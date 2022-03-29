Best accessories for iPad mini 6 iMore 2022
The magical little iPad mini 6 fits practically in the palm of your hand. The powerful A15 Bionic chip, ultra-wide 12MP front-facing camera with Center Stage, 5G connectivity, larger 8.3-inch Liquid Retina display, all-day battery life, and USB-C port make the iPad mini 6 perfect for reading, gaming, creating, watching videos, FaceTiming, and much more on the go. Get even more out of it with the best accessories for the iPad mini 6.
- Create more: Apple Pencil 2
- All in one: HyperDrive USB-C Hub
- Flexible, portable: Rolling Square inCharge X 6-In-1 Charge and Data Cable
- Sleek protection: Apple Smart Folio for iPad Mini
- A bit more protection: ESR Ultra Slim Trifold iPad mini 6 Case
- Rugged protection: Spigen Rugged Armor for iPad mini 6
- Keep the screen pristine: WRJ for iPad mini 6 Screen Protectors (3-pack)
- Paper feel: Mobdik Paperfeel Screen Protector for iPad mini 6 (3-pack)
- Fancy stand: Twelve South HoverBar Duo
- Basic stand: Anozer Tablet Stand
- Listen up: AirPods (3rd generation)
- Tiniest laptop: LENRICH iPad mini 6 Keyboard case
Create more: Apple Pencil 2Staff Pick
The iPad mini 6 is compatible with the second-generation Apple Pencil, the ultimate creative tool for your iPad. It feels like using a real pencil but better. Turn your iPad mini 6 into a portable sketchbook and note-taking device with the second-generation Apple Pencil.
All in one: HyperDrive USB-C Hub
Turn your iPad mini 6 into a powerful workhorse with a 4K 60Hz HDMI video port, USB-C 5Gbps 60W Power Delivery port, MicroSD/SD slots, a USB-A 5Gbps port, and a 3.5mm audio jack for headphones. The media shortcut keys let you play, pause, fast-forward, or rewind your favorite songs, videos, or podcasts with a tap.
Flexible, portable: Rolling Square inCharge X 6-In-1 Charge and Data Cable
The tiny all-in-one inCharge X has six different charging combinations, so you can charge your iPad from just about any power source or charge your iPhone from your iPad mini. It allows data transfer and Apple's Fast Charging up to 18W.
Sleek protection: Apple Smart Folio for iPad Mini
Apple's own Smart Folio offers the slimmest protection in a variety of colors. My personal favorite is the English Lavender folio with the Purple iPad mini, but you can mix and match any way you wish. The front and back are protected, but the edges are not, so keep that in mind if that's a concern.
A bit more protection: ESR Ultra Slim Trifold iPad mini 6 Case
This case is quite lightweight but it offers a bit more protection than Apple's Smart Folio. The edges of the iPad are protected, though the Apple Pencil charging area is left open so you can charge it on the go. A magnetic flap holds the Apple Pencil safely in place.
Rugged protection: Spigen Rugged Armor for iPad mini 6
Looking for a more rugged case for iPad mini 6? Spigen's Air Cushion Technology absorbs shock in case of drops. An open section over the Apple Pencil charging area supports magnetic charging on the go.
Keep the screen pristine: WRJ for iPad mini 6 Screen Protectors (3-pack)
Speaking of protection, you won't want to forget to pick up one of the best screen protectors for iPad mini 6. This one from WRJ does the job, and you get three so you'll have spares to keep on hand.
Paper feel: Mobdik Paperfeel Screen Protector for iPad mini 6 (3-pack)
If you're using the iPad mini for sketching, drawing, painting, or extensive note-taking with your Apple Pencil, you might consider a screen protector that feels a bit more like paper. This matte plastic film is just 0.17 millimeters thick which makes for a nice user experience. You'll get three to a package.
Fancy stand: Twelve South HoverBar Duo
Twelve South's HoverBar Duo puts your iPad mini into just about any position you can dream up, whether you want to hang it from a bar above you or set it up on a desk or table.
Basic stand: Anozer Tablet Stand
This simple stand works with your iPad mini or any other tablet or even your iPhone in either landscape or portrait mode. The deep cradle has rubberized points to prevent scratches. It has two points of articulation for plenty of flexibility and folds down to pocket-size when not in use.
Listen up: AirPods (3rd generation)
If you're using your iPad mini for FaceTime calls, gaming, listening to podcasts, or watching videos, you'll surely want a good set of headphones. Apple's AirPods 3 are a great choice: you can easily switch between your iPad mini 6, iPhone, and Mac as needed.
Tiniest laptop: LENRICH iPad mini 6 Keyboard case
Your iPad mini 6 will look and feel like a tiny laptop while it's safely contained within this case, though the iPad can be flipped around and oriented in many more ways than a laptop could. The backlit keyboard even includes a trackpad so you can truly get the most out of your iPad mini and iPadOS.
Which of the best accessories for iPad mini 6 should you choose?
The iPad mini 6 is a tiny powerhouse, and different people will find different ways to use it. The essential accessories for you will absolutely depend on how and where you use your iPad mini 6. If you're going to be doing a lot of creating, (hand) writing/note-taking, drawing, sketching, or painting, you'll certainly want an Apple Pencil 2 to go along with your iPad.
My iPad does quite a bit of traveling with me, so choosing one of the best cases for your iPad 6 is important. Choose the one that suits your needs the best, but I'm traveling with the ESR Ultra Slim Trifold iPad mini 6 Case right now and it's perfect for popping into my carry-on. It adds very little bulk to my iPad mini 6 and yet I feel the tablet is well-protected.
Keep in mind that the iPad mini 6 has a different form factor from all of the previous models. That means that any older cases or other form-fitted accessories are unlikely to fit.
