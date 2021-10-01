Best folio cases for iPhone 13 Pro iMore 2021

The iPhone 13 Pro is a gorgeous handset, and you'll want to protect your investment with a great case. But you'd also like to carry your other essentials right in your iPhone case. It's easy when you have a folio wallet case. Here are some of the best folio cases for your iPhone 13 Pro.

Which of the best folio cases for iPhone 13 Pro should you pick?

Choosing the best iPhone 13 Pro case for you can be challenging. Before you choose a folio case, think about what features mean the most to you. Do you want a case made of leather, faux leather, or fabric? Are you looking for MagSafe compatibility or RFID-blocking functionality? How many slots do you need? Do you want a case that folds into a kickstand?

The TUCCH Wallet Case for iPhone 13 Pro is a good bet for most people with its budget-friendly price point and wide color variety. It has the typical three-card slot and one big cash slot setup, plus you can use it as a kickstand to watch videos.

If it's in the budget, I'd check out the Nomad Modern Leather Folio. Like its sibling, the Nomad Rugged Folio, it's made from luxurious premium American Horween leather. It does have MagSafe compatibility so you won't have to remove the case for charging or using MagSafe accessories. It's the elegant wallet folio case your iPhone 13 Pro deserves.

While you're thinking about protection, don't forget to pick up a good screen protector for your iPhone 13 Pro. Many trips to the Genius Bar could have been prevented with a good case and screen protector.