Best HomeKit Door and Window Sensors 2022

The best HomeKit door and window sensors allow you to keep an eye on your home through the Home app and notifications, while you are at home, or away. These easy to install sensors come in two pieces, using magnets for detection, and attach directly to most surfaces with double-sided tape. Here's our guide to the best HomeKit door and window sensors to help you pick the perfect one for your needs.

Eve Door & Window Sensor View at Amazon (opens in new tab) View at Apple (opens in new tab) View at Adorama (opens in new tab) Adjustable security

The Eve Door & Window sensor is a flexible sensor that uses a clip in spacer system for installation. This allows the magnetic portion of the package to sit in the perfect position, perfect for uneven walls, doors, or trim. The Eve Door & Window connects to HomeKit using Bluetooth, making it quick to pair and is ready to guard your home in no time. Aqara Door & Window Sensor View at Amazon (opens in new tab) View at Newegg (opens in new tab) Cost effective

Aqara's Door & Window Sensor is a cost-effective solution for securing your home, if you already have the Aqara HomeKit hub. These sensors pair using the Zigbee wireless protocol, enabling fast response times and solid reliability. These sensors are also incredibly small, allowing them to blend in with most decor. Sengled Smart Window and Door Sensor View at Amazon (opens in new tab) Universal design

The Window and Door Sensor from Sengled is similar to Eve's offering. However, it uses a more straightforward, universal design that makes installation a little easier. Sengled's magnet portion is one size, with no spacers, and is powerful enough to compensate for potential variances between surfaces. However, this sensor requires the Sengled Hub for connectivity, but since it uses Zigbee, it is more reliable. Fibaro Door/Window Sensor View at Amazon (opens in new tab) Temperature too

Fibaro's Door/Window Sensor may seem expensive when compared to others. However, it is more than just a one-trick pony. In addition to alerting you when your doors and windows open or close, this sensor also includes temperature monitoring, which reports to HomeKit. This enables a more discreet way of keeping an eye on your home without having lots of devices hanging around. Legrand On-Q Smart Door and Window Sensor View at Amazon (opens in new tab) Lifetime warranty

The Legrand On-Q Smart Door and Window Sensor works with just about anything that opens and closes thanks to its compact design. Legrand's sensor uses Bluetooth Low Energy, allowing it to not only work without having to enter your Wi-Fi password, but it can also be added directly to the Home app, without the need for a separate account. The best part, though? It comes with a limited lifetime warranty. ismartgate Wireless Magnetic Sensor Check Amazon (opens in new tab) Gate guardian

The ismartgate Wireless Magnetic Sensor is an outdoor solution meant to work with gates that guard your home or driveway. This sensor reports directly to the ismartgate Gateway which is mandatory for use, but the convenience of knowing the status of your gate may be worth the investment. ismartgate's sensor also measures temperature effectively, making it a local weather station.

Open and shut

HomeKit door and window sensors are an easy to install way to report on the status of your home. These sensors provide instant notifications when their status changes, and even work with other HomeKit accessories, enabling powerful automations. We love the Eve Door & Window (opens in new tab) sensor for its fast response times, and modular design, allowing it to function even if your surfaces are not in the best shape.

Need a solution for your outdoor gates? Then check out the ismartgate Wireless Magnetic Sensor (opens in new tab). This weather-resistant sensor can save you a trip outside by letting you know whether or not you left it open again. Regardless of the one that you choose, the best HomeKit door and window sensors will always let you know what is going on in your home.

Are you looking for more Homekit accessories? Consider our list of the best HomeKit products of the year.