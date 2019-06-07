It can be tough to find the perfect case for your iPad Mini 5, but having an accessory that's both durable and reliable is key. There are plenty of rugged, secure cases out there that'll give you and your new iPad Mini 5 peace of mind in more than one way, whether it be with a practical kickstand or a raised bezel to protect your screen from scratches and scrapes.

Pick out the most protective and perfect case for you

Having a secure and safe case for your iPad mini 5 could save your device from scratches, scrapes, shattering, and so, so much more. We love the simple look and feel of the Spigen Tough Armor Case. It's not an overly bulky case, but it'll keep your iPad mini 5 protected in the event it slips from your grip — plus, a handy kickstand on the back makes it ideal for travel. Spigen is a trusted name in case-making and is especially well-known for rugged cases, so this is a solid bet if you want something reliable.

If you have a little one and want a case that's both rugged and colorful, then the ACEGUARDER Full Body Silicone Case is a fun yet durable pick to consider. It'll not only keep your iPad mini 5 safe, but the bright colors it comes in are both eye-catching and incredibly fun.

