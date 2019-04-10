Heads up! We share savvy shopping and personal finance tips to put extra cash in your wallet. Mobile Nations may receive a commission from The Points Guy Affiliate Network*
It's possible to find great deals on iTunes gift cards online and in-store from time to time. Savings can range anywhere from 5% to 15% depending on when you catch the sale. They're worth the purchase, as you can use iTunes gift cards for a lot more than iTunes. Apps in the App Store, in-app purchases, Apple Music, Movies, even subscriptions that bill through your Apple ID like HBO are all able to be paid for using iTunes gift cards. If you're looking to maximize your savings, there are also a few credit cards that pair nicely to create an even better value when shopping for these popular gift cards. We did the work for you and found some of the best credit cards to use when purchasing iTunes gift cards.
Amazon Prime Rewards Visa Signature Card
Amazing
Since you probably already shop at Amazon, you've likely noticed that the site regularly has iTunes gift cards on sale. These sales get even better if you have the Amazon Prime Rewards Visa Signature Card. The card earns you 5% back at Amazon and Whole Foods, 2% back at restaurants, gas stations, and drugstores, and 1% back on all other purchases. The card also features no foreign transaction fees, travel and emergency assistance, lost luggage reimbursement, baggage delay insurance, travel accident insurance, and a host of other travel-related benefits, all with no annual fee. Using the card when you purchase iTunes gift cards can grab you the best savings we've seen if you catch them on sale at the right time. One big downside worth mentioning is that you must be an Amazon Prime member ($119 per year) to be eligible for this card.
Capital One® Quicksilver® Cash Rewards Credit Card
Quick savings
The Capital One® Quicksilver® Cash Rewards Credit Card is one of the best straight-forward cash back credit cards. You earn 1.5% cash back on every purchase, with no exceptions, no limits, and no annual fee. What's more, the card is also currently offering a $150 cash bonus after you spend $500 on purchases within 3 months. If you keep an eye out for savings at retailers, you could grab solid savings on your iTunes gift cards.
Target Red Card
Take aim
If you shop at Target, the Red Card is an incredible value. Not only can you save 5% off every purchase, but the card comes both as a credit or debit card. This is one of the most unique offers out there of any retailer. It is rare to find a retailer that offers a debit card that gives its customers 5% off all of its offerings. Target frequently runs discounts on iTunes cards, so paired with the Red Card you can grab even more impressive savings.
Citi® Double Cash Card
Double trouble
The Citi® Double Cash Card is a great card for those who want straightforward cash back with no points or bonus categories to keep track of, with extra incentive to pay the card off as it is the only way to receive the true rewards potential. You receive 1% cash back on purchase with another 1% cash back when you pay the card off, and no annual fee is charged. Paired with gift card sales at retailers, you can save a lot of money on your iTunes gift cards.
Costco Anywhere Visa® Card by Citi
Bulk discounts
If you are a member of Costco, the Costco Anywhere Visa® Card by Citi is a natural fit when shopping for iTunes gift cards. Costco is well known for discounting iTunes gift cards on a relatively frequent basis, so keep an eye out for savings of up to 15% on the gift cards alone. Paired with the credit card that offers 2% back on all Costco purchases, that savings jumps even higher. The card also features 4% back on eligible gas (up to $7,000 per year, and 1% after), 3% on restaurants and eligible travel, 1% back on all other purchases and no annual fee with your paid Costco membership.
Bank of America® Cash Rewards
Cash categories
The Bank of America® Cash Rewards credit card is an interesting option when shopping for iTunes gift cards. You can choose a category to earn 3% back on, and online shopping is one of the categories which will cover any iTunes gift card sales online as well as anything purchased through iTunes itself. Paired with sales at online retailers, you can find fantastic savings on your gift cards. The card features 2% cash back at grocery stores and wholesale clubs, and 1% back on all other purchases. It is also currently offering a $200 cash bonus after you spend $1,000 on purchases within 3 months, an introductory 0% APR for the first 12 billing cycles for purchases, and no annual fee.
Which one is right for me?
It depends on where you shop! All of these cards are fantastic if you use them to your advantage. Think about where you shop the most. If it is specifically at some of the retailers we listed, you'll most likely do best by picking up one of their store cards. If you are looking for something that'll give you consistent rewards no matter where you shop, the Capital One® Quicksilver® Cash Rewards Credit Card and Citi® Double Cash Card are both great options. No matter which card you choose, the most important part is to keep an eye out for retailers to discount the iTunes gift cards so you can maximize your savings. Happy hunting!
