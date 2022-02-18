Best cute cases for iPhone 13 mini iMore 2022

There is no denying that the iPhone 13 mini is a cute phone. Its diminutive form factor and gently squared edges are easy on the eyes. So, you probably don't want to cover it up with a case that takes away from this aspect. Here are some of the best cute cases for the iPhone 13 mini to keep it looking sweet.

Which of the best cute cases should you choose?

Apple's own silicone case is certainly one of the best iPhone 13 mini cases, since it's designed to perfectly hug the iPhone's curves and maintain all of the phone's functionality including MagSafe. I'm currently loving the soft and subtle Chalk Pink, but the Pink Pomelo is also pretty darn cute. Colors do sometimes change seasonally, so don't wait too long if there's a particular color you have your eye on.

Looking for something a bit more fun? I love the Kate Spade New York Protective Hardshell Case, which comes in a bunch of flirty, feminine styles. For pure selection, I'd go with CASETiFY, which has more options than you can imagine. CASETiFY collaborates with artists for exclusive looks, plus has many licensed designs by companies such as Disney. With so many options to choose from, you're sure to find a case that matches your style!