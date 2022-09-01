Best HomeKit water leak detectors 2022

While they may not be on the top of everyone's must-have list, the best HomeKit water leak detectors are some of the most essential devices around. These tiny sensors monitor your home 24/7 for any signs of water, and when disaster strikes, they alert everyone through Home app notifications. Today we're featuring two of the best HomeKit water leak detectors on the market. Whichever option you choose, you can rest easy knowing that a leak detector will keep an eye on your home while you're away.

Prevent water leaks with the best HomeKit detectors

Fibaro Flood Sensor for HomeKit
Best overall

Fibaro's Flood Sensor offers the perfect mix of features, design, and price, making it our go-to HomeKit water leak detector. This completely wireless sensor runs on a single CR123A battery, which lasts for up to two years, and connects directly to HomeKit and your iPhone via Bluetooth. Since the Fibaro Flood is wireless, just pair it and stick it where you need it. If you want a top-of-the-line product, this is one of the best HomeKit water leak detectors today.

Aqara Water Leak Sensor for HomeKit
Best value

If you already own an Aqara Hub, then the Aqara Water Leak Sensor is hands-down the cheapest HomeKit option on the market. Don't let its low price fool you, though, as Aqara's sensor is just as capable with onboard probes, notifying you the moment that it detects a leak through the Home app on your iPhone or iPad and with an audible alarm with the hub. It's also the smallest HomeKit water leak detector around, measuring just under two inches wide. The small form factor allows it to fit into the tightest of spaces, and since it uses a low-power Zigbee radio for its wireless connection, it can go up to two years in-between swaps of its required CR2032 battery.

Bottom line

Water leak detectors are essential for their potential to prevent a major flood. When it comes to Apple's HomeKit smart home platform, the Fibaro Flood Sensor is our top pick. Fibaro's sensor offers a convenient wireless design with great battery life, on-device alarms, and quick and easy pairing that doesn't require an extra app or account.

For additional protection, the Fibaro Flood Sensor also includes handy extras like temperature monitoring and tamper detection. Both of these are equally as important to protect the home. In the case of temperature sensing, it only adds to the overall value as it can be used in conjunction with other HomeKit accessories in automations.

If you're looking to save some green and already have an Aqara Hub in your house, the Aqara Water Leak Sensor is a no-brainer. It notifies you of water leaks and has an audible alarm. It's also the cheapest water leak detector on the market.