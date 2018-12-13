So you just picked up a brand new iPad, or maybe you've had one for a while and have dropped it one too many times for your comfort. Never fear! iMore is here with a list of the best heavy duty cases for your 9.7-inch iPad!
Rugged and reliable
New Trent Heavy Duty Full Body iPad case
What do you get when you combine a metal kickstand, full-body protection, and a stylish brown leather strap? The New Trent Heavy Duty Full Body iPad case, of course! This case boasts premium shock and drop protection, along with a raised bezel to protect your iPad's screen and camera from scratches and scrapes. It also allows access to all buttons and ports for super simple use.
Colorful and durable
SUPCASE Heavy Duty Unicorn Beetle Pro Protective Case
Keep your iPad colorful yet protected with some help from the SUPCASE Heavy Duty Unicorn Beetle Pro Protective Case. It allows you to easily adjust volume and lock your iPad without having to take it on and off. It's also designed with raised edges to protect your iPad and also exceeds military shock standards. This particular case also comes in a variety of colors, so you can look cute while still being safe.
Minimal yet heavy duty
iThrough Heavy Duty Shock Drop Slim Case
Love the idea of a heavy duty case but hate the bulky, clunky size? Then the iThrough Heavy Duty Shock Drop Slim Case might be perfect for you. This thin case may look too skinny to be durable, but it'll fully protect your iPad from splashes, dust, dirt, and perilous falls. It also has a raised bezel and gives you full access to every button and port.
Grip-n-go
BRAECNstock Heavy Duty Soft Silicone Hard Bumper case
Get a grip on your life and take your iPad's protection to the next level with some help from the BRAECNstock Heavy Duty Soft Silicone Hard Bumper case. This case is unique from others on this list because it comes with a shoulder strap for easy carrying, along with an adjustable hand strap and kickstand. The inside of the case is made from a tough silicone shell while the outside is soft to the touch and shock absorbent. This particular case comes in variety of fun colors, too.
Case + cover
DUNNO Heavy Duty Full Body Rugged Protective Case
If you're in the market for a durable iPad case that also comes with a cover, we suggest taking a gander at the DUNNO Heavy Duty Full Body Rugged Protective Case. This iPad case comes with three layers of protection to save your iPad from drops, falls, and other dangers from the outside world. This case comes with a cover to protect your screen when your iPad isn't in use and allows you access to all buttons and ports. It comes in a variety of fun and eye-catching color combinations.
Toughest of the tough
Armera Rugged Lightweight Rugged Silicone case
Highly rated, relatively stylish, and ready to protect your iPad: these statements all describe the Armera Rugged Lightweight Rugged Silicone case. This heavy duty case is built with a soft silicone that protects your iPad from dust and dirt. While not the thinnest case on the list, this Armera case is drop-resistant and rugged in its own way. You can pick up this particular case in black, red, blue, and orange.
With all the different styles, color combinations, and all-around ruggedness, it can be tough to pick out the perfect heavy duty case for your iPad. Personally, we love the look and feel of the Armera Rugged Lightweight Rugged Silicone case, but we also really really love the design of the iThrough Heavy Duty Shock Drop Slim Case. Gah! So many options!
