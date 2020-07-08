I spend a great deal of time each day in front of my MacBook Pro. When I'm not crafting articles using iA Writer or surfing the web through Microsoft Edge, I'm staring at the beautiful wallpapers on my 4K monitor. Dynamic wallpapers are among the best. Unfortunately, Apple doesn't include many of these in macOS. Luckily, you can find third-party solutions and also tools to make your own online. What are dynamic wallpapers? First introduced with macOS Mojave in 2018, dynamic wallpapers automatically change to match the time of day in your location. To date, Apple has provided a fresh, dynamic wallpaper that matches the theme of each new macOS release. It has also introduced a few minimalistic designs that also adjust ever so slightly as the day marches into the night. Get an iPhone SE with Mint Mobile service for $30/mo Here are the official dynamic wallpapers for macOS Mojave, macOS Catalina, and coming this fall, macOS Big Sur:

Third-party solutions As you can see, Apple doesn't offer many dynamic wallpapers. There are a few third-party solutions to consider, however. Dynamic Wallpaper Club