What you need to know
- Apple has released iTunes 12.12.4 for Windows.
- The latest software update addresses some security vulnerabilities.
- It is only available for Windows 10 and later.
The music lives on in iTunes. On Windows, anyway.
Today, Apple released iTunes 12.12.4 on Windows. The new software update addresses some security concerns but does not appear to add any new features. That isn't necessarily surprising since iTunes has technically been a legacy piece of software ever since Apple broke it apart years ago into the Apple Music, Apple Podcasts, and Apple TV app on the Mac.
According to the Apple Support document that was published earlier today, the software updates offers security updates in the following areas:
- AppleGraphicsControl
- ImageIO
- iTunes
- Mobile Device Service
- WebKit
Apple says that all of the updates are only valid for Windows 10 and later versions of the operating system. The update from today is only needed for iTunes on Windows. The Apple Music, Apple Podcasts, and Apple TV apps for macOS do not currently have new versions for users to download.
iTunes hasn't existed on the Mac for a few years now since Apple separated it into three different apps for music, podcasts, and TV. While Apple has supported iTunes on Windows since then, Apple will most likely sunset it on Windows as well at some point and bring Apple Music and the other apps to the operating system.
WWDC 2022 is just around the corner, so everyone on Windows can cross their fingers!
