Best iPad 10.2-inch cases iMore 2022
The 2021 10.2-inch iPad features the new faster A13 Bionic chip, a retina display, and ships with iPadOS 15, making it one of the best entry-level iPads we've seen. You're going to want to ensure you keep your new iPad in mint condition, and the best way to do that is to get one of the best iPad 10.2 cases. Keep in mind that these cases are intended for the iPad 9th generation, but they will still fit the 8th and 7th-gen iPad perfectly.
- Straight from Apple: Apple's Smart Keyboard
- Magnetic closure: MoKo Smart Shell
- Auto sleep and wake cover: Apple Smart Cover
- Slim and rugged keyboard: Logitech Rugged Folio
- Leather cover and stand: Ztotops Leather Case
- Beautiful design: ESR Case
- Protrait or landscape stand: Supveco Case
- Fits with Smart Cover: ESR Rebound
- Carry all your accessories: tomtoc Portfolio Case
- Heavy-duty protection + keyboard: Zagg Rugged Messenger
Straight from Apple: Apple's Smart KeyboardStaff Favorite
The new iPad is compatible with Apple's Smart Keyboard so that you can carry a keyboard with you. Plus, when it's not in use, it covers both the screen and back.
Magnetic closure: MoKo Smart Shell
The magnets in the cover activate the auto sleep/wake feature when you close or open the cover and will keep the cover closed when you're in transit.
Auto sleep and wake cover: Apple Smart Cover
Keep it simple and practical with the Apple Smart Cover for your new iPad. It will wake up your iPad up and put it to sleep thanks to the built-in magnets.
Slim and rugged keyboard: Logitech Rugged Folio
With military-grade drop protection and a spill-resistant keyboard, the Logitech Rugged Folio offers a full-size keyboard in a heavy-duty protection case.
Leather cover and stand: Ztotops Leather Case
Made of PU leather, the Ztotops Leather Case is lined with a microfiber cloth interior, so you don't have to worry about scratches on your screen.
Beautiful design: ESR Case
This two-tone and textured case is lined with microfiber and has two different standing viewing angles. Plus, it activates the auto sleep/wake feature.
Protrait or landscape stand: Supveco Case
Due to its unique folding stand, the Supveco case can prop up your iPad in landscape or portrait orientation.
Fits with Smart Cover: ESR Rebound
This simple TPU shell covers the back of your iPad, allowing it to remain compatible with Apple's Smart Cover or Smart Keyboard.
Carry all your accessories: tomtoc Portfolio Case
Carry around your iPad and all your accessories simultaneously, with enough pouches for your power brick, cables, and Apple Pencil.
Heavy-duty protection + keyboard: Zagg Rugged Messenger
With all the handy features of Zagg's Slim Book, the Rugged Messenger adds a layer of protection with a heavy-duty shell case that provides 6 feet of drop protection. The keyboard portion of the case is detachable, so you only clip it on when you need it.
Keyboards are great for iPad
I would highly suggest that anyone looking to get the best iPad 10.2 cases should take a look at one with a keyboard. It lets you type on your iPad as if it were a laptop, all while protecting your iPad when it's not in use. Apple's Smart Keyboard is a simple option that offers both light protection and a sleek look.
Of course, if you don't like keyboard cases and just want something that will cover up your iPad while you're carrying it around, the MoKo Smart Shell is simple and effective. It has the auto sleep/wake feature of the iPad screen, so you don't have to worry about the screen once you close it. Plus, unlike Apple's Smart Cover, it actually covers the back of the iPad too.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
Yes, you can make music on the iPad with these accessories
Making music on a Mac is fine, but if you're looking to simplify your musical journey, an iPad can work just as well. You just need the right tools for the job.
Have the new 10.2-inch iPad 7? Here are the best accessories.
The 7th generation iPad is bigger, better, and faster than previous models—so you'll need the right accessories to capitalize on its capabilities. Browse the products below for some ideas on how to enhance your iPad 7 experience.
Which are the best headphones for iPad?
The best headphones for your iPad are the ones that fit your needs and budget. Let's take a look at different Lightning, USB-C, Bluetooth, and more headphones for iPad.