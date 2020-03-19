Best Cases for the 2020 11-inch iPad Pro iMore 2020
Protect your substantial investment when you purchase an iPad Pro with a great case. The 2020 iPad Pro's dimensions are unchanged from the 2018 version, so if you have a sleeve or bag, that will still fit. However, the larger camera module means that a case will not fit, and you'll need a new one specific to this model. Some cases offer simple protection while others add functionality, such as folding into a stand, holding an Apple Pencil, or including a keyboard. I've been a fan of ESR's Yippee Trifold Smart Case for iPad Pro 11 since the previous generation was released. Whether you need something simple or want some extra functions, we've got you covered.
Best Overall: ESR Yippee Trifold Smart Case for iPad Pro 11 2020
I've had a Yippee Trifold Smart Case since the last 11-inch iPad Pro was released, and it's one of my favorite cases, and I have it in heavy rotation. Both the front and back are protected. The back is a hard, translucent plastic shell with a space on the edge to allow the Apple Pencil to charge.
The attached front flap covers the screen when not in use and has sleep/wake functionality. The front cover folds back into a stand that you can use more upright for watching videos or at a lower angle for typing. Functionally, it's a lot like Apple's Smart Folio. It doesn't feel quite as luxe, but it's quite a bit cheaper. Choose from four colors: black, blue, gray, and rose gold.
Pros:
- Front and back protection
- Apple Pencil compatible
- Cover folds into stand
- Sleep/wake functionality
- Well-priced
Cons:
- Not as luxe as Apple's version
Best Overall
ESR Yippee Trifold Smart Case for iPad Pro 11 2020
Front to back
The hard shell back cover accommodates an Apple Pencil while front cover folds to create a stand.
Most Elegant: Apple Smart Folio for iPad Pro 11-inch
I might be a little bit biased, but everything Apple releases is pretty much just gorgeous. You won't find a more elegant, streamlined case for your iPad Pro than Apple's own Smart Folio. It's made from a single piece of polyurethane that wraps around the iPad Pro like a glove. The flap portion offers sleep/wake functionality, and it folds behind to make a stand. The case is Apple Pencil compatible.
However, it's not a perfect case. The back doesn't snap on, it's held in place magnetically. While it's pretty secure, it doesn't protect your iPad's edges and corners, so it's not as protective as most of the cases on this list. Choose from five colors: Cactus, Blue Surf, Pink Sand, Black, and White.
Pros:
- Gorgeous
- Five color options
- Apple design means perfect fit
Cons:
- Not as protective with exposed edges
- Pricey
Most Elegant
Apple Smart Folio for iPad Pro 11-inch
Apple engineered
Apple's own Smart Folio is as beautiful as you'd expect, though not ultra-protective.
Best Case with Pencil Holder: ZtotopCase for iPad Pro 11 2020
This solid, protective case covers from front to back. The back of the case is a flexible TPU; the front flap is PU leather outside and microfiber inside. The front flap does fold back into a stand and has sleep/wake functionality. The back portion has a slot specifically for the Apple Pencil; it's placed just right so that the Apple Pencil can charge while it's safely held in its slot. The back portion of the case is lined with a honeycomb pattern that offers extra drop protection. The case is only offered in black.
Pros:
- Front to back protection
- Front flap folds into stand
- Sleep/wake functionality
- Built-in Apple Pencil holder
Cons:
- Only one color option
Best Case with Pencil Holder
ZtotopCase for iPad Pro 11 2020
Functional
Get front-to-back protection and a handy charging/storage slot for your Apple Pencil.
Best Back Cover: TiMOVO Case for iPad Pro 11 inch 2020
If you're not looking for any added functionality, but you just want a simple case to cover the back of your iPad Pro, check out the TiMOVO Case for iPad Pro 11 inch 2020. It's just a back cover, similar to what you'd buy for an iPhone. This case has flexible TPU edges with air pillow technology to absorb shocks. The back is a thin, hard PC.
The case is compatible with the Apple Pencil, so you can charge it up without removing the case. Raised bumps in the corners and around the camera module give your cameras extra protection. This case comes in two designs: Black (which has black edges and a clear back) and Z-Rose Blooming, which is the same but with the addition of pretty roses decorating the back.
Pros:
- Slim and simple back cover only
- Choice of two designs
- Shock-absorbant edges with air pillow technology
Cons:
- No front protection or added functionality
Best Back Cover
TiMOVO Case for iPad Pro 11 inch 2020
Simplicity
No bells and whistles here, just a solid, protective TPU and PC back cover.
Best Bargain Keyboard Case: JUQITECH iPad Pro 11 Keyboard Case 2020
JUQITECH iPad Pro 11 Keyboard Case 2020 is a folio case with a removable wireless Bluetooth keyboard. The case is constructed from PU leather, and the portion surrounding the iPad Pro is TPU. The folio case has sleep/wake functionality, plus it allows for several viewing angles so you can adjust it to your preference.
There is an open portion over the charging area so you can charge the Apple Pencil while using the case. You'll also notice an Apple Pencil slot, but that's not over the charger, so it's for storage only. Choose from black, blue, gray, and rose gold. For a bit more money, you can choose the option of a backlit keyboard.
Pros:
- Well-priced Bluetooth keyboard case
- Protective folio-style
- Sleep/wake functionality
- Backlit option
- Apple Pencil compatible
Cons:
- Apple Pencil slot isn't overcharging area
Best Bargain Keyboard Case
JUQITECH iPad Pro 11 Keyboard Case 2020
Keys on the go
The convenient folio-style case has a removable Bluetooth keyboard.
Best Splurge: Apple Magic Keyboard for iPad Pro 11-inch
The true pro user, the person who uses the iPad Pro as a laptop replacement, is probably going to want Apple's own Magic Keyboard. It's spendy, yes, but with its clever design, it's getting closer and closer to replicating (if not actually improving upon) the laptop experience. A built-in trackpad lets you use the cursor and multi-touch gestures.
The case offers front and back protection. The floating cantilever design attaches to the iPad magnetically and adjusts to the perfect viewing angle for your needs. A USB-C port lets you charge the iPad Pro right through it, so your iPad port is free for peripherals. The keyboard offers full‑size, backlit keys and a scissor mechanism with one-millimeter travel. Availability begins in May 2020.
Pros:
- Trackpad for multi-touch gestures and cursor use
- Floating cantilever design for the perfect angle
- Best typing experience yet
- Pass-through charging
- Front and back protection
Cons:
- Pricey
- Did I mention pricey?
Best Splurge
Apple Magic Keyboard for iPad Pro 11-inch
Worthy of the new iPad Pro
When only the top-of-the-line experience will do, it's worth holding out for Apple's own Magic Keyboard.
Bottom line
You'll need a new case specifically designed for the 2020 model of the 11-inch iPad Pro since the larger camera module means older cases won't fit. I wouldn't hesitate to recommend ESR's Yippee Trifold Smart Case for iPad Pro 11 if you want something similar to Apple's Smart Folio without the Apple price tag. I have the previous model of the Yippee on my own 11-inch iPad (2018), and it's one of my daily drivers.
Remember, if you're looking for a sleeve instead of or in addition to a case, the sleeves made for the 2018 11-inch iPad Pro will fit just as well, since the dimensions (other than the camera) are unchanged.
Don't forget to pick up a screen protector if you want that gorgeous screen to stay pristine. The screen size has remained the same, so both the 2018 and 2020 screen protectors will work.
