Best Cases for the 2020 11-inch iPad Pro iMore 2020

Protect your substantial investment when you purchase an iPad Pro with a great case. The 2020 iPad Pro's dimensions are unchanged from the 2018 version, so if you have a sleeve or bag, that will still fit. However, the larger camera module means that a case will not fit, and you'll need a new one specific to this model. Some cases offer simple protection while others add functionality, such as folding into a stand, holding an Apple Pencil, or including a keyboard. I've been a fan of ESR's Yippee Trifold Smart Case for iPad Pro 11 since the previous generation was released. Whether you need something simple or want some extra functions, we've got you covered.

I've had a Yippee Trifold Smart Case since the last 11-inch iPad Pro was released, and it's one of my favorite cases, and I have it in heavy rotation. Both the front and back are protected. The back is a hard, translucent plastic shell with a space on the edge to allow the Apple Pencil to charge. The attached front flap covers the screen when not in use and has sleep/wake functionality. The front cover folds back into a stand that you can use more upright for watching videos or at a lower angle for typing. Functionally, it's a lot like Apple's Smart Folio. It doesn't feel quite as luxe, but it's quite a bit cheaper. Choose from four colors: black, blue, gray, and rose gold. Pros: Front and back protection

Apple Pencil compatible

Cover folds into stand

Sleep/wake functionality

Well-priced Cons: Not as luxe as Apple's version

Most Elegant: Apple Smart Folio for iPad Pro 11-inch

I might be a little bit biased, but everything Apple releases is pretty much just gorgeous. You won't find a more elegant, streamlined case for your iPad Pro than Apple's own Smart Folio. It's made from a single piece of polyurethane that wraps around the iPad Pro like a glove. The flap portion offers sleep/wake functionality, and it folds behind to make a stand. The case is Apple Pencil compatible. However, it's not a perfect case. The back doesn't snap on, it's held in place magnetically. While it's pretty secure, it doesn't protect your iPad's edges and corners, so it's not as protective as most of the cases on this list. Choose from five colors: Cactus, Blue Surf, Pink Sand, Black, and White. Pros: Gorgeous

Five color options

Apple design means perfect fit Cons: Not as protective with exposed edges

Pricey

Best Case with Pencil Holder: ZtotopCase for iPad Pro 11 2020

This solid, protective case covers from front to back. The back of the case is a flexible TPU; the front flap is PU leather outside and microfiber inside. The front flap does fold back into a stand and has sleep/wake functionality. The back portion has a slot specifically for the Apple Pencil; it's placed just right so that the Apple Pencil can charge while it's safely held in its slot. The back portion of the case is lined with a honeycomb pattern that offers extra drop protection. The case is only offered in black. Pros: Front to back protection

Front flap folds into stand

Sleep/wake functionality

Built-in Apple Pencil holder Cons: Only one color option

Best Back Cover: TiMOVO Case for iPad Pro 11 inch 2020

If you're not looking for any added functionality, but you just want a simple case to cover the back of your iPad Pro, check out the TiMOVO Case for iPad Pro 11 inch 2020. It's just a back cover, similar to what you'd buy for an iPhone. This case has flexible TPU edges with air pillow technology to absorb shocks. The back is a thin, hard PC. The case is compatible with the Apple Pencil, so you can charge it up without removing the case. Raised bumps in the corners and around the camera module give your cameras extra protection. This case comes in two designs: Black (which has black edges and a clear back) and Z-Rose Blooming, which is the same but with the addition of pretty roses decorating the back. Pros: Slim and simple back cover only

Choice of two designs

Shock-absorbant edges with air pillow technology Cons: No front protection or added functionality

Best Bargain Keyboard Case: JUQITECH iPad Pro 11 Keyboard Case 2020

JUQITECH iPad Pro 11 Keyboard Case 2020 is a folio case with a removable wireless Bluetooth keyboard. The case is constructed from PU leather, and the portion surrounding the iPad Pro is TPU. The folio case has sleep/wake functionality, plus it allows for several viewing angles so you can adjust it to your preference. There is an open portion over the charging area so you can charge the Apple Pencil while using the case. You'll also notice an Apple Pencil slot, but that's not over the charger, so it's for storage only. Choose from black, blue, gray, and rose gold. For a bit more money, you can choose the option of a backlit keyboard. Pros: Well-priced Bluetooth keyboard case

Protective folio-style

Sleep/wake functionality

Backlit option

Apple Pencil compatible Cons: Apple Pencil slot isn't overcharging area

Best Splurge: Apple Magic Keyboard for iPad Pro 11-inch