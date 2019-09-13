Best iPad 10.2-inch Cases iMore 2019

The new 10.2-inch iPad is the 7th generation iPad that features the new faster A10 Fusion chip, a bigger screen, and ships with iPadOS making it one of the best entry-level iPad we've seen. You're going to want to ensure you keep your new iPad in mint condition and the best way to do that is to get a case.

Magnetic closure: MoKo Smart Shell

Staff Favorite

The magnets in the cover activate the auto sleep/wake feature when you close or open the cover and will keep the cover closed when you're in transit.

$9 at Amazon

Straight from Apple: Apple's Smart Keyboard

The new iPad is compatible with Apple's Smart Keyboard so that you can carry a keyboard with you. Plus, when it's not in use, it covers both the screen and back.

$159 at Apple

Auto sleep and wake cover: Apple Smart Cover

Keep it simple and practical with the Apple Smart Cover for your new iPad. It will wake up your iPad up and put it to sleep thanks to the built-in magnets.

$49 at Apple

Slim and rugged keyboard: Logitech Rugged Folio

With military-grade drop protection and a spill-resistant keyboard, the Logitech Rugged Folio offers a full-size keyboard in a heavy-duty protection case.

$140 at Logitech

Slim protection: Logitech Slim Folio

Offering 360-degree protection from scratches and scuffs, it has two standing angles (one for typing and one for viewing content) that make it comfortable to use the Logitech Slim Folio at all times.

$100 at Logitech

Leather cover and stand: Ztotops Leather Case

Made of PU leather, the Ztotops Leather Case is lined with a microfiber cloth interior, so you don't have to worry about scratches on your screen.

From $18 at Amazon

Beautiful design: ESR Case

This two-tone and textured case is lined with microfiber and has two different standing viewing angles. Plus, it activates the auto sleep/wake feature.

$14 at Amazon

Apple Pencil holder built-in: TiMOVO Case

With a thin TPU shell on the back, a microfiber-lined cover on the front, and an Apple Pencil holder, the TiMOVO case offers full protection for your iPad.

$13 at Amazon

Protrait or landscape stand: Supveco Case

Due to its unique folding stand, the Supveco case can prop up your iPad in landscape or portrait orientation.

$23 at Amazon

Carry your cards: Gesma Wallet Case

Carry your essential cards around with your iPad, thanks to the Gesma's two card slots. It even has a small pouch for a memory card.

$9 at Amazon

Fits with Smart Cover: ESR Rebound

This simple TPU shell covers the back of your iPad, while still be compatible with Apple's Smart Cover or Smart Keyboard.

$11 at Amazon

Carry all your accessories: tomtoc Portfolio Case

Carry around your iPad and all your accessories at the same time, with enough pouches for your power brick, cables, and Apple Pencil.

$26 at Amazon

Flashy pattern: Dadanism Case

Hold your Apple Pencil and iPad in a case with a flashy design that covers both the front and back of your iPad.

$16 at Amazon

Keyboards are great for iPad

I would highly suggest that anyone looking to get a case for your new iPad should take a look at one with a keyboard. It lets you type on your iPad as if it were a laptop all while protecting your iPad when ts not in use.

Apple's Smart Keyboard is a simple option that you can order right away when you get your new iPad, making it a solid contender for anyone looking to buy; however, the Logitech Slim Folio is an amazing case. Although it won't ship for the new iPad until November, the protection and versatility it offers really takes your iPad to a whole new level.

Of course, if you don't like keyboard cases, and just want something that will cover up your iPad while you're carrying it around, the MoKo Smart Shell is simple and effective. It has the auto sleep/wake feature of the iPad screen, so you don't have to worry about the screen once you close it. Plus, unlike Apple's Smart Cover, it actually covers the back of the iPad too.

We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.