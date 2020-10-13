Best Capture Cards for Streaming Nintendo Switch iMore 2020
Back in the day, streaming videogames was something of a commodity. Now, it's more common than ever and incredibly easy to do. You can stream directly to popular streaming websites like Twitch from your Playstation 4 or Xbox One, but not from your Nintendo Switch. Not to worry! If you want to stream the best Nintendo Switch games, all you need is one of these streaming cards to get started. Here are the best capture cards for streaming your Nintendo Switch.
- A great choice: Elgato Game Capture HD60 Pro
- No need for a computer: AVerMedia Live Gamer Portable 2 Plus
- A gamer's card: Razer Ripsaw HD Game Streaming Capture Card
- Extra support included: AVerMedia LGP Lite AVerCapture HD
- For future proofing: Elgato Game Capture 4K60 Pro
- Plug and play: GOODAN USB 2.0 Video Capture Card
A great choice: Elgato Game Capture HD60 ProStaff Pick
Elgato products have been the go-to choice for streamers and content creators for years, and for good reason. The Elgato Game Capture HD60 outputs a 1080p picture at 60FPS, no matter what game you're playing. The downside? The quality comes at a high price. It's also not portable and must be attached to a PCI-e slot.
No need for a computer: AVerMedia Live Gamer Portable 2 Plus
This portable capture card is incredibly simple to use making it one of the best capture cards for Nintendo Switch. Just connect the HDMI cables to the device and you're good to go. You also don't need a computer to record, simply switch to the PC-free mode and record in 4k. The only downside is that you can't stream in 4k. That may not be too much of an issue, though, as the Nintendo Switch natively outputs a 1080p picture anyway.
A gamer's card: Razer Ripsaw HD Game Streaming Capture Card
The Razer Ripsaw is a quality device. Featuring features hardware-based audio capabilities has a mic hardwired to it, as well as headphone jacks for monitoring. It can also 4K compatible, though the Razer Ripsaw doesn't come with its own software.
Extra support included: AVerMedia LGP Lite AVerCapture HD
A great, cheap option for those looking to stream their Nintendo Switch games. It can capture in full 1080p and includes RECentral software, which can help you moderate your stream. Mac users should take note – The card does not support macOS 10.14 and above.
For future proofing: Elgato Game Capture 4K60 Pro
A 4k card isn't really a necessity for the Nintendo Switch, so we recommend investing in this card only if you're interested in future-proofing. It offers support for streaming software like Streamlabs OBS out of the box. It even comes with a proprietary software suite. You can immediately start streaming Nintendo Switch gameplay at the highest possible resolution on Twitch or YouTube without a problem using this card.
Plug and play: GOODAN USB 2.0 Video Capture Card
The most affordable option on the list, this capture card is perfect for anyone looking to stream on a budget. It's very simple to plug in and play. The only problem is that it only outputs at 1080p at 30FPS. It'll barely due for the Switch, but it's not ideal if you're using other consoles.
The right card for any occasion
These are just some of our favorite capture cards for the Nintendo Switch. While on the expensive side, the best overall card in our opinion is the Elgato Game Capture HD60 Pro. It's simple to use and is perfect for the Nintendo Switch. If the price isn't your cup of tea, the AVerMedia Live Gamer Portable 2 Plus is also a very good option. The PC-free mode is great for capturing Switch gameplay when you're away from your computer.
