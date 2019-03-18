Looking to grab a functional case for your new iPad mini (2019)? Or maybe you want something that's fun and funky instead? Luckily, the iPad mini 4 and iPad mini (2019) are pretty much exactly the same (except for a slight button size increase and change in microphone placement). Here are the best possible cases available for your iPad mini (2019)!
Straight from the Apple tree
Apple Smart CoverStaff pick
Get smart and look even smarter with a little bit of assistance from the Apple Smart Cover. This simple and practical cover is made to automatically wake up your iPad mini when it's opened and put it to sleep when it's closed. The Apple Smart Cover can be effortlessly folded into different positions depending on what you're doing with your iPad mini, and it comes in eye-catching colors like papaya, charcoal gray, pink sand, and white.
Rugged and reliable
STM Dux Rugged Case
Reliable meets fashionable and popular thanks to the STM Dux Rugged Case. This particular iPad mini case is water resistant and has a patented magnetic closure that ensures your iPad wakes up and falls asleep when you open and close it accordingly. The STM Dux Rugged Case comes in red, black, blue, green, and pink color options, and despite it's tough exterior, you can still have full access to all buttons and ports.
Simple, sleek, stylish
ProCase Ultra Lightweight Smart Cover
Keep it sleek and slim while still adding a pop of protection with help from the ProCase Ultra Lightweight Smart Cover. This translucent-backed cover gives you access to all buttons and ports, while the ultra lightweight design still gives all-round protection for your iPad mini. The ultra-affordable ProCase Ultra Lightweight Smart Cover comes in teal, gray, black, midnight blue, and gold color options.
Affordable and simple
ProCase Folio Case Cover
Your iPad mini will be safe and secure while looking fashion-forward and functional thanks to the ProCase Folio Case Cover. This super soft case provides access to all your iPad's buttons and ports, while the three stand slots allow you to adjust the angle and height of your iPad mini (2019). The ProCase Folio Case Cover comes in a number of different colors and patterns, but out favorites are the grey, plaid, and plates designs.
Kid friendly and incredibly durable
LEFON Kids Shockproof Handle Case
Are you someone with a kid who wants to give them the world — but also wants to protect their iPad mini (2019)? Then might we suggest taking a gander at the LEFON Kids Shockproof Handle Case. This shockproof and wickedly rugged case is super lightweight even though it's constructed from impact-resistant material. The LEFON Kids Shockproof Handle Case comes in black, blue, green, orange, purple, red, and pink color options.
All that glitters...
BTOBEN Lightweight Glitter Bling Folio Case
All that glitters isn't gold, but it certainly is eye catching as seen by the BTOBEN Lightweight Glitter Bling Folio Case. This beautiful and shimmering iPad mini (2019) case can comfortably fold to wake a sleeping iPad and put it back to sleep if it's closed. The BTOBEN Lightweight Glitter Bling Folio Case allows access to all buttons and ports on your iPad mini (2019), and you can pick up this particular accessory in glittery rose gold or sparkling lilac.
Whether you're looking for some supreme, chic style like the BTOBEN Lightweight Glitter Bling Folio Case, or you're on the market for something practical like the cost-efficient and reliable eSamcore Shockproof 360 Degree Kickstand case, there are plenty of incredible iPad mini (2019) case options to consider, that's for sure. Regardless of what you pick we hope you find an option that's awesome for you! Good luck, and happy shopping!
