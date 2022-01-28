Best iPad 10.2-inch cases iMore 2022

The 2021 10.2-inch iPad features the new faster A13 Bionic chip, a retina display, and ships with iPadOS 15, making it one of the best entry-level iPads we've seen. You're going to want to ensure you keep your new iPad in mint condition, and the best way to do that is to get one of the best iPad 10.2 cases. Keep in mind that these cases are intended for the iPad 9th generation, but they will still fit the 8th and 7th-gen iPad perfectly.

Keyboards are great for iPad

I would highly suggest that anyone looking to get the best iPad 10.2 cases should take a look at one with a keyboard. It lets you type on your iPad as if it were a laptop, all while protecting your iPad when it's not in use. Apple's Smart Keyboard is a simple option that offers both light protection and a sleek look.

Of course, if you don't like keyboard cases and just want something that will cover up your iPad while you're carrying it around, the MoKo Smart Shell is simple and effective. It has the auto sleep/wake feature of the iPad screen, so you don't have to worry about the screen once you close it. Plus, unlike Apple's Smart Cover, it actually covers the back of the iPad too.