Best Cases for iPad mini 5 iMore 2019
Looking to grab a functional case for your new iPad mini 5? Or maybe you want something fun and funky instead? Luckily, the iPad mini 4 and iPad mini 5 are pretty much precisely the same size (except for a slight button size increase and change in microphone placement). Here are the best possible cases available for your iPad mini 5!
- Best for most: ESR Yippee Trifold Smart Case
- Faux leather folio: Ztotop iPad Mini 5 Case
- Back only: TineeOwl iPad Mini Clear Case
- Fun patterns: Fintie SlimShell iPad mini 5 case
- From the Apple tree: Apple Smart Cover
- Apple Smart Cover compatible: ESR Clear Rear Case for iPad mini
- Rugged and reliable: STM Dux Rugged Case
- Simple, sleek, stylish: ProCase Ultra Lightweight Smart Cover
- Function and fashion: eSamcore Shockproof 360 Degree Kickstand case
- Business attire: ProCase Folio Case Cover
- Kid-friendly: LEFON Kids Shockproof Handle Case
- All that glitters ...: BTOBEN Lightweight Glitter Bling Folio Case
- Luxurious: Pipetto Origami iPad Case
Best for most: ESR Yippee Trifold Smart CaseStaff pick
This slim, lightweight, affordable case covers the front and back, has sleep/wake functionality, and doubles as a stand. Choose from five colors.
Faux leather folio: Ztotop iPad Mini 5 Case
This reasonably-priced faux leather folio doubles as a two-angle stand, holds your Apple Pencil or stylus, and comes in a variety of appealing colors.
Back only: TineeOwl iPad Mini Clear Case
Maybe you don't need a cover for the front of the iPad mini, just a slim case to protect the back. TineeOwl has you covered with this slim, clear option.
Fun patterns: Fintie SlimShell iPad mini 5 case
Who says an iPad mini case has to be solid? This slim front-to-back stand/cover has sleep/wake functionality and comes in lots of fab colors and patterns.
From the Apple tree: Apple Smart Cover
The oft-imitated cover/stand attaches magnetically to cover the iPad's front only. It wakes up your iPad upon opening and puts it to sleep when closed.
Apple Smart Cover compatible: ESR Clear Rear Case for iPad mini
If you do get the Apple Smart Cover, you might consider a special case to protect the back. A cutout along one side means this case works with Apple's.
Rugged and reliable: STM Dux Rugged Case
Reliable meets fashionable thanks to the water-resistant STM Dux Rugged Case. Despite its toughness, you still have access to all buttons and ports.
Simple, sleek, stylish: ProCase Ultra Lightweight Smart Cover
This translucent-backed cover gives you access to all buttons and ports, while the lightweight design still gives all-round protection for your iPad mini.
Function and fashion: eSamcore Shockproof 360 Degree Kickstand case
This protective case has a built-in screen protector and a 360-degree rotating kickstand. An adjustable leather hand strap gives you a secure grip.
Business attire: ProCase Folio Case Cover
This case provides access to all your iPad's buttons and ports, while the three stand slots allow you to adjust the angle and height of your iPad mini 5.
Kid-friendly: LEFON Kids Shockproof Handle Case
This colorful and wickedly rugged case is super lightweight even though it's constructed from impact-resistant material — the handle doubles as a stand.
All that glitters ...: BTOBEN Lightweight Glitter Bling Folio Case
This shimmering iPad mini folio case has sleep/wake functionality and folds back into a secure stand. Choose from two sparkly shades: Rose Gold or Lilac.
Luxurious: Pipetto Origami iPad Case
This stunning and flexible lambskin origami case comes in a variety of colors. It folds five different ways for various standing and gripping positions.
Which one should you choose?
An easy pick for just about anyone is the ESR Yippee Trifold Smart Case. It gives you full coverage at a low cost. In fact, this is my everyday case. It doesn't weigh much, but it gives me front and back protection. I can stand it up for watching videos or flip it around to a lower angle for on-screen typing. The front cover folds out of the way when I'm reading on my iPad.
My fantasy pick is the elegant Pipetto Origami iPad Case. I had one on a previous iPad, but the price makes it difficult for me to justify buying repeatedly. Still, this soft and supple lambskin leather case was my favorite of all time. The origami is magical, and it gives you so much more flexibility in the way you use your iPad and feels so comfortable to hold.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
Don't spend a fortune on the Milanese Apple Watch band — get it for less.
Getting that Milanese loop style doesn’t have to cost you a small fortune — here are a few great alternatives that won't break the bank!
Deck out your Switch Lite with these sweet accessories
Having the right accessories can vastly improve your gaming experience. We've gathered the best companion items for the Nintendo Switch Lite. See what catches your interest.
These HomeKit accessories won't upset your landlord
Just because you rent your home, doesn't mean it has to be dumb! You can still deck out your HomeKit with these accessories.