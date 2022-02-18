Best cute cases for iPhone 13 mini iMore 2022
There is no denying that the iPhone 13 mini is a cute phone. Its diminutive form factor and gently squared edges are easy on the eyes. So, you probably don't want to cover it up with a case that takes away from this aspect. Here are some of the best cute cases for the iPhone 13 mini to keep it looking sweet.
Apple's own: iPhone 13 mini Silicone Case with MagSafeStaff Pick
Whether you have an iPhone 13, iPhone 13 mini, or any other iPhone, Apple makes a great case for it. This one has it all: pretty color options, silky silicone exterior, soft microfiber interior, and MagSafe compatibility so that you can use all of your favorite MagSafe accessories.
Floral fantasy: CYRILL Cecile for iPhone 13 mini
CYRILL's simple, pretty design is sure to please. This clear TPU case is drop tested up to 48 inches and has air cushions in the corners to prevent damage from drops. The floral design is printed on the inside so it won't scratch off over time. Choose from two different patterns.
Designer duds: Kate Spade New York Protective Hardshell Case for iPhone 13 mini
If you enjoy designer jeans, bags, and shoes ... why not have an iPhone case to match? We love Kate Spade's gorgeous cases. Not only do they protect your iPhone beautifully, but they make a fashion statement. Choose from several feminine designs.
Stationery collab: Rifle Paper Co. Case for iPhone 13 mini
A collaboration with Case-Mate resulted in this gorgeous Rifle Paper Co. case in several different patterns and styles which will be familiar to fans of stationer, Rifle Paper Co. The designs are both feminine and sophisticated, yet this case also offers 10-foot drop protection.
Pretty but tough: OtterBox Symmetry Series case for iPhone 13 mini
When you think OtterBox, you think tough. This case is certainly rugged; it's tested to withstand three times as many drops as military standard (MIL-STD-810G 516.8). But at the same time, the case has a purple shade that's super cute, and it also comes in a hot pink colorway if that's your preference.
Endless options: CASETiFY iPhone 13 mini case
CASETiFY iPhone cases come in an enormous variety of patterns, plus you can custom design your own entirely. CASETiFY also offers a wide variety of case types, such as Sustainable, Ultra Impact, MagSafe, and more.
Trendy and fun: Velvet Caviar iPhone 13 mini Case
Trendy designs adorn these sturdy but gorgeous cases, such as Holographic Moonstone, Nude Vintage Floral, and Pastel Tie Dye. More than just a pretty case, the Velvet Caviar iPhone case offers 10-foot drop protection.
The whole package: Gurgitat Holographic Case for iPhone 13 mini
This soft, light TPU case with holographic hearts comes with a screen protector and camera protector for one low price. The iridescent hearts will enhance the color of your iPhone.
Nice price and selection: ICEDO iPhone 13 mini Case
With over two dozen patterns from which to choose, you're sure to find one (or more) that you love. At this price point, you could even get several to go with different outfits. Plus, these cases are designed to withstand drops of up to 15 feet.
Dino-mite: Unov Case for iPhone 13 mini
How cute is this little dinosaur? If he's not your style, Unov offers several other designs such as florals, landscapes, and more. The case is slim, sleek, and lightweight.
Space, the final frontier: Pepmune iPhone 13 mini Case
This cute little astronaut is sure to appeal to the space enthusiast in you, especially if you're as obsessed with For All Mankind on Apple TV+ as I am. Choose from two different astronaut designs.
Zen waterfall: Caka Glitter Case for iPhone 13 mini
This blingy case is filled with liquid glitter that flows and sparkles when you move your phone around. The case shouldn't leak, but just in case, the liquid inside is a white mineral oil that is harmless to the skin. Choose from a handful of colors.
Which of the best cute cases should you choose?
Apple's own silicone case is certainly one of the best iPhone 13 mini cases, since it's designed to perfectly hug the iPhone's curves and maintain all of the phone's functionality including MagSafe. I'm currently loving the soft and subtle Chalk Pink, but the Pink Pomelo is also pretty darn cute. Colors do sometimes change seasonally, so don't wait too long if there's a particular color you have your eye on.
Looking for something a bit more fun? I love the Kate Spade New York Protective Hardshell Case, which comes in a bunch of flirty, feminine styles. For pure selection, I'd go with CASETiFY, which has more options than you can imagine. CASETiFY collaborates with artists for exclusive looks, plus has many licensed designs by companies such as Disney. With so many options to choose from, you're sure to find a case that matches your style!
