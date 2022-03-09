Best Mac compatible capture cards iMore 2022

Streaming your video gameplay on Twitch and other sites is increasingly popular. To stream from your Nintendo Switch, computer games, and for some features from other consoles, you will need a computer. If you have a Mac, you'll know using a Mac can feel difficult for gaming from time to time. But you're in luck, Apple users! There are many great capture cards available for Mac, so you can stream too. Here are the compatible options.

Begin your Mac stream with ease

Video or video games, there are many options for your Mac. The most important thing to consider when buying your capture card is making sure it fits your use. To stream gaming on your Mac, the very best option is Elgato HD60 S Capture Card. It is compatible with any console, has top-quality video capture just shy of 4K, and you can put your videos on your streaming channel immediately.

For plain video, the Elgato Cam Link takes your DSLR footage and displays it in beautiful 4K. Use it as a high-quality webcam or take video early and edit it before you post.