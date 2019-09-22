Best HomeKit Sprinkler Controllers iMore 2019

Whether you have an in-ground sprinkler system or rely on the standard models that attach to a garden hose, there are HomeKit options available to make your watering smart. Once set up, you can make it rain anytime, anywhere thanks to automations and Siri. Check out these awesome options to determine which is the best for your needs.

Make it rain

HomeKit sprinkler controllers are an awesome way to keep tabs on your lawn or garden. These controllers allow your sprinklers to work with automations and scenes, as well as Siri voice control, making them one of the best convenience devices you can buy. Our favorite is the Eve Aqua thanks to its ability to work with the typical hose spigot, making it a breeze to install. The Aqua connects to HomeKit directly using Bluetooth, making integration with Siri and the Home app a simple HomeKit code scan away.

Looking for a HomeKit controller that works with your existing in-ground sprinkler system? Then check out the Rachio 3 (8 zone). This small unit can cover small lawns and incorporates weather data to determine the best time for watering.

If you want to go the smart controller route but have some reservations about your data, then the Rainmachine Pro 8 is the best option for you. This unit utilizes weather data from various sources, but keeps all of your scheduling and watering data locally, meaning it never touches the cloud.

We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.