You're the proud owner of the compact powerhouse, iPad mini 6. While technically you can use any of the best wireless keyboards with your mini 6, you don't want some big and bulky keyboard that takes away the diminutive iPad mini 6's portability advantage. We've rounded up some mini keyboards sized just for the littlest tablet as well as some full-sized (but streamlined) keyboards. Here are the best keyboards for the iPad mini 6.

Anywhere, anytime: Logitech Keys-to-Go Ultra-Portable Keyboard

Flexibility is the name of the game here. You're not limited to a mini keyboard; a regular keyboard designed to be ultra-portable like the Logitech Keys-to-Go will work beautifully with your iPad mini 6 as well as any other iPad (and your iPhone, and even your Apple TV, for that matter.)

Tailored fit: ONHI Wireless Keyboard Case for iPad mini 6

Make your iPad mini 6 look like a mini laptop with this hinged keyboard case made just for your specific iPad model. The bracket design lets you use your iPad mini at a variety of angles. The Bluetooth keyboard case has Sleep/Wake functionality and it comes in several colors.

Detachable keyboard: BORIYUAN iPad mini 6 Keyboard Case

Not sure if you want a keyboard case or a stand-alone mini keyboard? Get both with this convenient iPad mini 6 keyboard case. The magnetically attached seven-color backlit Bluetooth keyboard pops out if you want to use it without the case. The case also acts as a stand for your iPad and has an Apple Pencil slot. Choose from several color options.

Apple classic: Apple Magic Keyboard - Silver

If you prefer to let your fingers spread out over a regular-sized, familiar keyboard, why not use Apple's Magic Keyboard? It's lightweight, streamlined, and of course, it works perfectly with your iPad mini 6 (and every other Apple product you own). You won't have to worry about needing a new keyboard every time you upgrade your iPad.

Pocket-sized wonder: Samsers Foldable Bluetooth Keyboard with Touchpad

This cool keyboard folds up so small that it could fit in your pocket! Yet once unfolded, it's full-sized and can be used with your iPad mini 6 (or just about any other device you own). A little stand is included to hold your iPad mini at just the right angle. This Bluetooth keyboard even has a touchpad, which lets you work even more efficiently.

Ergonomic: MoKo Wireless Bluetooth Ultra-Thin Foldable Keyboard

Prefer something a bit more ergonomic? MoKo's folding keyboard fits in a pocket when not in use but opens up into a full-sized V-shaped keyboard that you can use with your iPad mini 6 and just about any device you own. The built-in rechargeable battery supports 40 hours of continuous work.

Which of the best keyboards for iPad mini 6 should you choose?

The iPad mini 6 is great on its own, but if you do a lot of typing, you can boost your productivity with a size-appropriate keyboard. I actually prefer keyboards that work with a variety of devices, as opposed to being tied to a single device. The Logitech Keys-to-Go is a classic keyboard that you can use with your iPad mini 6 and plenty of other devices, including iPads that you may buy in the future.

If you do prefer a keyboard (and possibly a case) specifically for the iPad mini 6, the BORIYUAN iPad mini 6 Keyboard Case gives you the best of both worlds. It is a keyboard case, but the keyboard can be removed if you want to use the case without a keyboard or the keyboard without a case sometimes.

You can't go wrong with any of the keyboards on this list. Just don't forget an iPad mini 6 case and screen protector so your iPad mini 6 remains free from damage.

