 13 mini should you pick?
We love the iPhone 13 mini for its advanced dual-camera system, Cinematic Mode, A15 Bionic Chip, HDR Display, and other great features. But what makes it really special is that you get a cutting-edge iPhone in a tiny package, easy to operate one-handed. However, the compact size means a smaller battery, so having one of the best battery cases for your iPhone 13 mini is a great option.
We like the price point, slim form factor, and protective design of the MAXBEAR Battery Case for iPhone 13 Mini, 6000mAh. This case will give you an extra 150% charge, which gives you peace of mind on the go. Like most battery cases, you can charge it and your iPhone at the same time. You can also sync your iPhone 13 mini to your MacBook without removing the case. The four LED lights on the back give you an indication of how much power is left in the case.
Another option to consider is the Apple MagSafe Battery Pack. While it isn't a battery case, per se, it's a convenient way to charge your iPhone 13 mini when you're on the go. It has all the advantages of a battery case, plus you can just pop it off when you don't want to use it. Just be sure to use a MagSafe-compatible case (or go without a case if you're daring) in order for the MagSafe magnets to work properly.
