The Super Bowl LVI Halftime Show featured Dr. Dre and those who he's worked closest with over the years — Eminem, Snoop Dog, and more — and all of them are reaping the benefits in the iTunes music charts.

The Halftime Show was a blast for those of us who are of a certain age and while Dre was undoubtedly the star of the show there was an all-star supporting cast. Each and every one of them are now benefiting from their appearance with seven of the iTunes top 10 songs currently theirs.

As Variety notes, while BTS' Jung Kook's Stay Alive still sits pretty at the top of the pile, it's all about Dre after that — bar two spots taken by Ed Sheeran and Jennifer Lopez.

While BTS' Jung Kook's "Stay Alive" continues to hold down the iTunes top spot, most of the rest of the Top 10 is Super Bowl LVI songs that are reeling in royalties for Dr. Dre: His own "The Next Episode," "Still D.R.E." and "Nuthin' But a G Thang" (all featuring Snoop) are at Nos. 2, 4 and 9 respectively; "Forgot About Dre" with Eminem is at No. 7; "California Love," Dre's classic Golden State tag-team with Tupac, is at No. 6; Mary J. Blige's "Family Affair," produced and cowritten by Dre, is at No. 3; and "Lose Yourself," one of the few songs performed during the show that Dre didn't co-write, is at No. 5.

Beyond the top ten chart, we find more of Dre's influence. 50 Cent makes an appearance at number 11 while Snoop's in at number 14. And it continues as you move down the list.

Looking further down at the Top 20 we see 50 Cent's Dre-helmed "In Da Club" at No. 11, Snoop's Dre-helmed "Gin and Juice" at No. 14; and Mary J.'s other song performed during Halftime, "No More Drama" — and apparently Eminem got people's nostalgia going, because his "Real Slim Shady," which wasn't even performed at the Super Bowl, is at No. 18. (Curiously, both "Lose Yourself" and "The Next Episode" also at No. 13 and No. 19 respectively, iTunes charts are often confusing.)

Poor old Kendrick Lamar has to make do with number 54 for his 2015 anthem Alright.

Which song were you blasting on Apple Music this Monday morning?