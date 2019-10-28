Best HomeKit Switches for Ceiling Fans iMore 2019

HomeKit switches have been around for a while now, but did you know that you can use them to control your ceiling fan? Most simple on and off switches allow your fan to join in on the HomeKit fun, and they are easy to install, just like a light switch. There are also switches that can adjust your fan's speed. We've gathered all of the best options around to help take your ceiling fan to the next level.

Cool it

HomeKit switches for ceiling fans are a great way to get the air moving in your home. Automations can keep your air moving throughout the course of the day, preventing it from becoming stuffy, and speed adjustments provide the ultimate in convenience. We love the Lutron Caseta Fan Speed Control for its ability to set fan speeds without having to pull a chain that could be hard to reach. This switch can crank things up instantly using the Home app, or with just your voice using Siri when things get a little hot.

Want a switch that can also double as a handy nightlight? Then check out the iDevices Wi-Fi Smart Wall Switch. A colorful LED light sits right in the center of this switch, and it's completely controllable through HomeKit independently from the fan, making it perfect for showing the status of a device, or as a small accent light.

