Best Gaming Accessories for Mac iMore 2020

Macs might not be as well suited for gaming as a PC, but that doesn't mean there aren't plenty of compatible games for you can play. If you've been playing around on your Mac and want to improve your experience, you can invest in a few of these accessories.

Improve your game

Even though the Mac gets a bad rep when it comes to the world of gaming, it's still capable of playing plenty of great games and a few accessories can significantly improve your experience. Our top pick is the ARKARTECH Gaming Headset with Mic because it's comfortable, looks cool and will provide you with great sound for social gaming. It'll also work well if you need a headset for work or recording for a podcast or stream.

Another great pick is Sony's DualShock 4 controller because it's super easy to set up and will make you feel more like you're using a traditional console. The default controller for a PlayStation 4, the DualShock has a built-in speaker and stereo headphone jack so you can also use it for your audio needs.