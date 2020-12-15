Apple Fitness Best Buy OfferSource: Best Buy

  • Best Buy is offering two months of Apple Fitness+ to new subscribers.

Yesterday, Best Buy announced that My Best Buy members who purchased an Apple Watch from the company would get either a one-month or three-month extension to their trial of Apple Fitness+.

The company specified that those who purchased an Apple Watch after September 15, 2020, would receive a three-month extension to their three-month free trial from Apple, and those who purchased a watch before that date would get another month on top of Apple's one-month free trial.

In a press release, the company announced that My Best Buy who purchased an Apple Watch before September 15, 2020, will get an additional free month of Apple Fitness+ on top of Apple's offer. This will bring the free trial to two months instead of one.

In addition, My Best Buy members who already owned a qualifying Apple Watch before Sept. 15, 2020, will get one additional month of Fitness+ on top of the one month trial from Apple, for a total of two months free.

Best Buy says that customers will receive an email that contains the code to redeem their one or three-month extension to the free trial offered by Apple. You'll need to start your trial before you redeem Best Buy's offer, but some have had issues in getting their three-month free trial from Apple to work today.

Today, Best Buy has listed a two-month free trial on its website for everyone. While the free trial is limited to new subscribers of Apple Fitness+, it does not appear that it has any limitations. This offer will be great for those who have purchased an Apple watch from another retailer besides Apple or Best Buy or have made their purchase so long ago that Best Buy may not have sent an email for the extended trial.

Apple Fitness+ launched today with the latest updates to iOS, watchOS, iPadOS, and tvOS. Those who recently purchased an Apple Watch will receive three months of the service for free. For everyone else, it will cost $9.99 per month, $79.99 per year, or is included in the Apple One Premier bundle.