Best iPad (2020) Case iMore 2022
If you're looking for the best iPad 2020 case, look no further. We've rounded up the best cases for the 8th generation iPad right here. Luckily, the 7th generation iPad (2019) and the 9th generation iPad (2021) also have the same dimensions, so the cases are interchangable.
Best overall: ESR Trifold CaseStaff Pick
I've had great experiences with the ESR Trifold Case on my previous iPad models. It's nice-looking, slim, durable, and reasonably priced. The hard back cover protects the back while the "smart" front cover folds around the back to act as a stand. This is the best 8th generation iPad case if you want something functional, reliable, and inexpensive.
Apple's own: Apple Smart Cover
Apple's Smart Cover has inspired a legion of imitators. It's just so convenient to open the cover and have your iPad wake up immediately and go to sleep when you close it. Keep in mind the Smart Cover only covers the front, not the back of the iPad. In addition to the 7th, 8th, and 9th generation iPad, this cover is also compatible with the 10.5-inch iPad Pro and iPad Air (3rd generation.)
Apple's Keyboard Case: Apple Smart Keyboard - black
If you're looking for a simple and elegant keyboard case that also protects your iPad's screen, check out the slim and trim Apple Smart Keyboard. You know it "just works," and it looks and feels amazing to use. This one is also compatible with the iPad Pro 10.5-inch, iPad Air (3rd generation), and the 2019 iPad (7th generation.)
Keyboard case plus trackpad: Logitech Combo Touch for iPad
Take advantage of that fantastic trackpad functionality with the Logitech Combo Touch. The full-sized keyboard is backlit for ease of use in low light. The flexible design supports four different use modes for ultimate flexibility. The Smart Connector makes connecting your iPad to the keyboard super easy.
Back protection: OtterBox Symmetry Series Case for iPad
This lightweight but rugged case protects the back of your iPad. It's clear, so you can see the Apple logo through the case. The spine can be removed to accommodate a Smart Cover or Smart Keyboard. There's also a convenient Apple Pencil holder.
Colorful options: Fintie SlimShell Case for iPad 7th/8th/9th Gen
This one-piece Fintie SlimShell Case with sleep/wake functionality protects both the front and back of your iPad in style without breaking the bank, making it one of my favorites. The soft TPU back is easy to put on and take off. Choose from over a dozen colorful solids and patterns. There's even a slot for your Apple Pencil.
Kid-friendly: LTROP iPad 7th/8th/9th Generation Case
The iPad's entry-level price point makes it a natural fit for kids. But before you hand over this beautiful slice of glass and metal to a child, you'll want to put a seriously protective case on it. This tank of a case comes in plenty of fun colors and has a handle that makes it easy for little ones to carry or prop up to watch a video.
Heavy-duty: Timecity Case for iPad 9th/8th/7th Generation
Whether you have a rough-and-tumble child or a hazardous workplace, the Timecity Case will help keep your iPad looking pristine. With a heavy-duty back that includes a handle, strap, kickstand, and an Apple Pencil holder, you should be covered. Plus, you get lots of colorways from which to choose from.
Simple sleeve: MOSISO Tablet Sleeve Case
If you prefer to use your iPad naked, you might want to at least pick up a sleeve for transporting it from place to place. This polyester sleeve comes in plenty of colors and has a pocket for storing small accessories on the go. The sleeve is padded with foam and has a fluffy fleece lining to cradle your iPad.
Best value: MoKo Case iPad 9th/8th/7th Gen 2020
This simple and well-priced smart case covers the front and back and comes in ots of colorful solids and patterns. The back is a hard PC shell; the front is flexible PU leather lined with soft microfiber and folds to form a kickstand.
Bargain back cover: i-Blason Case for iPad 9th/8th/7th Generation
Just looking for a simple back cover and don't want to spend a lot? This is what you want. It's clear, so you can see the Apple logo, and it has a notch so you can attach a Smart Cover or Smart Keyboard. You can also go for the black version, which is still clear enough for the Apple logo to shine through.
Folio case: ANHAMIN iPad 9th/8th/7th Generation Case
If you prefer a folio-style case for home or office that comes in several colorways, check out this one from AHHAMIN. The synthetic leather folio with soft interior lining has sleep/wake functionality and props up to several typing or video-watching angles. The outer pocket holds a few small items.
Which is the Best iPad 2020 Case for you?
This might be the best iPad in 2020, at least in terms of functionality for the price. So which case should you get? Of course, it depends on your own tastes and needs, but I've been a fan of the ESR Trifold Case for several years and iPad models. It's just a good, simple case, no bells and whistles, no extra bulk. Keep in mind that the best 2019 iPad cases and 2021 iPad cases will also fit the 2020 (8th generation) iPad just as well, since all three share the same dimensions.
If money were no object, I'd go for the Logitech Combo Touch for iPad to take advantage of that sweet, sweet touchpad functionality. I do love a Smart Connector; it just makes life that much easier. Looking specifically for an iPad (2020) keyboard case? We've got you covered with some more options there.
