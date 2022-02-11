Romance is in the air, as it always is this time of year. If you're looking to bring Cupid into your life, there are several dating apps you can meet new people on. There are apps for casual meet-ups like Tinder, while other apps like Hinge focus on more serious relationship types. If it's platonic intimacy you're seeking, Bumble also has a Bumble BFF option so you can find some other singles to spend Valentine's Day with. If you're already in a relationship and looking for some V-Day plans, there are apps to make dinner reservations, order food in, or book a stay in a hotel. Whatever it is you're seeking, these apps for Valentine's Day will have you covered!

What are the best dating apps for iPhone? Whether you're looking for a quick fling or hoping to strike up something more substantial, you've got to meet new people. In the digital age, that means downloading a dating app and getting to work. Our favorite dating apps for Valentine's Day take many forms; these are the ones that should get the job done on your best iPhone with iOS 15. Tinder When you think of swiping left and right on a dating app, you might think of Tinder. One of the world's highest-grossing mobile apps, Tinder caters to all types of people and features a slick, modern interface that requires minimal setup. Tinder is available online and through the official app. Though the service is free, you are often encouraged to add premium features, which tend to get expensive in a hurry. Though some Tinder users might be there for true love, this is typically an app for those who want a quick hookup. Like other apps on our list, Tinder's success is primarily measured by how many people use it in a geographic area. Because of this, the app is probably better suited for those in large metropolitan areas where there's a more extensive selection of would-be partners.

Tinder - Dating app The ever-popular app lets you and others anonymously express interest in each other, and if and when a match occurs, it enables you to make contact and see what happens. Free w/in-app purchases on App Store

Match One of the longest-running dating apps on the planet, Match will celebrate its 30th anniversary in 2023, which means it pre-dates iPhone and the App Store by many, many years. Yet, despite its age, Match has kept up with the times and offers some of the best digital dating features, starting with its smooth and well-tuned interface. The Match service is free to try, although a basic account won't get you very far beyond receiving daily matches. You'll need a (pricey) subscription to unlock the total experience, including the critical ability to see and respond to messages.

Match.com Match remains the No. 1 dating app in the world and claims to have the largest pool of straight, gay, and lesbian singles Free w/in-app purchases

Bumble Men and women aren't equal in the Bumble app, as the latter must ultimately be the one to make first contact. However, Bumble works a lot like other dating apps once that happens. Although a co-founder of Tinder created it, Bumble seems like a more refined experience, but that also depends on where you're located. You can use Bumble for free, but freebie accounts limit how many would-be contacts you can swipe each day. If you're serious about dating and finding everlasting love, consider a paid membership, which typically comes at a discount. Another cool feature on this app is Bumble BFF, which allows you to find friendships instead of love. If you're looking to find a single friend to spend Valentine's Day with instead of a lover, this might be an appealing option for you.

Bumble With Bumble, women make the first move. In heterosexual matches, the woman has 24 hours to make the first move, and the man has 24 hours to respond. Free w/in-app purchases

Hinge With Hinge, it will take more than swiping to tell someone you like them. Instead, you'll need to make an impression by commenting on one of their photos or so-called prompts. These template-created prompts might be used to showcase someone's life goal or the most spontaneous thing they've ever done. Prompts provide great conversation starters that are lacking in other dating apps. Hinge is free and works very well without spending a dime. However, for those who want their profile to show up more often and get unlimited likes, consider purchasing a premium account — and look for the occasional discount.

Hinge - Dating app Hinge calls itself a "dating app for people who want to get off dating apps." Every match begins with someone liking or commenting on a specific part of your profile. Free w/in-app purchases

HER HER considers itself the world's biggest dating app for LGBTQ+ women and queer folks. The app provides a safe and inclusive space for lesbian, queer, and bi dating with millions of users. However, if you're looking for a casual hookup, HER probably isn't for you. Instead, it's for people who want to find love and become part of an ever-growing, accepting community. Although the HER experience is free, there are gold and platinum levels for additional features such as the ability to see who's currently online, filter by sexuality, and more.

