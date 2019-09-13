Best iPad 10.2-inch Cases iMore 2019

The new 10.2-inch iPad is the 7th generation iPad that features the new faster A10 Fusion chip, a bigger screen, and ships with iPadOS making it one of the best entry-level iPad we've seen. You're going to want to ensure you keep your new iPad in mint condition and the best way to do that is to get a case.

Keyboards are great for iPad

I would highly suggest that anyone looking to get a case for your new iPad should take a look at one with a keyboard. It lets you type on your iPad as if it were a laptop all while protecting your iPad when ts not in use.

Apple's Smart Keyboard is a simple option that you can order right away when you get your new iPad, making it a solid contender for anyone looking to buy; however, the Logitech Slim Folio is an amazing case. Although it won't ship for the new iPad until November, the protection and versatility it offers really takes your iPad to a whole new level.

Of course, if you don't like keyboard cases, and just want something that will cover up your iPad while you're carrying it around, the MoKo Smart Shell is simple and effective. It has the auto sleep/wake feature of the iPad screen, so you don't have to worry about the screen once you close it. Plus, unlike Apple's Smart Cover, it actually covers the back of the iPad too.

