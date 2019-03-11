Heads up! We share savvy shopping and personal finance tips to put extra cash in your wallet. Mobile Nations may receive a commission from The Points Guy Affiliate Network.
It's 2019 which means most people want to access and manage their credit cards through mobile iPhone, iPad and Apple Watch apps. Luckily, most banks have invested heavily in creating their mobile banking apps so that menus are intuitive, and information is easily accessible. This did not come at the expensive of security – banks have been able to offer mobile services without sacrificing protection of sensitive data. A quick look at the top dozen mobile apps for managing your credit cards reveals many more similarities than differences:
American Express
Unanimous
In J.D. Power's 2018 U.S. Credit Card App Satisfaction Study, American Express ranked #1 and for good reason. In the latest redesign, users have access to features like a map that introduces nearby Amex offers, a real time transaction activity timeline that displays payment status, as well as on-the-spot fraud alerts and verification. Additionally, Touch ID and Face ID login (on supported devices), plus 3D Touch give you quick access to features so you can get the most out of your Membership. If you're a holder of the The Platinum Card® from American Express or Centurion (black) card, you will see additional features such as the ability to search for airport lounges and a new restaurant booking feature.
Discover
Another top pick
Discover's app gets similarly high ratings in the app store for its design and functionality. Users can enable Quick View to see a snapshot overview without having to log into individual accounts. When you do log in, you can use a 4-digit passcode or Touch ID. From there on, you can view your transactions and balances, access rewards, and activate Discover's 5% quarterly, rotating bonus categories (limited to first $1,500 per quarter).
Capital One
Apple Watch too!
Capital One's mobile app does everything you would expect from a credit card app. You can view your transactions, check your balance, make payments, and track and redeem your rewards. The rewards piece is huge since Capital One offers one of the best travel cards. Tapping on a transaction brings up its details as well as a menu of options to call the merchant, visit its website, or dispute the charge with Capital One. This app is also available for the Apple Watch if you want to keep an even closer eye on your accounts.
Barclaycard
Peekaboo
The convenience of the Barclaycard US app lies in Peek feature, which allows a quick view of key account information before you log in including your statement balance. If you have Peek on your iPhone, you will be able to use Apple Watch to Peek at your account on your wrist. That feature should be helpful for those trying to really get the most out of their Barclaycard Arrival Miles. Another unique feature is the Purchase Planner, which estimates your monthly payments based off transactions you expect to make. All in all, the Barclaycard US app is more of a no frills option to meet your mobile needs.
Bank of America
Erica FTW
Have you met Erica? If you use the Bank of America Mobile Banking App, you can activate Erica as your virtual financial assistant. You'll be able to ask Erica to find transactions, pay bills, and even get helpful financial guidance. For example, Erica can notify you when you qualify for Preferred Rewards and access cash back rates of over 5%. As with other apps, you can set up Touch ID / Face ID to securely sign in and get exclusive credit card offers within the app.
Wells Fargo
Ultimate control
In the latest version of the app, customers with eligible devices will be able to sign on with Face ID or Touch ID. However, you can also view key account information without logging in with FastLook. Another branded feature, Control Tower, allows you to manage all your digital financial connections – turn cards on and off, view recurring payments, and see your cash back earnings.
Chase
Ol' reliable
The Chase mobile app has all of the standard features aforementioned, but also allows you to access your Chase Ultimate Rewards® portal so you can find the best redemptions on the go.
Citi
No, thank YOU!
While the Citi app is packed with same features (Touch ID / Face ID, spending insights, account alerts) as the best credit card apps, there have been reports that information does not update quickly on the app. For example, after you make a payment or transaction, users have reported waiting a day or so before it is reflected in the app. However, the vast majority of users seem to be highly satisfied, and the app can help you manage your Citi ThankYou Rewards.
Credit One Bank
The basics
Credit One markets credit cards for people with less-than-great credit and those getting their first card. So while this app will give users a streamlined access to their accounts, it will naturally be focused on managing transactions and dealing with disputes. Users looking to manage rewards or send peer-to-peer payments will probably not be using Credit One products in the first place.
U.S. Bank
On-the-go
View your balances at a glance, use Zelle to send money, and set alerts or travel notifications. US Bank does a good job combining the best intuitive features and users, of say the U.S. Bank Cash+™ Visa Signature® Card, will likely find the app to sufficiently meet their needs.
U by BB&T
Ready when you are
U by BB&T offers its useful app on iPhone, iPad, and Apple Watch. While it can help you manage your accounts in mostly the same ways as the other apps, you won't be able to troubleshoot issues directly in-app. You'll likely have to call in or schedule an appointment to dispute transactions.
SunTrust
Better every day
While SunTrust generally ranks lower than most of the big banks for its mobile app, it has improved over the years and includes most of the features you would expect.
As you can see, most of the apps offer similar features and will likely not be the reason you switch from one bank's credit card to another's. Whether you're looking for a credit card with tons of perks and miles or something simpler that offers cash back, you'll likely find the mobile iOS app to be helpful in managing your accounts.