HER HER is built by and for lesbian and queer womxn. It shares LGBTQ+ news, all the lesbian and queer events taking place in your area, and more. Free w/in-app purchases

Grindr Grindr is the hookup app for gay men looking for fun and flirty chatting. It's not typically where long-term romance is found. With that being said, in recent years, the app has added new features to make it somewhat classier. And with a premium membership, you can see six times as many profiles as those with a freebie account. Grindr XTRA membership is available monthly or yearly, and yes, it tends to be pricey. Grindr only provides quick access to people near your location, which can be good or bad, depending on your geography. Regardless, it's still possible to see profiles from other areas of the world in just a few steps.

Grindr Grindr is a popular app where gay, bi, trans, and queer people connect. Chat and meet up with interesting people for free, or upgrade for more features, more fun, and more chances to connect. Free w/in-app purchases

Other options: Dining So you've got a date lined up and now need somewhere to go. Whether you're planning a romantic night in or a night out at a classy restaurant, the following two apps should make planning dinner much more manageable. OpenTable With so many great restaurants accessible through OpenTable, you can make free reservations with ease. To date, the app offers profiles and information on 52,000 restaurants worldwide. With this app, you can take advantage of comprehensive and intuitive search filters and find special promotions on the fly. You can also narrow your choices by neighborhood, cuisine, price, and rating. OpenTable is a terrific app for restaurant finding — assuming the locations near you are subscribed to the service. Otherwise, you'll probably need to make reservations the old-fashioned way by making a phone call.

OpenTable OpenTable is a great reservation app that integrates with Siri and Maps, making it quick and easy to start the process. Free at App Store

DoorDash Food delivery apps continue to be popular during the pandemic, and one of the biggest is DoorDash. Offering an ever-growing listing of local offerings, the app makes it easy to order your favorite dishes and have them delivered very quickly. DoorDash will almost certainly be popular for anyone hoping to spend the night at home on Valentine's Day. It's because of this that you should order your special meal early! One criticism about DoorDash and other delivery apps is the extras they charge. However, you can avoid these hefty delivery fees by purchasing a DashPass membership. It eliminates these fees so you can spend more on the food!

DoorDash A favorite during the pandemic, use DoorDash to stay in and enjoy a great meal with the one you love. Free at App Store

Other options: Getting away There's nothing more special than getting away for a night or a few days with your better half. So use one of these apps and enjoy your time away, whether that's with a hotel stay or an Airbnb! HotelTonight Hotels have lots of rooms to fill daily. So when supply is high, these locations turn to HotelTonight. It's here where you can find great discounts on hotel rooms tonight. From top-rated luxury hotels to budget-friendly locales, HotelTonight offers many selections and an easy-to-follow confirmation process. With HotelTonight, you can sort by location, rating, price, and other factors. You can also use the app to make reservations as far as 100 days out — for a later date!

HotelTonight Use this app to find a room for a getaway or quick oasis right near your home. Free at App Store

Airbnb If hotels aren't your thing, consider finding a place through Airbnb. It's the go-to marketplace for homestays for vacation rentals and tourism activities. With millions of listings around the world, Airbnb can help you find the perfect getaway both locally and far, far away. Although Airbnb is primarily there to help you find homes and apartments you can rent for a short time, it also contains offbeat listings featuring cabins, domes, farms, and even treehouses. You can use the Airbnb app to find your next adventure or visit the official website. Either way, it's easy to book.

Airbnb Your next romantic adventure is just a few clicks away. Use Airbnb and make new memories. Free at App Store

Expedia Admittingly, we've all spent way too much time inside our homes in recent years. The world is finally opening up, and now is a great time to plan a more extended getaway — this is where Expedia comes in. The website and app make it easy to book travel anywhere you can dream of, and at great discounts. Whether an all-inclusive beach resort is in your romantic future or a visit to your favorite city, consider Expedia among your choices. You can use Expedia to book airline tickets, hotel reservations, car rentals, and vacation packages.