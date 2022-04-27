Best HomeKit sprinkler controllers iMore 2022

Apple's HomeKit can add automation magic to pretty much every part of your home, including your sprinkler controllers. With the best HomeKit sprinkler controllers, you'll be able to, literally, make it rain anytime, anywhere. A little HomeKit goes a long way with scenes, Siri, and automation right from the Home app, whether for your front lawn or back. Here are a few of our favorite sprinkler controllers to help automate your watering.

Make it rain with the best HomeKit sprinkler controllers

The best HomeKit sprinkler controllers are an excellent way to keep up with your watering needs. When you use a HomeKit sprinkler controller with other HomeKit accessories, you're allowing your sprinklers to work with automation, scenes, and Siri voice control, making them one of the best convenience devices you can buy.

Our favorite is the Eve Aqua, thanks to its ability to work with the standard hose spigot, making it a breeze to install. The Aqua connects to HomeKit directly via Bluetooth or Thread, which means integrating Siri and the Home app is just a simple HomeKit code scan away.

Are you looking for a HomeKit sprinkler controller that works with your in-ground sprinkler system? Then check out the Rachio 3 Smart Sprinkler Controller 8 or 16 Zone. These small units can cover most lawns nicely and incorporate local weather data to determine the best time for watering.