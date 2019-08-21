Best Cases for iPad mini 5 iMore 2019

Looking to grab a functional case for your new iPad mini 5? Or maybe you want something fun and funky instead? Luckily, the iPad mini 4 and iPad mini 5 are pretty much precisely the same size (except for a slight button size increase and change in microphone placement). Here are the best possible cases available for your iPad mini 5!

Which one should you choose?

An easy pick for just about anyone is the ESR Yippee Trifold Smart Case. It gives you full coverage at a low cost. In fact, this is my everyday case. It doesn't weigh much, but it gives me front and back protection. I can stand it up for watching videos or flip it around to a lower angle for on-screen typing. The front cover folds out of the way when I'm reading on my iPad.

My fantasy pick is the elegant Pipetto Origami iPad Case. I had one on a previous iPad, but the price makes it difficult for me to justify buying repeatedly. Still, this soft and supple lambskin leather case was my favorite of all time. The origami is magical, and it gives you so much more flexibility in the way you use your iPad and feels so comfortable to hold.

