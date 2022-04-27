Best HomeKit sprinkler controllers iMore 2022
Apple's HomeKit can add automation magic to pretty much every part of your home, including your sprinkler controllers. With the best HomeKit sprinkler controllers, you'll be able to, literally, make it rain anytime, anywhere. A little HomeKit goes a long way with scenes, Siri, and automation right from the Home app, whether for your front lawn or back. Here are a few of our favorite sprinkler controllers to help automate your watering.
- Super spigot: Eve Aqua – Apple HomeKit Smart Home, Smart Water Controller
- Highly compatible: Rachio 3 Smart Sprinkler Controller, 8 Zone 3rd Generation
- Sweet 16: Rachio 3 Smart Sprinkler Controller, 16 Zone 3rd Generation
- Works with everything: Aeon Matrix Yardian Pro Smart Sprinkler Controller with Instant Button Control, 8 Zone
- Larger lawns: Aeon Matrix Yardian Pro Smart Sprinkler Controller with Instant Button Control, 12 Zone
Super spigot: Eve Aqua – Apple HomeKit Smart Home, Smart Water ControllerStaff Pick
The Eve Aqua is the only HomeKit-compatible irrigation solution that connects directly to a standard hose spigot. The spigot design allows the Aqua to work with traditional above-ground sprinklers and irrigation systems, making it highly flexible. The Aqua is also incredibly easy to install with no wiring needed so you can begin watering in no time.
Highly compatible: Rachio 3 Smart Sprinkler Controller, 8 Zone 3rd Generation
Rachio's third-generation irrigation controller with eight zones takes the place of traditional in-ground sprinkler systems. Once set up, the Rachio 3 can integrate with all major smart home platforms, including HomeKit. This controller also uses weather data to determine the optimum watering times, saving you money in the long run.
Sweet 16: Rachio 3 Smart Sprinkler Controller, 16 Zone 3rd Generation
Rachio's 16-zone unit has the same capabilities as its sibling, but it covers an additional eight zones. The 16-zone Rachio makes it perfect for more extensive lawns or business use, and it promises to save 30-50% on your bills with smart scheduling. The Rachio 3 prevents your system from running on rainy days, and it uses wind speeds and directions to figure the perfect time for watering.
Make it rain with the best HomeKit sprinkler controllers
The best HomeKit sprinkler controllers are an excellent way to keep up with your watering needs. When you use a HomeKit sprinkler controller with other HomeKit accessories, you're allowing your sprinklers to work with automation, scenes, and Siri voice control, making them one of the best convenience devices you can buy.
Our favorite is the Eve Aqua, thanks to its ability to work with the standard hose spigot, making it a breeze to install. The Aqua connects to HomeKit directly via Bluetooth or Thread, which means integrating Siri and the Home app is just a simple HomeKit code scan away.
Are you looking for a HomeKit sprinkler controller that works with your in-ground sprinkler system? Then check out the Rachio 3 Smart Sprinkler Controller 8 or 16 Zone. These small units can cover most lawns nicely and incorporate local weather data to determine the best time for watering.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
Keep your HomeKit accessories safe and secure with the best HomeKit routers
Expand your home's Wi-Fi coverage and add an additional layer of security for your smart home accessories with the best HomeKit routers.
These HomeKit-enabled smart light switches are the best of the best
HomeKit light switches are an easy way to modernize your home with the latest smart technology. Here's our guide to the best HomeKit switches on the market today.
Here are the best alternatives to Apple TV
Looking for an alternative to Apple TV? Whether you want different content or just don't want to spend as much, there are plenty of options.