Best iPad 10.2-inch Screen Protectors

The new iPad has a 10.2-inch retina display which is bigger than the last generation iPad, and if you want to keep the screen as pristine as possible, you're going to want a screen protector! Tempered glass screen protectors are the best way to prevent the screen on your new iPad from getting scratched or scuffed, which will ensure that the functionality and visibility will be the same as the day you bought it.

Don't crack your screen

A tempered glass screen protector is one of the best ways to protect the screen on your iPad. Personally, I have used the amFilm tempered glass screen protector on plenty of other devices, and they are fantastic. They fit snuggly, are super clear, and the installation is pretty easy.

If you don't like thickness and want the thinnest protector possible, the IVSO screen protector gives you two screen protectors that are as thin as possible! The 0.26mm thick screen protector will not only have great responsiveness but also be easier to fit in cases as a result — it will feel like there's not even a screen protector at all.

