You're the proud owner of the compact powerhouse, iPad mini 6. While technically you can use any of the best wireless keyboards with your mini 6, you don't want some big and bulky keyboard that takes away the diminutive iPad mini 6's portability advantage. We've rounded up some mini keyboards sized just for the littlest tablet as well as some full-sized (but streamlined) keyboards. Here are the best keyboards for the iPad mini 6.

Which of the best keyboards for iPad mini 6 should you choose?

The iPad mini 6 is great on its own, but if you do a lot of typing, you can boost your productivity with a size-appropriate keyboard. I actually prefer keyboards that work with a variety of devices, as opposed to being tied to a single device. The Logitech Keys-to-Go is a classic keyboard that you can use with your iPad mini 6 and plenty of other devices, including iPads that you may buy in the future.

If you do prefer a keyboard (and possibly a case) specifically for the iPad mini 6, the BORIYUAN iPad mini 6 Keyboard Case gives you the best of both worlds. It is a keyboard case, but the keyboard can be removed if you want to use the case without a keyboard or the keyboard without a case sometimes.

You can't go wrong with any of the keyboards on this list. Just don't forget an iPad mini 6 case and screen protector so your iPad mini 6 remains free from damage.