Airbnb lets you find interesting and unique places to stay all over the world. With Handoff support, you can start browsing for places on your iPhone and then view the full blown listing on your Mac. Basically, once you're inside a listing in the iPhone version of Airbnb, your Mac will know what you're looking at and offer a Handoff using your default browser to open the full listing. Aside from Handoff support, Airbnb also supports Notification Center widgets so guests and hosts can see what stays they have coming up in just a swipe. Free - Download Now NYTimes

The NYTimes app brings everything you love about the print version right to your iPhone. With Handoff support, the experience just got even better. Start reading any article on your iPhone and your Mac will automagically know and let you pick up right where you left off on the New York Times website, and vice versa. Free with subscription - Download Now iA Writer Pro

iA Writer Pro is a complete writing suite that not only supports Markdown, but also works by breaking down the stages of writing. Each has its own font and style to suit each stage. You can also enjoy Syntax Mode and many other features that make writing long or short form content in iA Writer Pro a great experience from start to finish. Now with Handoff support, you can start writing on your iPhone and pick up on your iPad or Mac. $9 (iOS) - Download Now

$30 (Mac) - Download Now Pocket

Pocket lets you save all the interesting articles, links, and stories you find around the web and in other third-party apps for later. Then when you have time to sit and read, just launch Pocket and pick up where you left off. With support for Handoff in iOS 8, you can now start reading something on your iPhone and pick up where you left off on your iPad. Then if you need to switch back, you can easily do so in just a quick swipe or a few taps in Notification Center. Better yet, Pocket's Mac app also supports Handoff so you can easily switch from desktop to iOS in mere seconds. Free (iOS) - Download Now

Free (Mac) - Download Now Things

Things is a complete task management suite that's available for iPhone, iPad, and Mac. With support for projects and simple task management, Things can be as intricate and organized as you want it to be. Or you can throw things in the inbox and organize them later if you feel like it. With support for Handoff, you can quickly start creating tasks on your iPhone and pick up where you left off on your Mac. Or if you mark something off as complete from one device, it will pick up on the other right away. It's fast and seamless! $10 (iPhone) - Download Now

$20 (iPad) - Download Now

$50 (Mac) - Download Now Deliveries

Deliveries is our favorite app for tracking packages that are coming our way. Just input a tracking number into Deliveries, and you'll be able to see how many days before it arrives, as well as other details about the delivery like current location, status, and where it is on the map. There's a quick link to the website for further information if needed too. With Handoff, you can check the status of your packages on your iPhone or iPad, and also pick up where you left off on the Mac. $5 (iOS) - Download Now

$5 (Mac) - Download Now CARROT Weather

Are you a weather junkie who also appreciates some fine snark? Then CARROT Weather is your new best friend. CARROT is an artificial intelligence that likes to throw snide and snarky insults at you while delivering the weather report. You can get the current conditions for your location, or search for new cities and locale to see what the weather is like. The app also has weekly and hourly forecasts. Handoff lets you check the weather from one device and pick up right where you left off on the other device. You'll always be prepared this way! $5 with in-app purchases (iOS) - Download Now

$12 (Mac) - Download Now Fantastical 2

Fantastical 2 is one of the best calendar apps around. It has a simple yet beautiful interface that for your entire schedule, and it integrates fully with Apple Reminders too. Creating new events and tasks is super easy thanks to the natural language input parser, so you can write events out like "Have coffee with Lory tomorrow at 10 am at Starbucks" and Fantastical takes care of the rest. The Handoff support lets you view, edit, or create new items on your iPhone or iPad and continue on your Mac without skipping a beat. $5 (iPhone) - Download Now

$10 (iPad) - Download Now

$50 (Mac) - Download Now Bear

If you do a lot of writing, then Bear is the app you want. It features a simple and clean interface that lets you focus on your words and nothing more. You can format your text with one tap, insert images, organize by tags, and more. A Bear Pro subscription gets you cool extras like syncing, themes, and more. With Handoff, you're able to write from your iPhone or iPad and then just continue where you left off on your Mac, or vice versa. Free with in-app purchases (iOS) - Download Now

Free with in-app purchases (Mac) - Download Now Yoink

Yoink is a fantastic app for those who tend to deal with multiple snippets of text, images, URLs, files, and other attachments. Just copy and paste what you need, or just drag and drop it into Yoink for later. You can then pull those files out of Yoink and into another app — Yoink basically acts as a holding place for your items until you need them. The Handoff support lets you transfer all of your files in Yoink to your Mac and vice versa. $6 (iOS) - Download Now

$8 (Mac) - Download Now Drafts