Best HomeKit switches for ceiling fans

HomeKit switches have been around for a while now. However, did you know that you can use them to control your ceiling fan? Most simple on and off switches allow your fan to join in on the HomeKit accessories fun, and they are easy to install, just like a light switch. In addition, some controllers can adjust your fan's speed. We've gathered the best HomeKit switches for ceiling fans to take your smart home to the next level.

HomeKit switches for ceiling fans are a great way to get the air moving in your home. Automations can keep your air moving throughout the day, preventing it from becoming stuffy, and speed adjustments provide the ultimate convenience. We love the Lutron Caseta Fan Speed Control for its ability to set fan speeds without having to pull a chain that could be hard to reach. This switch can crank things up instantly using the Home app, or with just your voice using Siri, when things get a little hot.

Want a switch that gets the job done and is especially beautiful as well? Consider the Wemo WLS0403, which offers multiple options in an electric design. Use the physical controls or use the Wemo app or your voice, of course!.