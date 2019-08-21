Best Cases for iPad mini 5 iMore 2019

Looking to grab a functional case for your new iPad mini 5? Or maybe you want something fun and funky instead? Luckily, the iPad mini 4 and iPad mini 5 are pretty much precisely the same size (except for a slight button size increase and change in microphone placement). Here are the best possible cases available for your iPad mini 5!

Best for most: ESR Yippee Trifold Smart Case

Staff pick

This slim, lightweight, affordable case covers the front and back, has sleep/wake functionality, and doubles as a stand. Choose from five colors.

From $10 at Amazon

Faux leather folio: Ztotop iPad Mini 5 Case

This reasonably-priced faux leather folio doubles as a two-angle stand, holds your Apple Pencil or stylus, and comes in a variety of appealing colors.

$19 at Amazon

Back only: TineeOwl iPad Mini Clear Case

Maybe you don't need a cover for the front of the iPad mini, just a slim case to protect the back. TineeOwl has you covered with this slim, clear option.

$13 at Amazon

Fun patterns: Fintie SlimShell iPad mini 5 case

Who says an iPad mini case has to be solid? This slim front-to-back stand/cover has sleep/wake functionality and comes in lots of fab colors and patterns.

From $10 at Amazon

From the Apple tree: Apple Smart Cover

The oft-imitated cover/stand attaches magnetically to cover the iPad's front only. It wakes up your iPad upon opening and puts it to sleep when closed.

From $39 at Amazon

Apple Smart Cover compatible: ESR Clear Rear Case for iPad mini

If you do get the Apple Smart Cover, you might consider a special case to protect the back. A cutout along one side means this case works with Apple's.

$10 at Amazon

Rugged and reliable: STM Dux Rugged Case

Reliable meets fashionable thanks to the water-resistant STM Dux Rugged Case. Despite its toughness, you still have access to all buttons and ports.

From $29 at Amazon

Simple, sleek, stylish: ProCase Ultra Lightweight Smart Cover

This translucent-backed cover gives you access to all buttons and ports, while the lightweight design still gives all-round protection for your iPad mini.

From $10 at Amazon

Function and fashion: eSamcore Shockproof 360 Degree Kickstand case

This protective case has a built-in screen protector and a 360-degree rotating kickstand. An adjustable leather hand strap gives you a secure grip.

$18 at Amazon

Business attire: ProCase Folio Case Cover

This case provides access to all your iPad's buttons and ports, while the three stand slots allow you to adjust the angle and height of your iPad mini 5.

From $16 at Amazon

Kid-friendly: LEFON Kids Shockproof Handle Case

This colorful and wickedly rugged case is super lightweight even though it's constructed from impact-resistant material — the handle doubles as a stand.

From $13 at Amazon

All that glitters ...: BTOBEN Lightweight Glitter Bling Folio Case

This shimmering iPad mini folio case has sleep/wake functionality and folds back into a secure stand. Choose from two sparkly shades: Rose Gold or Lilac.

$17 at Amazon

Luxurious: Pipetto Origami iPad Case

This stunning and flexible lambskin origami case comes in a variety of colors. It folds five different ways for various standing and gripping positions.

$45 at Amazon

Which one should you choose?

An easy pick for just about anyone is the ESR Yippee Trifold Smart Case. It gives you full coverage at a low cost. In fact, this is my everyday case. It doesn't weigh much, but it gives me front and back protection. I can stand it up for watching videos or flip it around to a lower angle for on-screen typing. The front cover folds out of the way when I'm reading on my iPad.

My fantasy pick is the elegant Pipetto Origami iPad Case. I had one on a previous iPad, but the price makes it difficult for me to justify buying repeatedly. Still, this soft and supple lambskin leather case was my favorite of all time. The origami is magical, and it gives you so much more flexibility in the way you use your iPad and feels so comfortable to hold.

