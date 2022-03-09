Best Mac compatible capture cards iMore 2022

Streaming your video gameplay on Twitch and other sites is increasingly popular. To stream from your Nintendo Switch, computer games, and for some features from other consoles, you will need a computer. If you have a Mac, you'll know using a Mac can feel difficult for gaming from time to time. But you're in luck, Apple users! There are many great capture cards available for Mac, so you can stream too. Here are the compatible options.

Elgato Hd 60 S Capture Card

The cream of the crop: Elgato HD60 S Capture Card for Mac

Staff Pick

In pretty much any category of capture card greatness, you'll find the Elgato HD60 S Capture Card. Luckily, it's also compatible with Mac computers. This card is very simple to set up and is compact, so you don't need a lot of space to have it set up, and you can even travel with it without it taking up space. Your video can be put directly on Youtube, and Twitch will be 1080p/60 FPS.

$179 at Amazon
Cam Link

For content creation: Elgato Cam Link 4K - Capture Camera

For those with a DSLR camera looking to stream video directly from there, the Elgato Cam Link is an easy way to connect directly and stream off of it up to 4K/30FPS. This USB dongle is easy to connect and bring with you on the go. This is a great way to stream at a higher resolution from a great camera.

Aver Media Live Gamer Portable

No need for a computer: AVerMedia Live Gamer Portable 2 Plus for Mac

Although most capture cards require the use of a computer, this card lets you do it with or without. It's simple and high-quality. It streams at 4K/60FPS and supports OBS on Mac.

$140 at Amazon
Genki Adapter

A new way to stream: Genki Shadowcast

A quick download of the Genki Arcade app, and you are just a USB-C away from streaming to your Mac with the Genki Shadowcast. Use this little device for your Switch, PlayStation, Xbox Series X, and even the SNES Mini.

Video Capture Ucec

For keeping memories close: UCEC USB 2.0 Video Capture Card Device for Mac

While streaming video games is a large reason people are looking for capture cards, there's also the need to transfer old video to a new system to keep the memories alive. The perfect capture card for photos and videos from NTSC and PAL format and many more is the UCEC Capture Card.

$22 at Amazon

Begin your Mac stream with ease

Video or video games, there are many options for your Mac. The most important thing to consider when buying your capture card is making sure it fits your use. To stream gaming on your Mac, the very best option is Elgato HD60 S Capture Card. It is compatible with any console, has top-quality video capture just shy of 4K, and you can put your videos on your streaming channel immediately.

For plain video, the Elgato Cam Link takes your DSLR footage and displays it in beautiful 4K. Use it as a high-quality webcam or take video early and edit it before you post.

