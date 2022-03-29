Best accessories for iPad mini 6 iMore 2022

The magical little iPad mini 6 fits practically in the palm of your hand. The powerful A15 Bionic chip, ultra-wide 12MP front-facing camera with Center Stage, 5G connectivity, larger 8.3-inch Liquid Retina display, all-day battery life, and USB-C port make the iPad mini 6 perfect for reading, gaming, creating, watching videos, FaceTiming, and much more on the go. Get even more out of it with the best accessories for the iPad mini 6.

Which of the best accessories for iPad mini 6 should you choose?

The iPad mini 6 is a tiny powerhouse, and different people will find different ways to use it. The essential accessories for you will absolutely depend on how and where you use your iPad mini 6. If you're going to be doing a lot of creating, (hand) writing/note-taking, drawing, sketching, or painting, you'll certainly want an Apple Pencil 2 to go along with your iPad.

My iPad does quite a bit of traveling with me, so choosing one of the best cases for your iPad 6 is important. Choose the one that suits your needs the best, but I'm traveling with the ESR Ultra Slim Trifold iPad mini 6 Case right now and it's perfect for popping into my carry-on. It adds very little bulk to my iPad mini 6 and yet I feel the tablet is well-protected.

Keep in mind that the iPad mini 6 has a different form factor from all of the previous models. That means that any older cases or other form-fitted accessories are unlikely to fit.