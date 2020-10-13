Best Capture Cards for Streaming Nintendo Switch iMore 2020

Back in the day, streaming videogames was something of a commodity. Now, it's more common than ever and incredibly easy to do. You can stream directly to popular streaming websites like Twitch from your Playstation 4 or Xbox One, but not from your Nintendo Switch. Not to worry! If you want to stream the best Nintendo Switch games, all you need is one of these streaming cards to get started. Here are the best capture cards for streaming your Nintendo Switch.

The right card for any occasion

These are just some of our favorite capture cards for the Nintendo Switch. While on the expensive side, the best overall card in our opinion is the Elgato Game Capture HD60 Pro. It's simple to use and is perfect for the Nintendo Switch. If the price isn't your cup of tea, the AVerMedia Live Gamer Portable 2 Plus is also a very good option. The PC-free mode is great for capturing Switch gameplay when you're away from your computer.