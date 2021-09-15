Best cases for iPad mini 6 iMore 2021

The newly redesigned iPad mini 6 is finally here. If you plan on picking one up or you've already ordered one, you're going to want a case. Whether you want lots of protection, a case with a stand, or something clear to show off your beautiful new iPad mini, a great case will go a long way in making your iPad mini 6 the best iPad it can be. Here are the best cases for the iPad mini 6.

Magnetic tri-fold : ESR Magnetic case for iPad mini 6 Staff Favorite This slim, lightweight, affordable case covers the front and back, has sleep/wake functionality, and doubles as a stand. It grips your iPad mini 6 with strong magnets to ensure it doesn't go anywhere, and the Apple Pencil can still attach to the iPad to charge no problem. From $19 at Amazon Faux-leather chic : Ztotop Leather Folio for iPad mini 6 This reasonably-priced faux leather folio doubles as a two-angle stand, so you can always find a comfortable position to watch your favorite content or take a video call. Plus, it has a holder for your holds Apple Pencil so you can easily take your best accessory with you. $16 at Amazon Protective with a stand : Soke Shockproof Folio for Pad mini 6 Who says you can't have protection and practicality? The Soke Shockproof Folio is designed to withstand minor falls and scratches, meaning you can toss your iPad mini 6 in your bag without having to worry about scratches or scuffs. Its built-in Apple Pencil holder still allows charging, and it can be used as a stand for viewing content. From $17 at Amazon Direct from Apple : Smart Folio for iPad mini 6 Many other case makers often copy the Smart Folio, but the cover/stand directly from Apple has truly stood the test of time. It attaches magnetically to cover the iPad's front only, meaning you can still show off the back of the beautiful iPad mini 6 without having to worry about scratches the screen when you're moving about. Of course, it wakes up your iPad upon opening the cover and puts it to sleep when closed. $60 at Apple Heavy-duty protection : Spigen Tough Armor for iPad mini 6 If protection is the most important thing to you, Spigen's Tough Armor is a great choice. Its protection comes from its Air Cushion shock-absorption technology, which means you won't have to worry too much if your iPad mini 6 takes a minor stumble. Also, because the case is thin enough, it doesn't add too much bulk, and the Apple Pencil can still connect to your iPad mini 6 via the magnets. $35 at Spigen Keyboard included : ProCase keyboard case for iPad mini 6 If you need to type on your iPad mini 6, a keyboard is going to be necessary. Lucky for you, the ProCase keyboard case comes with a small but full QWERTY keyboard that can detach from the case. So, you can leave it at home if you don't need it. Plus, the stand can be put into three different positions, so you can always get a good viewing angle when you're watching your favorite content. $35 at Amazon

Our recommendations

The iPad mini 6 is the first big redesign to the iPad mini since the product first launched, and by all accounts, it looks absolutely gorgeous. Getting a great case goes a long way to help it keep it looking gorgeous. Plus, the right case can make using the iPad — especially in landscape mode — much more enjoyable.

I really like the ESR Magnetic case because it does everything you need without being too expensive. It has a tri-fold making it double as a stand. It takes advantage of the auto sleep/wake feature. It even offers some decent protection without adding bulk. It's everything you need, and it keeps the Appel Pencil close by as a bonus.

Also, if you plan on typing on your iPad mini 6, it's hard not to suggest you pick up a keyboard case like the ProCase keyboard case. Not only does it come with a full QWERTY keyboard, but it also can easily be detached via magnets, meaning if you don't need the keyboard on any given day, you can leave it at home.