Best iPad (2020) Case iMore 2022

If you're looking for the best iPad 2020 case, look no further. We've rounded up the best cases for the 8th generation iPad right here. Luckily, the 7th generation iPad (2019) and the 9th generation iPad (2021) also have the same dimensions, so the cases are interchangable.

Which is the Best iPad 2020 Case for you?

This might be the best iPad in 2020, at least in terms of functionality for the price. So which case should you get? Of course, it depends on your own tastes and needs, but I've been a fan of the ESR Trifold Case for several years and iPad models. It's just a good, simple case, no bells and whistles, no extra bulk. Keep in mind that the best 2019 iPad cases and 2021 iPad cases will also fit the 2020 (8th generation) iPad just as well, since all three share the same dimensions.

If money were no object, I'd go for the Logitech Combo Touch for iPad to take advantage of that sweet, sweet touchpad functionality. I do love a Smart Connector; it just makes life that much easier. Looking specifically for an iPad (2020) keyboard case? We've got you covered with some more options there.