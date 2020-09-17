Best iPad (2020) Case iMore 2020
If you're looking for the best iPad 2020 case, look no further. We've rounded up the best cases for the 8th generation iPad right here. Luckily, the 7th generation iPad (2019) has the same dimensions, so there are plenty of cases available right from the start.
- Best overall: ESR Trifold Case
- Apple's own: Apple Smart Cover
- Apple's Keyboard Case: Apple Smart Keyboard
- Keyboard case plus trackpad: Logitech Combo Touch for iPad
- Back protection: OtterBox Symmetry Series Case for iPad
- Colorful options: Fintie SlimShell Case for iPad 8th Gen (2020)
- Kid-friendly: LTROP iPad 8th Generation Case
- Heavy-duty: ZtotopCase for iPad 8th/7th Generation
- Simple sleeve: MOSISO Tablet Sleeve Case
- Best value: MoKo Case iPad 8th Gen 2020
- Bargain back cover: i-Blason Case for iPad 8th/7th Generation
- Folio case: Grifobes iPad 8th Generation Case
Best overall: ESR Trifold CaseStaff Pick
I've had great experiences with this case on my previous iPad models. It's nice-looking, slim, durable, and reasonably priced. The hard back cover protects the back while the "smart" front cover folds around the back to act as a stand. This is the best iPad 2020 case if you want something functional, reliable, and inexpensive.
Apple's own: Apple Smart Cover
Apple's Smart Cover has inspired a legion of imitators. It's just so convenient to open the cover and have your iPad wake up immediately and go to sleep when you close it. Keep in mind the Smart Cover only covers the front, not the back of the iPad. This one is also compatible with the 10.5-inch iPad Pro and iPad Air (3rd generation.)
Apple's Keyboard Case: Apple Smart Keyboard
If you're looking for a simple and elegant keyboard case that also protects your iPad's screen, check out the slim and trim Smart Keyboard from Apple. You know it "just works," and it looks and feels amazing to use. This one is also compatible with the iPad Pro 10.5-inch, iPad Air (3rd generation), and the 2019 iPad (7th generation.)
Keyboard case plus trackpad: Logitech Combo Touch for iPad
Take advantage of that fantastic trackpad functionality with this keyboard case from Logitech. The full-sized keyboard is backlit for ease of use in low light. The flexible design supports four different use modes for ultimate flexibility. The Smart Connector makes connecting your iPad to the keyboard super easy.
Back protection: OtterBox Symmetry Series Case for iPad
This lightweight but rugged case protects the back of your iPad. It's clear, so you can see the Apple logo through the case. The spine can be removed to accommodate a Smart Cover or Smart Keyboard. There's also a convenient Apple Pencil holder.
Colorful options: Fintie SlimShell Case for iPad 8th Gen (2020)
This one-piece smart case with sleep/wake functionality protects both the front and back of your iPad in style. The soft TPU back is easy to put on and take off. Choose from over a dozen colorful solids and patterns. There's even a slot for your Apple Pencil.
Kid-friendly: LTROP iPad 8th Generation Case
The iPad's entry-level price point makes it a natural for kids. But before you hand over this beautiful slice of glass and metal to a child, you'll want to put a seriously protective case on it. This tank of a case comes in lots of colors and has a handle that makes it easy for little ones to carry or prop up to watch a video.
Heavy-duty: ZtotopCase for iPad 8th/7th Generation
Whether you have a rough-and-tumble child or a hazardous workplace, the ZtotopCase will help keep your iPad looking pristine. With a heavy-duty back that includes a two-angle kickstand and a built-in screen protector and Apple Pencil holder, you should be covered.
Simple sleeve: MOSISO Tablet Sleeve Case
If you prefer to use your iPad naked, you might want to at least pick up a sleeve for transporting it from place to place. This polyester sleeve comes in plenty of colors and has a pocket for storing small accessories on the go. The sleeve is padded with foam and has a fluffy fleece lining to cradle your iPad.
Best value: MoKo Case iPad 8th Gen 2020
This simple and well-priced smart case covers the front and back. The back is a hard PC shell; the front is flexible PU leather lined with soft microfiber and folds to form a kickstand. Choose from lots of colorful solids and patterns.
Bargain back cover: i-Blason Case for iPad 8th/7th Generation
Just looking for a simple back cover and don't want to spend a lot? This is what you want. It's clear, so you can see the Apple logo, and it has a notch so you can attach a Smart Cover or Smart Keyboard. You can also go for the black version, which is still clear enough for the Apple logo to shine through.
Folio case: Grifobes iPad 8th Generation Case
If you prefer a folio-style case for home or office, check out this one from Grifobes. The synthetic leather folio with soft interior lining has sleep/wake functionality and props up to several angles for typing or video-watching. The outer pocket holds a few small items. Choose from several colorways.
Which is the Best iPad 2020 Case for you?
This might be the best iPad in 2020, at least in terms of functionality for the price. So which case should you get? Of course, it depends on your own tastes and needs, but I've been a fan of the ESR Trifold Case for several years and iPad models. It's just a good, simple case, no bells and whistles, no extra bulk.
If money were no object, I'd go for the Logitech Combo Touch for iPad to take advantage of that sweet, sweet touchpad functionality. I do love a Smart Connector; it just makes life that much easier.
There is something for everyone on this list. To learn more about the 8th generation iPad (2020), check out our story from the September Apple Event.
