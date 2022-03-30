Best battery cases for iPhone 13 mini iMore 2022

The iPhone 13 mini is a fantastic phone with a compact form factor loved by many. Unfortunately, a small handset means a small battery. While the iPhone 13 mini improves on its predecessor, the iPhone 12 mini, in the battery department, a single charge may not last you all day if you're a heavy user. In that case, one of the best battery cases for the iPhone mini will come in handy.

Which of the best battery cases for iPhone 13 mini should you pick?

We love the iPhone 13 mini for its advanced dual-camera system, Cinematic Mode, A15 Bionic Chip, HDR Display, and other great features. But what makes it really special is that you get a cutting-edge iPhone in a tiny package, easy to operate one-handed. However, the compact size means a smaller battery, so having one of the best battery cases for your iPhone 13 mini is a great option.

We like the price point, slim form factor, and protective design of the MAXBEAR Battery Case for iPhone 13 Mini, 6000mAh. This case will give you an extra 150% charge, which gives you peace of mind on the go. Like most battery cases, you can charge it and your iPhone at the same time. You can also sync your iPhone 13 mini to your MacBook without removing the case. The four LED lights on the back give you an indication of how much power is left in the case.

Another option to consider is the Apple MagSafe Battery Pack. While it isn't a battery case, per se, it's a convenient way to charge your iPhone 13 mini when you're on the go. It has all the advantages of a battery case, plus you can just pop it off when you don't want to use it. Just be sure to use a MagSafe-compatible case (or go without a case if you're daring) in order for the MagSafe magnets to work properly.