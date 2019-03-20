iPads are very expensive, which is something to remember when it comes time to buy one. Because of this, we recommend purchasing a rugged case for your new tablet, like one of those shown below.

All about compatibility

The 2019 iPad Air 3 and the 2017 10.5-inch iPad Pro use the same cases, which is something to keep in mind when looking for an excellent case for your new 10.5-inch iPad. Understand, however, that the 10.5-inch iPad Pro has four speakers (two on each side), while the iPad Air 3 has two. So any cases explicitly made for the 10.5-inch iPad Pro might have an unnecessary second cutout or grill for speakers. Plus, the 10.5-inch iPad Pro has True Tone Flash, while the iPad Air does not. So, any camera holes are going to be bigger than they need to be.

Whether you're interested in our favorite or one with a keyboard, these rugged iPad cases will get the job done.

