Best HomeKit Water Leak Detectors iMore 2020
While they may not be on the top of everyone's must-have list, the best HomeKit water leak detectors are some of the most important devices around. These tiny sensors monitor the home 24/7 for any signs of water, and when disaster strikes, they alert everyone through Home app notifications. We love the Fibaro Flood Sensor as it can go just about anywhere with a convenient wire-free design, and it includes extras like temperature sensing. Regardless of which option you choose, you can rest easy knowing that the best HomeKit water leak detectors are quietly keeping an eye on your home.
Best Overall: Fibaro Flood Sensor
Fibaro's Flood Sensor offers the perfect mix of features, design, and price, making it our goto HomeKit water leak detector. This completely wireless sensor runs on a single CR123A battery, which lasts for up to two-years, and connects directly to HomeKit via Bluetooth. While limited in range, Bluetooth makes pairing to the home app fast, without having to download another app or without having to create an account.
Since the Fibaro Flood is wireless, all that is needed after pairing is to set it near one of the potential hot spots in the home, like under a sink. The Fibaro Flood Sensor takes it from there, monitoring the surface that it rests on for leaks with a set of tiny probes underneath. If water is detected, it can fire off an audible alarm, and send a notification instantly. The best part of the Fibaro Flood is that it includes temperature sensing, which puts its measurements right in the Home app, plus it also has tamper detection that can alert you if it has been moved out of position.
Pros:
- Completely wireless
- Direct to HomeKit connection
- Also acts as a temperature sensor
- Visual and audio alarms
Cons:
- Limited Bluetooth range
- Only works with HomeKit
Best Overall
Fibaro Flood Sensor
Set and forget
With a convenient wire-free design and quick setup, the Fibaro Flood Sensor is ready to protect your home within minutes. Two-year battery life, HomeKit support, and onboard alarms, this sensor has it all.
Best Value: Aqara Water Leak Sensor
If you already own an Aqara Hub, then the Aqara Water Leak Sensor is hands-down, the cheapest HomeKit option on the market. Don't let its low price fool you, though, as Aqara's sensor is just as capable with onboard probes, notifying you the moment that it detects a leak through the Home app, and with an audible alarm with the hub.
The Aqara Water Leak Sensor also happens to be the smallest HomeKit water leak detector around with it measuring just under two-inches wide. The small size allows it to fit into the tightest of spaces, and since it uses a low-power Zigbee radio for its wireless connection, it can go up to two-years in-between swaps of its required CR2032 battery.
Pros:
- Affordable
- Incredibly compact design
- Two-year battery life
Cons:
- No onboard alarm
- Cannot extend coverage
- Requires Aqara Hub
Best Value
Aqara Water Leak Sensor
Affordable insurance
Aqara's Water Leak Sensor is the cheapest HomeKit option around if you already own the Aqara Hub. This incredibly tiny sensor is completely wireless and offers long battery life, which is rated for up to two years.
Best Coverage: Eve Water Guard
Unlike other HomeKit water leak detectors, the Eve Water Guard utilizes an external sensing cable that allows it to cover larger areas right out of the box. Eve's special sensing cable detects leaks throughout its entire length, which is around six and a half feet, and it can be extended to cover a whopping 490 feet!
It's not just all about the cable, though, as the Eve Water Guard is also the only HomeKit detector that doesn't require batteries, so you will never be left wondering if it is keeping an eye on the home. Combined with Home app notifications, a powerful 100-decibel siren, and an on-device red flashing indicator light, the Eve Water Guard will ensure that everyone inside the home, and out, will always be in the know.
Pros:
- Direct to HomeKit Bluetooth connection
- Audio and visual alarms
- Large coverage area
Cons:
- Expensive
- Only works with HomeKit
- Requires outlet near installation location
Best Coverage
Eve Water Guard
Complete coverage
The Eve Water Guard has the largest coverage area of all with a six-foot cable that extends to 490 feet. HomeKit, along with a 100db siren and flashing alarm, will undoubtedly grab attention.
Bottom line
Water leak detectors are incredibly important for their potential to prevent a major flood. When it comes to Apple's HomeKit smart home platform, the Fibaro Flood Sensor is our top pick. Fibaro's sensor offers a convenient wireless design with great battery life, on-device alarms, and quick and easy pairing that doesn't require an extra app or account.
For additional protection, the Fibaro Flood Sensor also includes handy extras like temperature monitoring and tamper detection. Both of these are equally as important to protect the home. In the case of temperature sensing, it only adds to the overall value as it can be used in conjunction with other HomeKit accessories in automations.
Credits — The team that worked on this guide
Christopher Close spends most of his time writing and dreaming about all things HomeKit for iMore. If you wish to join him on his quest to automate everything, you can follow him on Twitter at @itschrisclose.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
Keep your home safe and secure with the best HomeKit accessories around
HomeKit is not only a great way to control your home with a tap or shout, but it also has tons of accessories that can help secure your home, inside and out. Here's our guide to the best of the bunch to help lock down your home.
Add smarts to your existing light bulbs with these awesome sockets
Have a favorite light bulb that you just don't want to replace? Keep it and make it smart at the same time with these HomeKit enabled sockets.
Hey Siri, make it rain with these HomeKit sprinkler controllers
HomeKit sprinkler controllers make it easy to keep up with your watering needs thanks to automations, scenes, and of course Siri. Take your watering game to the next level with the best HomeKit options around.