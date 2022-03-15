Best cases for the 2020 11-inch iPad Pro iMore 2022
Protect your substantial investment when you purchase an iPad Pro with a great case. The 2020 (3rd generation) iPad Pro's dimensions are unchanged from the 2018 version, so if you have a sleeve or bag, that will still fit. However, the larger camera module means that a case will not fit, and you'll need a new one specific to this model. Some cases offer simple protection while others add functionality, such as folding into a stand, holding an Apple Pencil, or including a keyboard.
- Best Overall: ESR Yippee Trifold Smart Case for iPad Pro 11 2020
- Most Elegant: Apple Smart Folio for iPad Pro 11-inch - various color options
- Best Back Cover: TiMOVO Case for iPad Pro 11 inch 2020
- Best Bargain Keyboard Case: JUQITECH iPad Pro 11 Keyboard Case 2020
- Best Splurge: Apple Magic Keyboard for iPad Pro 11-inch
We've been fans of ESR's Yippee Trifold Smart Case for iPad Pro 11 since the previous generation was released. Whether you need something simple or want some extra functions, we've got you covered.
Best Overall: ESR Yippee Trifold Smart Case for iPad Pro 11 2020
We've had an ESR Yippee Trifold Smart Case since the last 11-inch iPad Pro was released, and it's one of our favorite cases. Both the front and back are protected. The back is a hard, translucent plastic shell with a space on the edge to allow the Apple Pencil to charge.
The attached front flap covers the screen when not in use and has sleep/wake functionality. The front cover folds back into a stand that you can use more upright for watching videos or at a lower angle for typing. Functionally, it's a lot like Apple's Smart Folio. It doesn't feel quite as luxe, but it's quite a bit cheaper. Choose from five colors: green, black, blue, gray, and rose gold.
Pros:
- Front and back protection
- Apple Pencil compatible
- Cover folds into stand
- Sleep/wake functionality
- Well-priced
Cons:
- Not as luxe as Apple's version
Most Elegant: Apple Smart Folio for iPad Pro 11-inch
We might be a little bit biased, but everything Apple releases is pretty much just gorgeous. You won't find a more elegant, streamlined case for your iPad Pro than Apple's own Smart Folio. It's made from a single piece of polyurethane that wraps around the iPad Pro like a glove. The flap portion offers sleep/wake functionality, and it folds behind to make a stand. The case is Apple Pencil compatible.
However, it's not a perfect case. The back doesn't snap on; it's held in place magnetically. While it's pretty secure, it doesn't protect your iPad's edges and corners, so it's not as protective as most of the cases on this list. Choose from several colors; the options sometimes change seasonally.
Pros:
- Gorgeous
- Five color options
- Apple design means perfect fit
Cons:
- Not as protective with exposed edges
- Pricey
Best Back Cover: TiMOVO Case for iPad Pro 11 inch 2020
If you're not looking for any added functionality, but rather a simple case to cover the back of your iPad Pro, check out the TiMOVO Case for iPad Pro 11 inch 2020. It's just a back cover, similar to what you'd buy for an iPhone. This case has flexible TPU edges with air pillow technology to absorb shocks. The back is a thin, hard PC.
The case is compatible with the Apple Pencil, so you can charge it up without removing the case. Raised bumps in the corners and around the camera module give your camera extra protection.
Pros:
- Slim and simple back cover only
- Nicely priced
- Shock-absorbent edges with air pillow technology
Cons:
- No front protection or added functionality
Best Bargain Keyboard Case: JUQITECH iPad Pro 11 Keyboard Case 2020
JUQITECH iPad Pro 11 Keyboard Case 2020 is a folio case with a removable wireless Bluetooth keyboard. The case is constructed from PU leather, and the portion surrounding the iPad Pro is TPU. The folio case has sleep/wake functionality, plus it allows for several viewing angles so you can adjust it to your preference.
There is an Apple Pencil slot over the charging area, so you can charge the Apple Pencil while using the case. Choose from several color options. Some options even have have a backlit keyboard.
Pros:
- Well-priced Bluetooth keyboard case
- Protective folio-style
- Sleep/wake functionality
- Backlit option
- Apple Pencil compatible
Cons:
- Not as elegant as some
Best Splurge: Apple Magic Keyboard for iPad Pro 11-inch
The true pro user, the person who uses the iPad Pro as a laptop replacement, is probably going to want Apple's own Magic Keyboard. It's spendy, yes, but with its clever design, it's getting closer and closer to replicating (if not actually improving upon) the laptop experience. A built-in trackpad lets you use the cursor and multi-touch gestures.
The case offers front and back protection. The floating cantilever design attaches to the iPad magnetically and adjusts to the perfect viewing angle for your needs. A USB-C port lets you charge the iPad Pro right through it, so your iPad port is free for peripherals. The keyboard offers full‑size, backlit keys and a scissor mechanism with 1mm travel.
Pros:
- Trackpad for multi-touch gestures and cursor use
- Floating cantilever design for the perfect angle
- Best typing experience yet
- Pass-through charging
- Front and back protection
Cons:
- Pricey
- Did I mention pricey?
Bottom line
You'll need a new case specifically designed for the iPad Pro (2020) since the larger camera module means older cases won't fit. We wouldn't hesitate to recommend ESR's Yippee Trifold Smart Case for iPad Pro 11 if you want something similar to Apple's Smart Folio without the Apple price tag. We have the previous model of the Yippee on our 11-inch iPad (2018), and it's one of our daily drivers.
Remember, if you're looking for a sleeve for your 11-inch iPad Pro instead of or in addition to a case, the sleeves made for the 2018 iPad Pro will fit just as well since the dimensions (other than the camera) are unchanged.
Don't forget to pick up a screen protector if you want that gorgeous screen to stay pristine. The screen size has remained the same, so both the 2018 and 2020 screen protectors will work.
Credits — The team that worked on this guide
Karen S. Freeman is a teacher, writer, social media person, and family woman. She loves to travel, play with tech stuff, drink coffee, discover amazing new restaurants, and experience new things.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
Keep the 11-inch iPad Pro screen pristine with these screen protectors
The 11-inch iPad Pro is even better when paired with a screen protector. Here are our favorites, no matter which year your iPad Pro is from.
Protect your 12.9-inch iPad Pro (2021) with a great case
You're holding a fantastic slice of technology in your hands. Drops and bumps do happen, even if you're careful, so get it some protection.
Make your Garmin Vivoactive 4 pop with a new quick release band
These are our favorite quick release 22mm bands for Garmin Vivoactive 4.