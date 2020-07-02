Best Gaming Accessories for Mac iMore 2020
Macs might not be as well suited for gaming as a PC, but that doesn't mean there aren't plenty of compatible games for you can play. If you've been playing around on your Mac and want to improve your experience, you can invest in a few of these accessories.
- Color-changing headset: ARKARTECH Gaming Headset with Mic
- Wired mice for precision: VersionTECH RGB Wired Gaming Mouse
- Excellent wireless mouse: VicTsing MM057 Wireless Optical Mouse
- Colorful wired keyboard: VicTsing Gaming Keyboard
- Protect your eyes: Gunnar Optiks Gaming and Computer Eyewear
- Apple-optimized gamepad: SteelSeries Nimbus Wireless Controller
- Go retro: 8Bitdo SN30 PRO Bluetooth Gamepad Controller
- Dualshock or nothing: Sony PlayStation 4 DualShock 4 Wireless Controller
- Upgrade your screen: LG UltraFine 4K Display
Color-changing headset: ARKARTECH Gaming Headset with MicStaff Pick
A gamer always needs a good headset. This one from ARKARTECH is soft and comfortable, while also sounding good for the price. It features color-changing LED lights on the sides that give it a cool appearance, and there is also a built-in noise-isolating microphone that folds in when you don't need it.
Wired mice for precision: VersionTECH RGB Wired Gaming Mouse
When it comes to computer gaming, nothing beats a wired mouse. They provide the best precision when you play, and you don't have to worry about the batteries dying on you in the middle of a game or lag. This wired gaming mouse from VersionTECH comes in several colors with cool color-changing LED lights that breath while you play. All you need to do is plug it in and play.
Excellent wireless mouse: VicTsing MM057 Wireless Optical Mouse
If you still prefer a wireless mouse option, this one from VicTsing is a great one to consider, especially if you're on a budget. It's durable and ergonomic, so it'll feel comfortable to use even after hours of gaming (or work or leisure). It has low power consumption and goes to sleep after eight minutes of inactivity, but wakes up quickly if needed. There are also five DPI levels to pick from, so you can choose how sensitive you want it. There are also a lot of color options.
Colorful wired keyboard: VicTsing Gaming Keyboard
This wired keyboard from VicTsing is fairly slim and made of high-quality metal. It includes an ergonomic wrist rest and features rainbow LED lights that will brighten up your gaming setup. It also includes a 10-key number pad and has 19 non-conflicting keys. Note that the multimedia shortcut keys will not be available on macOS, but everything else will work fine.
Protect your eyes: Gunnar Optiks Gaming and Computer Eyewear
If you're doing a lot of gaming, regardless of platform, you're staring at a lot of blue light. With Gunnar Optik's gaming and computer glasses, you're protecting your eyes by blocking 65 percent of the harmful blue light from screens, reducing your digital eye strain. You'll sleep better, have less dry eyes, less distortion, and it also helps minimize glare.
Apple-optimized gamepad: SteelSeries Nimbus Wireless Controller
The SteelSeries Nimbus is one of the best gamepads that you can get for your Mac, along with your iOS devices and Apple TV. It features pressure-sensitive buttons for precise control in all of your games and feels like a console controller with the form factor and analog triggers. It charges via Lightning and provides up to 40 hours of gaming with a single charge.
Go retro: 8Bitdo SN30 PRO Bluetooth Gamepad Controller
If you love to play some ROMs through emulators on your Mac, then you'll enjoy having the 8Bitdo SN30 Pro. It's modeled after the classic SNES controller and features both D-input and X-input. It rumbles, has motion controls, and even USB-C. It also works not just with your Mac, but your Nintendo Switch, Windows, and Android devices too.
Dualshock or nothing: Sony PlayStation 4 DualShock 4 Wireless Controller
Sony's PlayStation DualShock 4 controllers are super compatible with Macs. Just plug it in via the microUSB cable or push-and-hold the PlayStation button to connect it via Bluetooth with your Mac. Then you get the full benefits of a console controller with your Mac games.
Upgrade your screen: LG UltraFine 4K Display
Take full advantage of your game's visuals with this 23.7-inch high-performance monitor with 8 million pixels, four times more than a typical 1080p HD display. It also features built-in stereo speakers, so you'll be improving your sound quality at the same time.
Improve your game
Even though the Mac gets a bad rep when it comes to the world of gaming, it's still capable of playing plenty of great games and a few accessories can significantly improve your experience. Our top pick is the ARKARTECH Gaming Headset with Mic because it's comfortable, looks cool and will provide you with great sound for social gaming. It'll also work well if you need a headset for work or recording for a podcast or stream.
Another great pick is Sony's DualShock 4 controller because it's super easy to set up and will make you feel more like you're using a traditional console. The default controller for a PlayStation 4, the DualShock has a built-in speaker and stereo headphone jack so you can also use it for your audio needs.
