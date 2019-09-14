Best iPad 10.2-inch Screen Protectors iMore 2019
The new iPad has a 10.2-inch retina display which is bigger than the last generation iPad, and if you want to keep the screen as pristine as possible, you're going to want a screen protector! Tempered glass screen protectors are the best way to prevent the screen on your new iPad from getting scratched or scuffed, which will ensure that the functionality and visibility will be the same as the day you bought it.
This screen protector comes in a 2-pack and is incredibly simple to install — if there are any bubbles, use the squeegee it comes with to press them out.
Only 0.3mm thick, the ELTD screen protector has a fingerprint-resistant coating to prevent the oil from your fingers from smudging the screen.
This 2-pack of protectors are some of the thinnest around measuring only 0.26mm thick so that it won't affect the screen sensitivity.
Designed to withstand scratches, the Zshion screen protector will stay clear and scuff-free, so you're always able to see the screen.
IQ Shield is known for having a fantastic installation process, that ensures you won't have any dust or bubbles in the way.
Don't crack your screen
A tempered glass screen protector is one of the best ways to protect the screen on your iPad. Personally, I have used the amFilm tempered glass screen protector on plenty of other devices, and they are fantastic. They fit snuggly, are super clear, and the installation is pretty easy.
If you don't like thickness and want the thinnest protector possible, the IVSO screen protector gives you two screen protectors that are as thin as possible! The 0.26mm thick screen protector will not only have great responsiveness but also be easier to fit in cases as a result — it will feel like there's not even a screen protector at all.
