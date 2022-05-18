Best iMore 2022

Are you looking for a new case for your 2017 or 2018 iPad? You've come to the right place. Some Apple products are just so good, you don't need to upgrade every time a new one comes out — and the iPad is one of those products. Despite being a few years old, the 2017 and 2018 iPads are still great for general productivity and educational purposes. So, if you're still holding on to one, you'll definitely want to keep it protected. The 2018 9.7-inch iPad is the same size and weight as the 2017 9.7-inch iPad. The main differences are inside, with Apple Pencil support in the 2018 model. Luckily, the best cases you can get for the 5th-generation model are the same for the 6th-generation iPad. Here are the best of the best 9.7 iPad cases.

Best for most : ESR Trifold case Staff Favorite The ESR Trifold case is a gorgeous, elegant case that comes in a bunch of awesome colors. It features a cover that folds into a kickstand, and it has an automatic sleep and wake functionality, just like Apple's Smart Cover. The ESR Trifold case covers the front and back of your iPad. Plus, it costs a fraction of what the Apple cover does. From $10 at Amazon Splash of color : Fintie SlimShell Keyboard Case for iPad 9.7 Fintie's budget keyboard option also comes with lots of stylistic flairs. Sure, you can get simple solid colors, but there are also awesome designs, like Van Gogh's Starry Night, cherry blossoms, an old notebook design, and more. From $34 at Amazon Productive keyboard : Yekbee 360 keyboard case This is the coolest case on this list! It's a keyboard case with a hinge that allows the cover to fold all the way around. Plus, it has a swivel connection in the center, letting you spin your iPad a full 360-degrees. There are seven backlight colors for the keyboard, and the overall package is thin and relatively lightweight for a keyboard case. $55 at Amazon Extra storage : Fintie folio cover This Fintie case is a thicker folio design with a pocket on the front cover for money, cards, small documents, and more. This one's made of faux leather and comes in over three dozen color and design options. From $17 at Amazon Kid-friendly : Wesadn Silicone Fidget Bubble Case This bubble case from Wesadn is perfect for the little ones in your life. The case is made from high-quality silicone that's not only protective but also easy to clean. The top of the case has an adorable unicorn design and an eye-catching array of colors. The case also features a kickstand for easy viewing and fidget bubbles — which are soft to the touch and will keep kids busy for hours at a time. From $22 at Amazon Integrated kickstand : Zugu Case Prodigy X This folio-style case has a magnetic kickstand with seven viewing angles, a pocket for your Apple Pencil, and a heavy-duty exterior. So it's maximum protection with maximum functionality in a relatively thin package. There are four colors to choose from, and the cover offers sleep/wake capability. From $50 at Amazon Leather design : DTTO PU Leather Folio Cover If you love leather but don't want to pay a premium, consider DTTO's synthetic leather folio. It has a PU leather exterior but is a TPU rubber bumper case underneath. This is the perfect blend of sophistication and protection. It has an outer pocket for cards and documents, as well as a magnetic cover for sleep/wake functionality, and comes in eight color options to suit your needs. From $23 at Amazon Trusted quality : ProCase Ultra Slim Stand Case ProCase has always made excellent cases for Apple products, and this one has a frosted, translucent hard plastic back cover, and a cover that folds back into a kickstand. It has auto-sleep/wake thanks to the magnetic cover, and its lightweight form factor offers great protection without the bulk. There are 18 gorgeous colors to choose from at an excellent price, so you can find at least one that fits your personal tastes. From $13 at Amazon Stylish flair : Thankscase Rotating Smart Cover As the name implies, this case has a front cover that lets your iPad rotate so that you can have it as a kickstand in portrait or landscape mode. Thankscase has the absolute prettiest options on this list, with tons of options with gorgeous, swirly patterns and fabulous color options. The magnetic cover does the sleep/wake thing, and some versions even have a handle on the inside cover, so you can hold onto your iPad more firmly while in use. From $18 at Amazon Affordable protection : Rantice Hybrid Protective Case For extra protection in a great-looking package, this Rantice case is perfect. It has a built-in kickstand on the hard plastic back cover, and its rubber inner shell provides shock absorption and helps prevent scratches. There's a screen protector built-in, and this case comes in some dynamite colors that you don't often see in rugged cases. From $20 at Amazon

Find the perfect case for your 2017/2018 9.7-inch iPad

The 9.7-inch iPad is gorgeous, but if you take yours everywhere, then it's only prudent to get a quality case for it. Whether you're looking for full-on protection, a blend of protection and function, or an ultra-slim option, the above list has you covered.

The ESR Trifold case isn't only reliable, affordable, easy-to-use, and incredibly stylish. Still, with its 360-degree protection, fast access to all buttons and ports, and a wide range of color options, there's bound to be something to fall in love with when it comes to the ESR Trifold case. Another staff favorite is the Yekbee 360, since it allows you to type on a keyboard rather than the iPad screen, and that backlit keyboard is gorgeous.

If you want a case with a keyboard, consider the Yekbee 360 keyboard case. Yes, it's more expensive than the others, but we're talking about a ready-to-travel keyboard here that will last for years.

And finally, if do decide you're ready for an upgrade. Look no further than our best iPad guide to help you find the right one for you.