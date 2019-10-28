Best HomeKit Switches for Ceiling Fans iMore 2019
HomeKit switches have been around for a while now, but did you know that you can use them to control your ceiling fan? Most simple on and off switches allow your fan to join in on the HomeKit fun, and they are easy to install, just like a light switch. There are also switches that can adjust your fan's speed. We've gathered all of the best options around to help take your ceiling fan to the next level.
- Speed control: Lutron Caseta Smart Fan Speed Control
- Clean design: Eve Light Switch
- Nightlight too: iDevices Wi-Fi Smart Wall Switch
- No hub required: Leviton Decora Smart Switch
- Bluetooth connection: Sylvania Smart+ In-Wall Switch
- Simple solution: Lutron Caseta Smart Lighting Switch
Speed control: Lutron Caseta Smart Fan Speed ControlStaff Favorite
The Caseta Smart Fan Speed Control is the only HomeKit switch that can adjust the speed of your fan. This enables you to run your fan at four different speeds with just a tap or via Siri. This switch also has a favorite fan speed button right in the center for those times when a physical button is easier to use.
Clean design: Eve Light Switch
Eve's light switch features a clean, minimal design that ditches buttons for a large touch pad. Simply tap anywhere on the button to turn your fan on and off. There's even a hidden status indicator light beneath the touch pad, which helps guide you to the switch when it's dark.
Nightlight too: iDevices Wi-Fi Smart Wall Switch
The iDevices Wi-Fi Smart Wall Switch not only controls your fan, but it has an awesome color LED nightlight built right in. This light shows up in HomeKit, allowing you to use it as a status indicator for other devices, or just as fun accent lighting. HomeKit can also turn off the light completely, or dim it to a level that won't keep you up at night.
No hub required: Leviton Decora Smart Switch
Light switch expert Leviton's smart switch uses Wi-Fi to connect to your home network. This allows the switch to work without a separate hub, keeping things simple. Commands sent to your fan are fast and reliable, cooling things down the instant that you need it.
Bluetooth connection: Sylvania Smart+ In-Wall Switch
The Sylvania Smart+ In-Wall Switch is one of the few HomeKit switches that utilize Bluetooth for connectivity. Bluetooth creates a direct connection to HomeKit, meaning it works even without an internet connection if your iOS device is around. This makes Sylvania's switch perfect for trailers or other off the grid housing.
Simple solution: Lutron Caseta Smart Lighting Switch
Lutron's other ceiling fan solution is a simple two-button switch that costs a little less than its full fledged fan control. This setup doesn't control your fan speeds, but it gets the job done by turning on and off your fan quickly and reliably. The switch is also easy to install thanks to built-in wires.
Cool it
HomeKit switches for ceiling fans are a great way to get the air moving in your home. Automations can keep your air moving throughout the course of the day, preventing it from becoming stuffy, and speed adjustments provide the ultimate in convenience. We love the Lutron Caseta Fan Speed Control for its ability to set fan speeds without having to pull a chain that could be hard to reach. This switch can crank things up instantly using the Home app, or with just your voice using Siri when things get a little hot.
Want a switch that can also double as a handy nightlight? Then check out the iDevices Wi-Fi Smart Wall Switch. A colorful LED light sits right in the center of this switch, and it's completely controllable through HomeKit independently from the fan, making it perfect for showing the status of a device, or as a small accent light.
