The iPhone 13 Pro is a gorgeous handset, and you'll want to protect your investment with a great case. But you'd also like to carry your other essentials right in your iPhone case. It's easy when you have a folio wallet case. Here are some of the best folio cases for your iPhone 13 Pro.
- Colorful variety: TUCCH Wallet Case for iPhone 13 Pro
- Wood and leather: Pad & Quill LeatherSafe Luxury Book for iPhone 13 Pro
- Wristlet: FYY Luxury PU Leather Wallet Case
- Camera access: Cardpakee for iPhone 13 Pro Wallet Case
- Sleek and simple: Case-Mate Wallet Folio MAGSAFE Case for iPhone 13 Pro
- Canvas look: Foluu iPhone 13 Pro Wallet Case
- Classy American leather: Nomad Modern Leather Folio
- Book look: Twelve South BookBook Case for iPhone 13 Pro
- Colorblock: KEZiHOME Genuine Leather RFID-Blocking Wallet Case for iPhone 13 Pro
- Designer duds: Coach Leather Folio Case for iPhone 13 Pro
- Bold: KelaSip iPhone 13 Pro Wallet Case
- Protective: OtterBox Strada Folio Series Case for iPhone 13 Pro
Colorful variety: TUCCH Wallet Case for iPhone 13 ProStaff Pick
Whether you like a bright, colorful case or a more sedated shade of brown or black, TUCCH has you covered with over a dozen color options. There are three card slots and a longer slot for cash. This PU (faux) leather case also folds into a kickstand for convenient video viewing.
Wood and leather: Pad & Quill LeatherSafe Luxury Book for iPhone 13 Pro
It might be expensive, but your iPhone will be surrounded in handcrafted luxury, between the wood frame and full-grain American leather. This MagSafe-compatible case holds 4-6 cards while maintaining a slimmer profile.
Wristlet: FYY Luxury PU Leather Wallet Case
With three card slots, a longer slot for cash, nearly a dozen color and pattern options, and a removable wrist strap, you can keep your iPhone and other valuables close at hand. Convert it into a kickstand for watching videos.
Camera access: Cardpakee for iPhone 13 Pro Wallet Case
This faux-leather RFID-blocking case has a camera cutout so you can access your camera whether the case is open or closed. Carry up to three cards plus cash, and fold the folio flap back for video watching. Choose from black, brown, or the nice rose gold pictured here.
Sleek and simple: Case-Mate Wallet Folio MAGSAFE Case for iPhone 13 Pro
The tough inner case gives you 10-foot drop protection. The genuine leather folio has four card slots, one of which is a clear window for your driver's license or ID. You can flip the folio back into a viewing stand, and the case is MagSafe-compatible.
Canvas look: Foluu iPhone 13 Pro Wallet Case
This well-priced PU leather folio case is designed to look like a canvas fabric. You'll find three card slots and a larger slot for cash, receipts, and other slim items. The case transforms into a kickstand when needed. Choose from several color options.
Classy American leather: Nomad Modern Leather Folio
The TPE bumper gives you up to 10-foot drop protection, while the American Horween leather enveloping the case classes it up. With three card slots and one large cash slot, there's plenty of room for your valuables. Plus, this is a MagSafe-compatible case.
Book look: Twelve South BookBook Case for iPhone 13 Pro
You'll do a double-take when you see this BookBook case. Is it a phone or a book? The inside case is fully removable and it's MagSafe-compatible. You'll find four card slots and a long cash slot in the folio. Choose from black or brown.
Colorblock: KEZiHOME Genuine Leather RFID-Blocking Wallet Case for iPhone 13 Pro
The protective inner case and outer leather folio protect your iPhone and your personal information by blocking RFID scanners. There are three card slots plus one long slot for cash, and the magnetic closure tab keeps the folio closed while not in use. Plus, you can fold the folio into a kickstand for video watching. Choose from a handful of colorways.
Designer duds: Coach Leather Folio Case for iPhone 13 Pro
This gorgeous folio wallet case sports the repeating Coach "C" logo. The folio portion is fully detachable from the protective case, so you can have it both ways. The magnetic closure protects your iPhone and the cards placed in the three slots for that purpose, plus there is a larger slot for cash. Choose from khaki or black.
Bold: KelaSip iPhone 13 Pro Wallet Case
The bold design on the front of this RFID-blocking PU leather case enhances its good looks. It does turn into a multi-angle stand for watching videos. There are two card slots plus a larger compartment for cash and other papers. Choose from several colorways.
Protective: OtterBox Strada Folio Series Case for iPhone 13 Pro
This genuine leather folio case is tested to meet military drop-test standards three times over, but it's also sleek and easy to get in and out of your pockets. Two card slots inside let you carry your essentials with you. Choose between Espresso (brown) or Shadow (black).
Which of the best folio cases for iPhone 13 Pro should you pick?
Choosing the best iPhone 13 Pro case for you can be challenging. Before you choose a folio case, think about what features mean the most to you. Do you want a case made of leather, faux leather, or fabric? Are you looking for MagSafe compatibility or RFID-blocking functionality? How many slots do you need? Do you want a case that folds into a kickstand?
The TUCCH Wallet Case for iPhone 13 Pro is a good bet for most people with its budget-friendly price point and wide color variety. It has the typical three-card slot and one big cash slot setup, plus you can use it as a kickstand to watch videos.
If it's in the budget, I'd check out the Nomad Modern Leather Folio. Like its sibling, the Nomad Rugged Folio, it's made from luxurious premium American Horween leather. It does have MagSafe compatibility so you won't have to remove the case for charging or using MagSafe accessories. It's the elegant wallet folio case your iPhone 13 Pro deserves.
While you're thinking about protection, don't forget to pick up a good screen protector for your iPhone 13 Pro. Many trips to the Genius Bar could have been prevented with a good case and screen protector.
