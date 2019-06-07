It can be tough to find the perfect case for your iPad Mini 5, but having an accessory that's both durable and reliable is key. There are plenty of rugged, secure cases out there that'll give you and your new iPad Mini 5 peace of mind in more than one way, whether it be with a practical kickstand or a raised bezel to protect your screen from scratches and scrapes.
- Best for Most: Spigen Tough Armor Case
- Durable: rantice Shockproof Rugged Drop Case
- Versitile: SEYMAC stock ShockProof Hybrid Armor Case
- Simple and slim: Spigen Rugged Armor Case
- Apple Pencil approved: Sevrok Shockproof Case with Pencil Holder
- Trusted brand: SUPCASE Unicorn Beetle Pro Full-Body Case
- Best for Kids: ACEGUARDER Full Body Silicone Case
- Stylish: Hocase Rugged Shockproof Hybrid Case
- Affordable: Bingcok Heavy Duty Rugged Case
Best for Most: Spigen Tough Armor CaseStaff Favorite
Spigen is a reliable name the case industry, and the Tough Armor Case is no exception. It's a rugged and reliable case that'll keep your iPad mini 5 safe and protected from the perils of the outside world. It's made out of two layers — one flexible TPU layer, and one hard polycarbonate layer with a kickstand. It comes in black and gunmetal.
Durable: rantice Shockproof Rugged Drop Case
The rantice Shockproof Rugged Drop Case is going to keep your iPad mini 5 protected. It comes with a raised bezel around the screen and camera, so you won't have to worry about scratches and smudges. It comes in black, navy, rose gold, and teal color options.
Versitile: SEYMAC stock ShockProof Hybrid Armor Case
The SEYMAC stock ShockProof Hybrid Armor Case is a versatile case that comes with a hand strap, neck strap, kickstand, and Apple Pencil holder, making it ideal for people of all ages and in a lot of situations. It's shockproof, gives you access to all buttons and ports, and comes in five different colors.
Simple and slim: Spigen Rugged Armor Case
The Spigen Rugged Armor Case is a simple and slim iPad mini 5 case that doesn't add a ton of additional bulk to your device while still keeping it protected. A raised bezel protects your iPad's screen and camera from scratches, while the flexible, air cushion technology keeps your device safe.
Apple Pencil approved: Sevrok Shockproof Case with Pencil Holder
The Sevrok Shockproof Case with Pencil Holder is a stylish and practical iPad mini 5 case that gives you access to all buttons and ports and a slot for your Apple Pencil. It boasts military-grade, full body protection and comes in teal, black, blue, and purple color combinations.
Trusted brand: SUPCASE Unicorn Beetle Pro Full-Body Case
The SUPCASE Unicorn Beetle Pro Full-Body Case is a trusted name in hardware protection for a reason: this shock-resistant case is incredibly secure and durable while still being sleek and not incredibly bulky. It comes with a kickstand and in bright black, white, teal, and pink color options.
Best for Kids: ACEGUARDER Full Body Silicone Case
The ACEGUARDER Full Body Silicone Case is a soft-to-the-touch iPad mini 5 case that gives you access to all buttons and ports. It's designed to save your device from drops and falls, while the raised bezel will protect both your screen and camera. It comes in a variety of neon rainbow colors.
Stylish: Hocase Rugged Shockproof Hybrid Case
The ocase Rugged Shockproof Hybrid Case is an anti-slip, shock absorbing case that'll save your iPad mini 5 from drops and falls. A port cover makes sure that dust and dirt doesn't get into your Lightning port. Unlike some other cases on this list, it's stylish, with a hawk-like pattern on the back. It comes in a number of color combinations as well.
Affordable: Bingcok Heavy Duty Rugged Case
The Bingcok Heavy Duty Rugged Case is made from three protective layers that are designed to keep your iPad mini 5 safe from shattering and drops. It comes with a kickstand on the back, and gives you access to all buttons and ports. It comes in four eye-catching, striking colors and, most importantly, is the cheapest option on this list.
Pick out the most protective and perfect case for you
Having a secure and safe case for your iPad mini 5 could save your device from scratches, scrapes, shattering, and so, so much more. We love the simple look and feel of the Spigen Tough Armor Case. It's not an overly bulky case, but it'll keep your iPad mini 5 protected in the event it slips from your grip — plus, a handy kickstand on the back makes it ideal for travel. Spigen is a trusted name in case-making and is especially well-known for rugged cases, so this is a solid bet if you want something reliable.
If you have a little one and want a case that's both rugged and colorful, then the ACEGUARDER Full Body Silicone Case is a fun yet durable pick to consider. It'll not only keep your iPad mini 5 safe, but the bright colors it comes in are both eye-catching and incredibly fun.
