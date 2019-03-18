Looking for some trustworthy and stylish cases for your new iPad Air (2019)? We have a plethora of 'em right here for you to check on out! Here are the best possible cases for the 2019 iPad Air!
Please note that, while many of these selections are made for the 10.5-inch iPad Pro, they also work with the 10.5-inch iPad Air, the only difference being that the iPad Pro has four speakers instead of two and a True Tone Flash, which the iPad Air does not. So, you'll have an unnecessary second area for speakers and a larger-than-needed section for the back-facing camera.
Straight from the source
Apple Smart CoverStaff favorite
Keep it simple, eye-catching, and super practical with help from the Apple Smart Cover for your new iPad Air (2019). This particular accessory automatically wakes your iPad up and puts it to sleep depending on whether you've opened or closed the cover. The flexible design is both easy to clean and protects your iPad's screen from dust and damage like scratches and scrapes. The Apple Smart Cover comes in papaya, charcoal gray, pink sad, and white color options.
Suave meets stylish safety
Ztotop Premium Synthetic Leather Business Case
Love the idea of a sharp and practical business-friendly accessory, but also want something that'll protect and save your iPad Air? Then you have to peep the Ztotop Premium Leather Business Case. This particular case is made with a premium synthetic leather experior and a super soft microfiber lining to protect and cushion your iPad Air (2019). The Ztotop Premium Leather Business Case comes in brown, red, black, pink, navy blue, dark blue, and denim blue color options.
Durable + reliable
SUPCASE Unicorn Beetle Pro Case
If you're someone who's worried about busting your iPad Air (2019) and wants a case that's incredibly rugged and reliable, then we need you to take a peek at the super highly rated SUPCASE Unicorn Beetle Pro Case. This particular case is shock resistant and is designed with a tough PC shell with dual-layer, fall-absorbing TPU bumper for additional protection. The SUPCASE Unicorn Beetle Pro Case comes in pink, blue, black, and white color options.
Keep it simple and see-through
ESR Yippee Hard Shell Case
Slim, tirm, and ready to win, the ESR Yippee Hard Shell Case is a minimalist and mighty iPad Air (2019) accessory. This case is designed to be both see-through and super durable, lightweight and simple design allowing full access to all buttons and ports, and if anything goes wrong, a 180-day warranty has you covered. The best part of the ESR Yippee Hard Shell Case? The affordable price tag.
Eye-catching meets functional
Fintie Ultra Lightweight Protective Cover and Sleeve
Keep it fashion-forward and still functional with some help from the Fintie Ultra Lightweight Protective Cover and Sleeve. This high-quality accessory gives you a spot for your Apple Pencil along with a secure and dust-resistant cover that'll protect your iPad Air (2019) from dirt and scratches. The Fintie Ultra Lightweight Protective Cover and Sleeve comes in a variety of different colors and patterns, including the American flag, Starry Night, and a retro composition book.
Protect and travel in style
ZUGU Protective Magnetic Case
Easily adjust and use your iPad Air (2010) while still keeping it safe and protected thanks to the ZUGU Protective Magnetic Case. This magnetic case can be stuck to various different metal surfaces around your house, meanwhile the soft interior protects your device from dust and grime, the hard PC shell saving your iPad from perilous drops and falls. The ZUGU Protective Magnetic Case comes in four different color options, including black, navy blue, dark purple, and red.
Beyond professional and practical
Logitech Slim Combo
Introducing the Logitech Slim Combo: the keyboard/case combo you never knew you needed until now. Keep the keyboard on or detach it and use its easy-to-angle support for a truly versatile and beautifully designed experience. The Logitech Slim Combo comes designed with a section for your Apple Pencil, while a full row of iOS shortcuts allows you to get the full use out of your iPad Air (2019). The cover of the Logitech Slim Combo keeps your iPad Air free from scratches and dust, and forget about charging the darn thing: the keyboard gets all its power from your iPad. Easy peasy!
High quality and highly protective
TwelveSouth SurfacePad
If you're on the hunt for a cover for your iPad Air (2019) that's super well made, minimalistic, and incredibly durable, then we have to recommend you take a peek at the TwelveSouth SurfacePad. This particular iPad Air cover and case is made from a high quality Napa leather with a raised bezel on the flash so your iPad's camera doesn't get scratched. The TwelveSouth SurfacePad comes in brown and black leather and even comes with a slot on the back for your Apple Pencil.
Light and linnen-riffic
Pad & Quill Contega Linen Case
Built to be both incredibly durable and wickedly stylish, the Pad & Quill Contega Linen Case is a handmade, multi-angle, self-propping case that'll have you obsessed the moment you lay hands on it. This lightweight yet sturdy case is made from a durable and slim baltic birch wooden frame, while the outside is made from a breathable, eye-catching linnen. The Pad & Quill Contega Linen Case comes in gray, charcoal, and cranberry color options.
Travel-ready and ready to wow
Pad & Quill Traveler Leather Case
Effortlessly fit and protect your iPad Air (2019) with this high-end and high-functioning Pad & Quill Traveler Leather Case. This handmade, all-leather case is designed to secure your iPad, while an elastic band closure that straps the smart cover down your smart cover ensures your iPad Air (2019) is safe and ready to rock on your next adventure. All buttons and ports are easily accessible when the Pad & Quill Traveler Leather Case is on your iPad Air (2019).
For the book lover meets iPad addict
TwelveSouth BookBook
Take a look! In a book! It's your iPad Air (2019)! This high quality TwelveSouth BookBook is designed to look like a classic, old-fashioned book. A built-in sketching angle and typing angle ensures that your wrists don't get sore, while a sleek and hardback leather design keeps your iPad safe wherever you go. You can pick up the TwelveSouth BookBook in brown or Rutledge color choices.
Luxury and practicality meets leather
Pad & Quill Oxford Leather Case
Keep it leather and keep it lovely with help from the Pad & Quill Oxford Leather Case. This particular iPad Air (2019) case is crafted from a single piece of full-grain American bridle leather, while an interior pocket for documents allows you to organize and store a little something extra here and there. The Pad & Quill Oxford Leather Case comes in chestnut and whiskey colors and cradles your iPad Air (2019) with an ultra soft American leather interior.
Regardless of the style of case you decide to go with, having something for your iPad Air (2019) is totally a good option. You could go with something more subtle and suiting like the Apple Smart Cover , or you could go big and bulky and practical with the SUPCASE Unicorn Beetle Pro Case. No matter what you decide on, we hope our list has helped in one way or another! Good luck, and happy shopping!
This post may contain affiliate links. See our disclosure policy for more details.