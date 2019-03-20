iPads are very expensive, which is something to remember when it comes time to buy one. Because of this, we recommend purchasing a rugged case for your new tablet, like one of those shown below.
Justice!
Poetic iPad caseStaff Favorite
If you're looking for a low-cost, simple silicone case to protect your iPad and give you a place to store your Apple Pencil, Poetic's case offers great corner protection along with a double silicone loop to store your stylus. It also leaves the Smart Connector exposed so that you can combine this case with Apple's Smart Keyboard whenever you need for it.
Wearing different hats
Fintie Case
The low-cost Fintie Case includes an Apple Pencil holder and resolving stand for convenience. Made with hybrid soft shock absorption TPU skin and impact-resistant polycarbonate, the iPad case also offers a built-in screen protector for added peace of mind.
Kid friendly
i-Blason ArmorBox Kido
If you have the new iPad Air 3 and know little hands might be getting ahold of it, then i-Blason's Armorbox Kido might be perfect for you. It's a thicker case that can withstand some drops and bumps and features a handle that's built for little hands. It's available in black, blue, and pink.
Leading name
Otterbox Defender Series
The Defender series has a four-layer protection system to keep your iPad safe and sound. It has a built-in screen protector to prevent your screen from being scratched, a buffer made out of foam to ensure your screen protector never rubs against the glass, an inner shock-absorbing shell that protects the rest of the tablet from damage, and a hard outer slipcover that seals up the Lightning port.
Colorful choice
SUPCASE Unicorn Beetle Pro
The Supcase Unicorn Beetle Pro series has everything you need in a heavy-duty case. A hard polycarbonate shell protects all sides and edges of the tablet, and a built-in screen protector and dust covers protect the Lightning port. It's available in a nice selection of colors.
Includes a keyboard
ZAGG Rugged Messenger
Don't let the price scare you. The ZAGG Rugged Messenger case also includes a keyboard! With both a keyboard mode and a case mode, the case offers versatility when you're on the road. It also includes a built-in holder for your Apple Pencil.
All about compatibility
The 2019 iPad Air 3 and the 2017 10.5-inch iPad Pro use the same cases, which is something to keep in mind when looking for an excellent case for your new 10.5-inch iPad. Understand, however, that the 10.5-inch iPad Pro has four speakers (two on each side), while the iPad Air 3 has two. So any cases explicitly made for the 10.5-inch iPad Pro might have an unnecessary second cutout or grill for speakers. Plus, the 10.5-inch iPad Pro has True Tone Flash, while the iPad Air does not. So, any camera holes are going to be bigger than they need to be.
Whether you're interested in our favorite or one with a keyboard, these rugged iPad cases will get the job done.
