Best HomeKit Water Leak Detectors iMore 2020

While they may not be on the top of everyone's must-have list, the best HomeKit water leak detectors are some of the most important devices around. These tiny sensors monitor the home 24/7 for any signs of water, and when disaster strikes, they alert everyone through Home app notifications. We love the Fibaro Flood Sensor as it can go just about anywhere with a convenient wire-free design, and it includes extras like temperature sensing. Regardless of which option you choose, you can rest easy knowing that the best HomeKit water leak detectors are quietly keeping an eye on your home.

Best Overall: Fibaro Flood Sensor

Fibaro's Flood Sensor offers the perfect mix of features, design, and price, making it our goto HomeKit water leak detector. This completely wireless sensor runs on a single CR123A battery, which lasts for up to two-years, and connects directly to HomeKit via Bluetooth. While limited in range, Bluetooth makes pairing to the home app fast, without having to download another app or without having to create an account. Since the Fibaro Flood is wireless, all that is needed after pairing is to set it near one of the potential hot spots in the home, like under a sink. The Fibaro Flood Sensor takes it from there, monitoring the surface that it rests on for leaks with a set of tiny probes underneath. If water is detected, it can fire off an audible alarm, and send a notification instantly. The best part of the Fibaro Flood is that it includes temperature sensing, which puts its measurements right in the Home app, plus it also has tamper detection that can alert you if it has been moved out of position. Pros: Completely wireless

Direct to HomeKit connection

Also acts as a temperature sensor

Visual and audio alarms Cons: Limited Bluetooth range

Only works with HomeKit

Best Value: Aqara Water Leak Sensor

If you already own an Aqara Hub, then the Aqara Water Leak Sensor is hands-down, the cheapest HomeKit option on the market. Don't let its low price fool you, though, as Aqara's sensor is just as capable with onboard probes, notifying you the moment that it detects a leak through the Home app, and with an audible alarm with the hub. The Aqara Water Leak Sensor also happens to be the smallest HomeKit water leak detector around with it measuring just under two-inches wide. The small size allows it to fit into the tightest of spaces, and since it uses a low-power Zigbee radio for its wireless connection, it can go up to two-years in-between swaps of its required CR2032 battery. Pros: Affordable

Incredibly compact design

Two-year battery life Cons: No onboard alarm

Cannot extend coverage

Requires Aqara Hub

Best Coverage: Eve Water Guard