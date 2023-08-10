Save a massive $100 on the iPad mini at Amazon

The iPad mini has seen a few deals over the last couple of months, and now it’s reduced by a whopping $100 over at Amazon. Though it’s a slightly older tablet, it’s still Apple’s newest mini, and with no concrete sign of a follow-up device, this is a bargain price that’s well worth taking advantage of.

iPad mini $100 off

iPad mini 6 | $499 $399 at Amazon The iPad mini may well be getting an update soon, but this deal makes it an excellent deal for those looking for a tablet. With its smaller screen and slim chassis, it’ll fit into any backpack, and Apple Pencil support remains great for artists.

The iPad mini is still an excellent tablet, even as rumors surface that it could receive an update sooner rather than later. With its 8.3-inch display, it’s a stunningly compact device, and the A15 Bionic chip under the hood keeps it running smoothly over the course of its life. There’s 4GB of RAM for all that multitasking, and there are even smart cover accessories like keyboards for those who want a small touchscreen laptop replacement.

It’s the perfect iPad for students as we enter Back to School as well, as you can easily slip it into a bag or rucksack and take it to college or high school. Apple Pencil support is great for some sketching and even note-taking too, and the aforementioned keyboard covers make for a great portable laptop replacement.

This deal doesn’t quite bring the tablet down to its lowest price, but it is only around $25 off that mark. The last time that price was seen was Prime Day last month, although it’s still worth grabbing at this price rather than waiting for another event to come along. The iPad mini could be getting a replacement soon in the iPad mini 7 , and the only deals on the tablet then may well be on older, remaining stock — or there simply might not be any available at all, as the new model replaces this one on store shelves.

Don’t be too worried about buying an older device like the iPad mini 6 either — it’s still going to have years of software support, and its powerful chip is plenty enough to run modern apps and games.