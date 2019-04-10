Heads up! We share savvy shopping and personal finance tips to put extra cash in your wallet. Mobile Nations may receive a commission from The Points Guy Affiliate Network*

It's possible to find great deals on iTunes gift cards online and in-store from time to time. Savings can range anywhere from 5% to 15% depending on when you catch the sale. They're worth the purchase, as you can use iTunes gift cards for a lot more than iTunes. Apps in the App Store, in-app purchases, Apple Music, Movies, even subscriptions that bill through your Apple ID like HBO are all able to be paid for using iTunes gift cards. If you're looking to maximize your savings, there are also a few credit cards that pair nicely to create an even better value when shopping for these popular gift cards. We did the work for you and found some of the best credit cards to use when purchasing iTunes gift cards.

Which one is right for me?

It depends on where you shop! All of these cards are fantastic if you use them to your advantage. Think about where you shop the most. If it is specifically at some of the retailers we listed, you'll most likely do best by picking up one of their store cards. If you are looking for something that'll give you consistent rewards no matter where you shop, the Capital One® Quicksilver® Cash Rewards Credit Card and Citi® Double Cash Card are both great options. No matter which card you choose, the most important part is to keep an eye out for retailers to discount the iTunes gift cards so you can maximize your savings. Happy hunting!

