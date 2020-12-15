Yesterday, Best Buy announced that My Best Buy members who purchased an Apple Watch from the company would get either a one-month or three-month extension to their trial of Apple Fitness+.

The company specified that those who purchased an Apple Watch after September 15, 2020, would receive a three-month extension to their three-month free trial from Apple, and those who purchased a watch before that date would get another month on top of Apple's one-month free trial.