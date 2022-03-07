Best HomeKit switches for ceiling fans iMore 2022

HomeKit switches have been around for a while now. However, did you know that you can use them to control your ceiling fan? Most simple on and off switches allow your fan to join in on the HomeKit accessories fun, and they are easy to install, just like a light switch. In addition, some controllers can adjust your fan's speed. We've gathered the best HomeKit switches for ceiling fans to take your smart home to the next level.

Caseta fan speed control switch

Speed control: Lutron PD-FSQN-WH Caseta Wireless Smart Fan

Staff Favorite

The Caseta Smart Fan Speed Control is the only HomeKit switch that can adjust your fan's speed. This lets you run your fan at four different speeds with just a tap or via Siri. This switch also has a favorite fan speed button right in the center for those times when physical control is easier to use. As a result, it's one of the best HomeKit accessories around.

$62 at Amazon
Eve light switch with large touch panel

Clean design: Eve Light Switch - Connected Wall Switch

Eve's light switch features a clean, minimal design that ditches buttons for a large touchpad. Tap anywhere to turn your fan on and off. Even an invisible status indicator light beneath the touchpad helps guide you to the switch when it's dark.

Wemo WLS0403

Multi-purpose: Wemo WLS0403 Wi-Fi 3-Way Light Switch

The beautifully designed Wemo WLS0403 switch offers 3-way lighting from the wall, an app, or your voice. Use to schedule ceiling fans to turn on before you arrive home, sync with sunrise and sunset, and more.

Caseta 2 button light switch

Simple solution: Lutron Caseta Smart Lighting Switch

Lutron's other ceiling fan solution is a simple two-button switch that costs a little less than its full-fledged fan control. This setup doesn't control your fan speeds, but it gets the job done by turning on and off your fan quickly and reliably. The switch is also easy to install, thanks to built-in wires.

$44 at Amazon
Slightly offset sylvania light switch in white

Bluetooth connection: SYLVANIA General Lighting In-Wall Switch

The Sylvania Smart+ In-Wall Switch is one of the few HomeKit switches that utilize Bluetooth for connectivity. Bluetooth creates a direct connection to HomeKit, meaning it works even without an internet connection if your iOS device is around. This makes Sylvania's switch perfect for trailers or other off-the-grid housing.

Refoss Light Switch

Economical choice: Refoss Smart Light Switch, Single Pole Smart Switch

Easy to install, the Refoss Smart Light Switch offers remote and voice control, allowing you to turn the switch on/off from anywhere with the eHomeLife app. Compatible with Apple Homekit, Alexa, Echo, and Hey Google. Enjoy the hands-free convenience of controlling the switch in your home with your voice.

$18 at Amazon

Best HomeKit switches for ceiling fans

HomeKit switches for ceiling fans are a great way to get the air moving in your home. Automations can keep your air moving throughout the day, preventing it from becoming stuffy, and speed adjustments provide the ultimate convenience. We love the Lutron Caseta Fan Speed Control for its ability to set fan speeds without having to pull a chain that could be hard to reach. This switch can crank things up instantly using the Home app, or with just your voice using Siri, when things get a little hot.

Want a switch that gets the job done and is especially beautiful as well? Consider the Wemo WLS0403, which offers multiple options in an electric design. Use the physical controls or use the Wemo app or your voice, of course!.

We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.